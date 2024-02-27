Three talking points ahead of Aberdeen’s encounter against St Johnstone

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock vowed to come up with a fresh plan in his bid to guide the Dons to a first league win since replacing Barry Robson.

The concession of cheap goals has been his main concern since taking charge at Pittodrie.

In his pre-match press conference, Warnock hinted he would be making some changes in his quest for maximum points from a crucial Premiership encounter against St Johnstone on Wednesday evening.

Return of the Mac?

Some players become even better in the minds of the fans the longer they are kept cooling their heels on the sidelines.

Plenty of Dons supporters will be hoping Angus MacDonald is in from the start to shore up an Aberdeen defence that has kept only one clean sheet in their last 18 league matches.

The 31-year-old has found game time surprisingly limited this season with only five starts in the league to date.

If MacDonald is reinstated, will it be Richard Jensen or Stefan Gartenmann making way – or will Warnock change shape to accommodate all three central defenders?

Roos or Doohan?

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for third choice Celtic goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist with Kelle Roos’ contract up at the end of the season.

The Dutchman has started every game for the Dons this season apart from this month’s 2-0 Scottish Cup win against Bonnyrigg Rose when understudy Ross Doohan made his first Dons appearance.

It would be a surprise to see Roos left out of the starting line-up against St Johnstone but could Warnock be tempted to make the change in a bid to get the Dons back to winning ways?

Will it be Warnock’s first league victory with the Dons?

The 2-0 defeat at Kilmarnock was a major blow for the Dons’ hopes of a top-four finish.

The result has left the Dons only five points above Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off place, and 13 points adrift of fourth-place Killie, albeit with a game in hand.

A victory would lift the mood at Pittodrie and, despite recent results, there are reasons for optimism.

Warnock felt the Dons were unlucky to only take two points from their two previous homes games – coming from 3-0 down to draw with Motherwell before a 2-2 draw against Hibernian.

St Johnstone also head north on the back of a poor run.

Craig Levein’s side have lost four matches on the spin and have chalked up only one win in their past 11 games.

Both teams could do with a victory on Wednesday night.