Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Wrong move by Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock to blame Bojan Miovski for Kilmarnock’s opening goal – and it could backfire

Miller also says Wednesday's game v St Johnstone is a must-win to stop noise around potential relegation building.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
By Willie Miller

Picking out star striker Bojan Miovski for criticism in conceding the opening goal to Kilmarnock was not the right move by Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock and could backfire.

I was very surprised at Warnock’s comments regarding Miovski following the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock.

Hopefully that does not dent Miovski’s confidence – as he is the player who has kept Aberdeen away from any relegation issues this season.

Miovski is Aberdeen’s top man and has scored 22 goals.

Yes, Miovski maybe dropped the player he was marking for Kilmarnock’s opening goal.

But I don’t think you have to highlight that.

You have to give him the excuse that he is a centre-forward and not a defensive-minded player.

Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen.
And Miovski has been the star man this season, so should be excused from any blip from not being at the top of his game with defending.

As well as highlighting his role in the goal, Warnock also said Miovski “was poor” against Kilmarnock.

I don’t know Miovski’s character, whether that comment will spur him on. But I don’t think he needs spurred on.

Warnock is an experienced manager and if Miovksi goes and scores three against St Johnstone tomorrow night, then it might have worked.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during his side's defeat by Kilmarnock.
But I’m sure it raised eyebrows among a lot of people that Miovski at the first goal was part of the focus in Warnock’s post-match comments.

Warnock also said the Dons were bullied by Kilmarnock.

If you are getting bullied, then get that physicality into the team. That is the manager’s job.

You look around the squad and there are players there that can bring that to the game.

Warnock has a couple of centre-halves sitting on the bench that can easily fill a slot and bring that physicality.

The interim manager knew when coming to the club he would not have a transfer window to sort it out.

Before you accept a job, I think you look at the content of the squad then make your mind up whether you can turn it around or not.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock.
Former Sheffield United, Cardiff City and QPR boss Warnock has a history of turning things around and that’s why he was brought to Aberdeen.

So far it has not worked out.

Now Wednesday’s clash against St Johnstone is a must-win and the biggest game of the season.

If Aberdeen don’t beat St Johnstone, relegation noise will build

If Aberdeen lose St Johnstone move level on points with them and everyone at the Dons moves into a depressed state.

If you have not got leaders on the pitch, which Warnock has also pointed out, then it is going to be very difficult to start getting wins.

It is getting to the stage of the season where top six is looking further and further away.

Top six is still a possibility, but you need evidence this Aberdeen team is capable of winning games.

So far this season we haven’t seen much evidence of that.

It must be very worrying times for the board, the club, the manager and players, because they need to turn it around.

And on the evidence of Saturday’s showing against Kilmarnock, the Dons have to be so much better in many departments.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski in action during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock.
Warnock was brought in for a short period of time – but that new manager bounce hasn’t been there.

Everyone with Aberdeen in their heart will be hoping that bounce starts, and it has to begin against St Johnstone.

It is such an important game, because if Aberdeen lose they will have to deal with all the noise that will surround them in terms of the relegation play-offs.

If Aberdeen don’t beat St Johnstone, there will be a huge amount of pressure placed on the club.

Believe me, Pittodrie is a really difficult place to play when the pressure is on.

Players need to be strong in character, and if they don’t have that, it will be a long end to the season.

The manager, players and board need to make sure the start of the recovery begins against St Johnstone.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland.
Aberdeen’s unacceptable defending

Aberdeen’s defensive record in the Premiership this season is unbelievable poor and completely unacceptable.

The Dons have conceded 43 goals in just 26 league matches.

There are enough defenders at Pittodrie and enough spent on that area, yet they continue to leak goals.

Yet again when losing 2-0 to Kilmarnock, the Dons were vulnerable at the back.

The basis of any team must be a defensive solidity.

Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen.
Just look at Premiership leaders Rangers – who have only conceded 13 goals in 27 Premiership matches. And three of those were in a 3-1 loss to the Dons at Ibrox.

Aberdeen have a defence constantly leaking goals and basically one striker that is scoring the vast majority of the goals.

It is just a recipe for disaster.

If something were to happen to Miovski, who is going to step up and deliver the goals?

And if you are not creating much chances, you have to rely on the defence to keep it tight to maximise the impact of any goals you do score.

That is not going to happen on the evidence of this season.

A leaky defence and only one player consistently scoring goals – a combination that has taken Aberdeen to a lowly eighth in the Premiership.

WATCH: Stand Three – Three Aberdeen FC fans discuss three big talking points

