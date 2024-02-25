Aberdeen fans pay tribute to former captain Harry Melrose

Aberdeen supporters have paid tribute to former captain Harry Melrose following his death at the age of 88.

The winger, who joined the Dons from Dunfermline in October 1965 in a £10,000 transfer, was viewed as one of the key arrivals at Pittodrie under manager Eddie Turnbull.

Melrose, who had been part of the successful Dunfermline side of the early 1960s scoring 106 goals in 275 appearances for the Pars, led the Dons out at Hampden in the 1967 Scottish Cup final.

He also took charge of the Dons team which played as the Washington Whips in a tour of the United States in the summer of 1967 when Turnbull was ill.

In his three seasons at Pittodrie Melrose scored 19 goals in 87 appearances before moving on to Berwick Rangers where he scored 19 goals in 117 games before returning to East End Park to become manager of Dunfermline in 1979.

‘What a signing it was for Aberdeen’

Aberdeen fans shared their memories of Melrose.

David Innes wrote on Facebook: “I spent what was about the best two hours of my life interviewing Eddie Turnbull in the Barnton Hotel in January 1997, Charlie Craig.

“He was articulate, opinionated, forthright, and the most insightful individual about the game that I’ve ever met.

“He plainly had respect for his players, colleagues, and supporters, but his signature disdain for meddling officialdom, and talented players who didn’t have the will to succeed, was obvious too.

“Harry Melrose didn’t fall into that category.”

Raymond Irvine said: “He was captain when my dad started taking me to Pittodrie. I clearly remember his contribution in the cup run in 1967.”

Doug Gove added: “I remember thinking at the time what a signing it was for Aberdeen.

“Dunfermline were a top team and to have a player like him in our ranks was superb news. Good, steady player and a fine man. RIP.”

Mike McGeachy provided a light-hearted tale which included Melrose.

He wrote: “I saw Jim Leishman tell the story of when he was a player for Dunfermline and Melrose was manager…. the Pars were playing Rangers and Leishman was given the task of marking John Greig.

“Leishman was told to kick Greig at every opportunity…. “I want him carried off if you can”.

Leishman queried that if he did that, he may get sent off.

Melrose said: ‘Don’t worry about that… Rangers will miss Greig more than we’ll miss you.”