Aberdeen linked with move for Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist

Aberdeen have been linked with a summer move for Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos is a free agent in the summer and has yet to commit to a new deal.

The 31-year-old, who joined Aberdeen from Derby County in 2022, is considering his options with a return to England a possibility.

Aberdeen’s search for alternatives is under way, and the Daily Record has reported former Dundee United goalkeeper Siegrist is one of the options being considered by the Dons.

Siegrist came to prominence at Tannadice where his displays earned him a move to Celtic Park in 2022.

The shotstopper signed a four-year deal with Celtic, but the 32-year-old has struggled for game time at the Hoops.

He has made just two appearances for the first team, with Joe Hart and Scott Bain both ahead of the Swiss goalkeeper in the pecking order.

A loan move to Sturm Graz fell through in January, but Siegrist, who has two years remaining on his Celtic contract, is eager to get back playing regular football.

Hart’s announcement last week he will retire at the end of the season is not expected to alter Siegrist’s chances of breaking into the first-team picture at Celtic.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers’ admission he could be looking to bring in two goalkeepers this summer mean the odds of a breakthrough at Parkhead are stacked against Siegrist.