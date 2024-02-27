Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack to leave at end of the season ahead of summer rebuild

Manager Robert MacCormack is to leave Strathspey Thistle at the end of the season – stating that he would be unable to commit to a summer rebuild.

The Grantown Jags are 11 points adrift at the foot of the Breedon Highland League, having picked up one win and one draw from 23 games.

MacCormack took over at Seafield Park a year ago, but as he looked to the future he decided it was time to step aside.

The former Alness United gaffer said: “Over the last few weeks I’ve been thinking about what’s needed in the summer for next season.

“There’s going to be a massive rebuild of the squad again, even bigger than last summer because there are so many players coming out of contract.

“There’s no question the team needs to improve. With my life away from football as well, I wouldn’t be able to give everything the club needs in the summer to rebuild things.

“I wouldn’t want to try to do it unless I could give 100% to it, and I’d hate to get involved in it and then find it was too much.”

Boss happy to continue until campaign’s conclusion

If Strathspey find a replacement, MacCormack says he would be happy to step aside before the end of this season.

Thistle could also still be involved in a relegation play-off at the end of the campaign – if Lochee United win the Midlands League.

Right now the Dundee side are 11 points off the summit, but have three games in hand and also play leaders Broughty Athletic twice.

MacCormack added: “I’ve said to the club that I’m willing to stay until the end of the season.

“From my side nothing will change, but I understand how football works, and if the club do find somebody to come in before the end of the season then that’s fine.

“I hope they do. I hope they find somebody with a desire and passion to bring the club forward.

“But as long as I’m here nothing changes. We’ll train this week and prepare for Buckie on Saturday.”

Reflecting on his time at Strathspey, MacCormack says he’s grateful to have had the opportunity to work in the Highland League for the first time.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been a massive challenge and it’s one I never thought I’d get.

“To manage in the Highland League has been an amazing experience for me and has certainly made me a better manager.

“There’s no doubt it’s been tough. I do feel we’ve improved the squad, but we’ve been punching above our weight.

“The frustrating thing has been that even when we do play well we haven’t been managing to win games.”