Joe Harper: This is worst Aberdeen team I’ve seen – and I’m terrified over relegation battle

This is the worst Aberdeen team I have ever seen and there is a real fear they will be dragged into a relegation battle.

Yes, this Dons team is even worse than the ones who finished second-bottom in 1995 and bottom in 2000.

That makes me angry and concerned the Dons could go down.

At full-time following the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone, frustrated Aberdeen supporters chanted “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” at players.

And they are right.

Very few of them have earned the honour of wearing that famous red jersey this season.

In 1983, Real Madrid manager Alfredo Di Stefano famously said “Aberdeen have what money can’t buy; a soul, a team spirit built in a family tradition” after the Dons beat the Spanish giants in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final.

Where is that soul and team spirit now?

Aberdeen don’t look like a unified team who stand and battle together.

This team play like strangers and there is no soul or spirit.

They should all be communicating on the pitch and trying to drive one another on in an attempt to haul Aberdeen out of the mire.

Aberdeen players should be shouting and screaming at each other to get that motivation and edge – but they’re not.

Interim boss Neil Warnock slated the Dons as being too nice and too easily bullied in the 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock.

You would expect a response from those comments, but there wasn’t.

St Johnstone also bullied the Dons at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen struggled to win tackles or second balls.

It is going to take an enormous change in attitude from many Aberdeen players to haul the club out of this mess.

In the summer, Aberdeen must get the right manager and players on board.

It is a disgrace the amount of managers the club has gone through.

Warnock is the fifth manager since the board axed Derek McInnes in March 2021 and they are searching for a sixth for next season.

Aberdeen’s recruitment system is not working, because a lot of money was spent in the transfer window last season, but the squad is shocking.

In the loss to St Johnstone, too many Dons players ended up hiding from the ball.

It smacked of players not wanting to accept a pass in case they made a mistake, and then all the pressure goes on them.

The defence is a shambles and have failed to secure a clean sheet in the Premiership since returning from the winter break.

That is nine straight league games where they have conceded. It is embarrassing.

Aberdeen have conceded 11 goals in the five Premiership matches under Warnock.

The defence ball-watch and are all over the place.

I would have loved to have played against a defence like Aberdeen’s when I was a player!

The midfiield is being over-run and there is no service now to Bojan Miovski up top.

I don’t know what Warnock thought he was coming into when he took on the interim managerial role until the end of the season.

He has admitted it is not his type of team and has already said there are no leaders and the players are too nice and too easily bullied.

But Warnock needs to get this team delivering wins and quickly.

Alarm bells are ringing and the danger must be heeded.

If they aren’t, a dismal season could become disastrous for Aberdeen.

Major problem if Miovski stops scoring for Aberdeen

Aberdeen have been far too reliant on Bojan Miovski this season and the problems will intensify if his goals dry up or the striker is injured.

If Miovski isn’t scoring or is sidelined, who is going to pitch in with the goals?

There has been no-one pushing forward this season to consistently deliver goals apart from leading scorer Miovski.

He is on 22 goals for the season, which is an impressive return at any time.

It is a fantastic return at a club struggling in the bottom six.

However, Miovski has not scored in Aberdeen’s previous four games.

He had netted five in four games before that.

No-one is stepping up to take some of the scoring pressure off Miovski.

It doesn’t help players like Miovski when basic things like corners are being fired over the heads of everyone in the box and failing to find a Dons player.

Aberdeen’s trip to St Mirren on Saturday is an absolute must-win and the biggest game of the season.

Three points could hopefully stop the rot and start the revival.

The problem is… I look at this Dons team’s performances and struggle to see where the next win is coming from.

Six wins from 27 Premiership games is an unacceptable return and tells the sad story of dismal season.

Cove Rangers’ promotion hopes alive

Cove Rangers hopes of finishing in the promotion play-off zone in League One remain very much alive.

A late goal from Josh Kerr secured a 2-1 win over Annan Athletic at the weekend.

It was a welcome return to winning ways after disappointing 4-1 loss to Alloa Athletic in their previous match.

Cove are just two points behind fourth-placed Montrose and hold a game in hand – so the bid for promotion continues.