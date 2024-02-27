Three talking points ahead of Aberdeen’s encounter against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three talking points ahead of Aberdeen’s encounter against St Johnstone

Dons boss Neil Warnock has plenty to ponder ahead of the visit of the Perth Saints to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald after the 3-3 draw against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock vowed to come up with a fresh plan in his bid to guide the Dons to a first league win since replacing Barry Robson.

The concession of cheap goals has been his main concern since taking charge at Pittodrie.

In his pre-match press conference, Warnock hinted he would be making some changes in his quest for maximum points from a crucial Premiership encounter against St Johnstone on Wednesday evening.

Return of the Mac?

Some players become even better in the minds of the fans the longer they are kept cooling their heels on the sidelines.

Plenty of Dons supporters will be hoping Angus MacDonald is in from the start to shore up an Aberdeen defence that has kept only one clean sheet in their last 18 league matches.

The 31-year-old has found game time surprisingly limited this season with only five starts in the league to date.

If MacDonald is reinstated, will it be Richard Jensen or Stefan Gartenmann making way – or will Warnock change shape to accommodate all three central defenders?

Will Angus MacDonald start for Aberdeen against St Johnstone? Image: SNS.

Roos or Doohan?

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for third choice Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist with Kelle Roos’ contract up at the end of the season.

The Dutchman has started every game for the Dons this season apart from this month’s 2-0 Scottish Cup win against Bonnyrigg Rose when understudy Ross Doohan made his first Dons appearance.

It would be a surprise to see Roos left out of the starting line-up against St Johnstone but could Warnock be tempted to make the change in a bid to get the Dons back to winning ways?

Aberdeen's Ross Doohan during a Scottish Cup Fifth Round match against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ross Doohan during the 2-0 Scottish Cup win against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Will it be Warnock’s first league victory with the Dons?

The 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock was a major blow for the Dons’ hopes of a top-four finish.

The result has left the Dons only five points above Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off place, and 13 points adrift of fourth-place Killie, albeit with a game in hand.

A victory would lift the mood at Pittodrie and, despite recent results, there are reasons for optimism.

Warnock felt the Dons were unlucky to only take two points from their two previous homes games – coming from 3-0 down to draw with Motherwell before a 2-2 draw against Hibernian.

St Johnstone also head north on the back of a poor run.

Craig Levein’s side have lost four matches on the spin and have chalked up only one win in their past 11 games.

Both teams could do with a victory on Wednesday night.

