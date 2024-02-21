‘We turned one empty unit into mini gallery – now we want to make Union Street the Art Mile!’

A group of Aberdeen students want to turn empty city centre units into “eye-catching” mini art galleries.

When Lisa Ross took the keys for the former mobile phone store on 105 Union Street nine months ago, the place was “an absolute mess”.

It had been vacant since Three abandoned the premises, with debris left strewn across the floor and wires sticking out of every wall.

But the 45-year-old Gray’s School of Art student saw “a lot of potential” in it.

Fast forward to today, the once downtrodden shop has been given a full makeover – with an “eclectic mix” of art pieces giving it some “vibrant buzz”.

Could Union Street become ‘the Art Mile’?

More than 20 art students from Robert Gordon University have been working round the clock “off their own back” to bring some colour to the Union Street unit.

And Lisa hopes this is just the beginning.

Her ultimate goal is to convert more vacant outlets along the Granite Mile into mini art galleries which can be used for workshops and pop-up exhibitions.

She says the city centre has a lot of untapped potential to become a destination for “creative souls”, bringing something different to the gloomy street.

“This is now just a bright delight to the eye,” Lisa adds.

“I hate walking down Union Street and seeing only empty units, vape stores, phone shops and bars.

“Let’s turn it into something vibrant, colourful and fun – people need variety and a little bit of culture in their life.

“I’d love to see Union Street become the Art Mile.”

‘Let’s work together and transform our city centre’

The exhibition was in place for only two days but the space will remain open and available to other artists who want to showcase their work.

And Lisa has already had people asking to use it for their own art shows, workshops and live drawing classes further down the line.

It comes as bosses of Our Union Street – the group tasked with revitalising the Granite Mile – are pushing to fill more empty units with art.

Lisa adds: “This [unit] turned out to be exactly how I envisioned it, and it just proves what can be done with the city centre – the opportunities here are endless.

“And the response we’ve had only proves there is a lot of interest in having something new and different in the city centre.”