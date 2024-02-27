Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack to leave at end of the season ahead of summer rebuild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack to leave at end of the season ahead of summer rebuild

He has been in charge of the Grantown Jags since February 2023.

By Callum Law
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack, who's preparing for the Scottish Cup
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack will leave Seafield Park at the end of the season.

Manager Robert MacCormack is to leave Strathspey Thistle at the end of the season – stating that he would be unable to commit to a summer rebuild.

The Grantown Jags are 11 points adrift at the foot of the Breedon Highland League, having picked up one win and one draw from 23 games.

MacCormack took over at Seafield Park a year ago, but as he looked to the future he decided it was time to step aside.

The former Alness United gaffer said: “Over the last few weeks I’ve been thinking about what’s needed in the summer for next season.

“There’s going to be a massive rebuild of the squad again, even bigger than last summer because there are so many players coming out of contract.

“There’s no question the team needs to improve. With my life away from football as well, I wouldn’t be able to give everything the club needs in the summer to rebuild things.

“I wouldn’t want to try to do it unless I could give 100% to it, and I’d hate to get involved in it and then find it was too much.”

Boss happy to continue until campaign’s conclusion

If Strathspey find a replacement, MacCormack says he would be happy to step aside before the end of this season.

Thistle could also still be involved in a relegation play-off at the end of the campaign – if Lochee United win the Midlands League.

Right now the Dundee side are 11 points off the summit, but have three games in hand and also play leaders Broughty Athletic twice.

MacCormack added: “I’ve said to the club that I’m willing to stay until the end of the season.

“From my side nothing will change, but I understand how football works, and if the club do find somebody to come in before the end of the season then that’s fine.

“I hope they do. I hope they find somebody with a desire and passion to bring the club forward.

“But as long as I’m here nothing changes. We’ll train this week and prepare for Buckie on Saturday.”

Robert MacCormack has enjoyed his time at Strathspey Thistle.

Reflecting on his time at Strathspey, MacCormack says he’s grateful to have had the opportunity to work in the Highland League for the first time.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been a massive challenge and it’s one I never thought I’d get.

“To manage in the Highland League has been an amazing experience for me and has certainly made me a better manager.

“There’s no doubt it’s been tough. I do feel we’ve improved the squad, but we’ve been punching above our weight.

“The frustrating thing has been that even when we do play well we haven’t been managing to win games.”

