Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Interim boss Neil Warnock slates Aberdeen as ‘too nice’ and warns players with a ‘nasty edge’ are needed after loss at Kilmarnock

Travelling Aberdeen supporters chant 'sack the board' at full-time after a dismal 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock delivered a hammer blow to hopes of finishing fourth

By Sean Wallace
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba celebrates with Stuart Findlay after scoring to make it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba celebrates with Stuart Findlay after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Interim boss Neil Warnock slated Aberdeen players as “too nice” and warned the club must land signings with a “nasty edge” in the summer.

Warnock said the Dons were bullied by Kilmarnock in 2-0 loss and bemoaned “we haven’t got any physical presence in the squad”.

The veteran boss, who has managed more than 1,600 games, said it is the first time a team he has bossed has ever been bullied.

The defeat, where Warnock slated the Dons as looking “pathetic at times”,  delivered a damaging blow to hopes of Aberdeen finishing fourth.

Fourth placed Killie hold a 13 point lead over Aberdeen who are eight in the table.

Aberdeen supporters’ fury turned to the Pittodrie hierarchy with chants of “sack the board” at full-time.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board have axed  four managers in less than three years.

Aberdeen’s manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock Image; Shutterstock

Warnock said: “We need one or two nasty people at times.

“That’s going to be the biggest problem in the next few months, getting the recruitment right.

“Dave (Cormack, Chairman) and Allan (Burrows, Chief Executive)  know the situation but this just emphasises what’s needed at the club.

“I can’t fault them for being nice lads but you want a bit of nastiness in the team.

“People standing up to be counted, but they are not there and I can’t force that onto them.

“It was the physical presence. We haven’t got any physical presence in the whole squad.

“We haven’t got many players that have an edge on them.

“We were bullied. I don’t think I’ve ever had a team that’ been bullied.

“But you can’t put into players what they haven’t got.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock at full time. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock at full time. Image: SNS

‘It just looks pathetic at times’

Warnock is the fourth manager in the Dons’ hot-seat since the Pittodrie board wielded the axe on Derek McInnes in March 2021.

Now manager of Kilmarnock McInnes  masterminded this dominant defeat of the Reds that delivered what will surely be fatal blow to Dons’ hopes of finishing fourth.

On the basis of this awful performance finishing in the top six could be beyond Aberdeen.

More concerningly the Dons are only five points ahead of Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Kilmarnock's Matty Kennedy scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock’s Matty Kennedy scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

Warnock said: “We need some physicality when we come up against teams like Kilmarnock.

“We also need desire.

“Believe it or not most of them players will have tried. it just looks pathetic at times.

“Most of them were trying their hardest but they are too nice.

“So we just have to try to come up with something for Wednesday (at home to St Johnstone) to really have a go and try to get some respectability back.”

New manager but same problems

Aberdeen axed Barry Robson as manager in late January in a bid to ignite the season, with Neil Warnock appointed interim boss until the end of the campaign.

The Dons were eighth in the table when they axed Robson – they are still eighth.

Still Aberdeen cannot win league games, still they cannot deliver Premiership clean sheets.

Warnock is still searching for a first Premiership win after four league matches, with a return of just two points – conceding nine goals.

KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock during the loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Aberdeen had previously racked up a 16 game unbeaten run at Rugby Park from May 2012 to December 2020 (won 12, drawn 4).

However the Reds have now lost their last three away league games at Kilmarnock.

Under McInnes Kilmarnock have won all three of their league clashes against Aberdeen this season.

Kilmarnock's Kyle Vassell and Aberdeen's Connor Barron in action in a Premiership clash. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock’s Kyle Vassell and Aberdeen’s Connor Barron in action in a Premiership clash. Image: SNS

Kilmarnock end first half on a high

A goal-line clearance denied Kilmarnock the opener in the 25th minute when Stuart Findlay’s powerful 15 yard header beat Roos.

The effort was blocked on the line by Stefan Gartenmann.

Kilmarrnock threatened again when Marley Watkins 12 yard drive was saved by Roos.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara battle for possession at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock’s Danny Armstrong and Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara battle for possession at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

The opener came five minutes into first-half injury time when Daniel Armstrong whipped in a cross that found Corrie Nbada.

He punished hesitant defending by heading into the bottom right corner from five yards.

Aberdeen have now failed to keep  a clean sheet in eight successive Premiership matches.

Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock’s Corrie Ndaba celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Former Dons winger Kennedy scores

It should have been 2-0 in the 53rd minute as Kilmarnock broke upfield at pace with Liam Polwarth played clean through on goal, but Roos saved the 12 yard shot.

Kilmarnock did double their advantage in the 58th minute when Kyle Vassell squared a pass to Matty Kennedy.

Former Dons winger Kennedy was unmarked and fired a right footed shot low beyond Ross from 12 yards.

In the 75th minute Roos came to the rescue again when saving a 12 yard shot from substitute David Watson.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during the 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

ABERDEEN (4-4-2): Roos 7; Devlin 5, Gartenmann 4, Jensen 4, MacKenzie 5; Polvara 5 (Hoilett 59), Barron 5, Shinnie 5, McGrath 5; Miovski 6, Duk 5 (Sokler 59)

Subs not used: Doohan, Clarkson, McGarry, Hayes, Phillips,  MacDonald, Milne

KILMARNOCK (4-4-2): Dennis 6; Mayo 7, Wright 7, Findlay 6, Ndaba 7; Armstrong 6 (Stewart 86), Polworth 6 (Balgizi 86), Donnelly 6, Kennedy 7 (Murray 89); Watkins 7 (Van Veen 86), Vassell 6 (Watson 72)

Subs not used: O’Hara, McKenzie, Davies, Mackay-Steven

Referee: Graham Grainger

Attendance: 6,230 (908 Aberdeen supporters)

Man-of-the-Match: Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock)

Conversation