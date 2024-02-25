Aberdeen fans pay tribute to former captain Harry Melrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fans pay tribute to former captain Harry Melrose

The winger, who joined the Dons from Dunfermline in October 1965 in a £10,000 transfer, was viewed as one of the key arrivals at Pittodrie under manager Eddie Turnbull.

By Paul Third
Former Dons winger Harry Melrose. Image: DC Thomson
Former Dons winger Harry Melrose. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen supporters have paid tribute to former captain Harry Melrose following his death at the age of 88.

Melrose, who had been part of the successful Dunfermline side of the early 1960s scoring 106 goals in 275 appearances for the Pars, led the Dons out at Hampden in the 1967 Scottish Cup final.

He also took charge of the Dons team which played as the Washington Whips in a tour of the United States in the summer of 1967 when Turnbull was ill.

Harry Melrose. Image: DC Thomson

In his three seasons at Pittodrie Melrose scored 19 goals in 87 appearances before moving on to Berwick Rangers where he scored 19 goals in 117 games before returning to East End Park to become manager of Dunfermline in 1979.

‘What a signing it was for Aberdeen’

Aberdeen fans shared their memories of Melrose.

David Innes wrote on Facebook: “I spent what was about the best two hours of my life interviewing Eddie Turnbull in the Barnton Hotel in January 1997, Charlie Craig.

“He was articulate, opinionated, forthright, and the most insightful individual about the game that I’ve ever met.

“He plainly had respect for his players, colleagues, and supporters, but his signature disdain for meddling officialdom, and talented players who didn’t have the will to succeed, was obvious too.

“Harry Melrose didn’t fall into that category.”

Harry Melrose in action for Aberdeen in 1966. Image: DC Thomson

Raymond Irvine said: “He was captain when my dad started taking me to Pittodrie. I clearly remember his contribution in the cup run in 1967.”

Doug Gove added: “I remember thinking at the time what a signing it was for Aberdeen.

“Dunfermline were a top team and to have a player like him in our ranks was superb news. Good, steady player and a fine man. RIP.”

Harry Melrose, front row from left, with his Dons team-mates as they headed to Hampden for the Scottish Cup final in 1967. Back, from left; Barney Alexander (physio), Ally Shewan, Franny Munro, Willie Watt, Jim Whyte, Jens Petersen, Martin Buchan, Pat Wilson, Tommy McMillan, Ian Taylor, Jimmy Smith, Jim Storrie.<br />Front, from left: Harry Melrose, Jimmy Wilson, Dave Johnston and Jim Hermiston. Image: DC Thomson.

Mike McGeachy provided a light-hearted tale which included Melrose.

He wrote: “I saw Jim Leishman tell the story of when he was a player for Dunfermline and Melrose was manager…. the Pars were playing Rangers and Leishman was given the task of marking John Greig.

“Leishman was told to kick Greig at every opportunity…. “I want him carried off if you can”.

Leishman queried that if he did that, he may get sent off.

Melrose said: ‘Don’t worry about that… Rangers will miss Greig more than we’ll miss you.”

Conversation