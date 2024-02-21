‘We turned one empty unit into mini gallery – now we want to make Union Street the Art Mile!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We turned one empty unit into mini gallery – now we want to make Union Street the Art Mile!’

A group of Aberdeen students have given the former Three mobile store a colourful makeover.

By Denny Andonova
Image of the empty unit on 105 Union Street that has been transformed into a mini art gallery.
A group of Aberdeen art students have given a disused city centre unit a makeover. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

A group of Aberdeen students want to turn empty city centre units into “eye-catching” mini art galleries.

When Lisa Ross took the keys for the former mobile phone store on 105 Union Street nine months ago, the place was “an absolute mess”.

It had been vacant since Three abandoned the premises, with debris left strewn across the floor and wires sticking out of every wall.

Lisa Ross and some of the artists at the mini Union Street gallery. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

But the 45-year-old Gray’s School of Art student saw “a lot of potential” in it.

Fast forward to today, the once downtrodden shop has been given a full makeover – with an “eclectic mix” of art pieces giving it some “vibrant buzz”.

The colourful pieces on the unit’s windows attracted dozens of passersby. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Could Union Street become ‘the Art Mile’?

More than 20 art students from Robert Gordon University have been working round the clock “off their own back” to bring some colour to the Union Street unit.

And Lisa hopes this is just the beginning.

The back of the former store can be used as an office space for workshops, while the front works as an exhibition space. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Her ultimate goal is to convert more vacant outlets along the Granite Mile into mini art galleries which can be used for workshops and pop-up exhibitions.

She says the city centre has a lot of untapped potential to become a destination for “creative souls”, bringing something different to the gloomy street.

Lisa Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

“This is now just a bright delight to the eye,” Lisa adds.

“I hate walking down Union Street and seeing only empty units, vape stores, phone shops and bars.

“Let’s turn it into something vibrant, colourful and fun – people need variety and a little bit of culture in their life.

“I’d love to see Union Street become the Art Mile.”

Visitors were drawn in. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Would you like to see more of this on Union Street? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Let’s work together and transform our city centre’

The exhibition was in place for only two days but the space will remain open and available to other artists who want to showcase their work.

And Lisa has already had people asking to use it for their own art shows, workshops and live drawing classes further down the line.

It comes as bosses of Our Union Street – the group tasked with revitalising the Granite Mile – are pushing to fill more empty units with art.

Empty units have littered Union Street for many years.

Lisa adds: “This [unit] turned out to be exactly how I envisioned it, and it just proves what can be done with the city centre – the opportunities here are endless.

“And the response we’ve had only proves there is a lot of interest in having something new and different in the city centre.”

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ, as shown in this artist's impression. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Men in court after £285,000 of cannabis found in Market Street flats
Hanover Street Primary School in Aberdeen may have to wait for any improvements. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Victorian schools left to crumble as work hit by RAAC crisis - but Ferryhill…
Morag Harp standing.
89-year-old charity shop manager 'forced' to retire as Aberdeen store to close
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Stalker followed old school classmates and encouraged teen to poison family
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns.
Football coach appears in court over alleged assaults during Kincorth youth match
Picture shows the site of the new Mediterranean restaurant on Thistle Street on the left and Jeanette Forbes on the right.
'Spectacular' Mediterranean restaurant to open in former gallery in Aberdeen's west end
The former Irvine Arms pub and plans for its replacement at Drumoak
Approved: Irvine Arms pub could reopen at new Drumoak site a decade after closure
Almeida Fernandes, a stalker who followed a woman throught Aberdeen city centre
'I’m coming home with you': Man bought woman a single rose before stalking her…
Aberdeen Market Street
Two charged after £285k worth of cannabis raided on busy Aberdeen city centre street
Police car at A96 crash
One person taken to hospital after crash on A96 near Kintore as police place…

Conversation