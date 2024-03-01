Joe Harper: This is worst Aberdeen team I’ve seen – and I’m terrified over relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: This is worst Aberdeen team I’ve seen – and I’m terrified over relegation battle

In his latest column, Pittodrie legend Harper writes Dons fans were right to sing "you're not fit to wear the shirt" to the Reds players.

Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock.
By Joe Harper

This is the worst Aberdeen team I have ever seen and there is a real fear they will be dragged into a relegation battle.

Yes, this Dons team is even worse than the ones who finished second-bottom in 1995 and bottom in 2000.

That makes me angry and concerned the Dons could go down.

At full-time following the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone, frustrated Aberdeen supporters chanted “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” at players.

And they are right.

Very few of them have earned the honour of wearing that famous red jersey this season.

In 1983, Real Madrid manager Alfredo Di Stefano famously said “Aberdeen have what money can’t buy; a soul, a team spirit built in a family tradition” after the Dons beat the Spanish giants in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final.

Where is that soul and team spirit now?

Defender Stefan Gartenmann (6) of Aberdeen during the defeat to St Johnstone.
Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen don’t look like a unified team who stand and battle together.

This team play like strangers and there is no soul or spirit.

They should all be communicating on the pitch and trying to drive one another on in an attempt to haul Aberdeen out of the mire.

Aberdeen players should be shouting and screaming at each other to get that motivation and edge – but they’re not.

Interim boss Neil Warnock slated the Dons as being too nice and too easily bullied in the 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock.

You would expect a response from those comments, but there wasn’t.

St Johnstone also bullied the Dons at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen struggled to win tackles or second balls.

It is going to take an enormous change in attitude from many Aberdeen players to haul the club out of this mess.

In the summer, Aberdeen must get the right manager and players on board.

It is a disgrace the amount of managers the club has gone through.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack during the cinch Premiership defeat to St Johnstone.
Image: SNS.

Warnock is the fifth manager since the board axed Derek McInnes in March 2021 and they are searching for a sixth for next season.

Aberdeen’s recruitment system is not working, because a lot of money was spent in the transfer window last season, but the squad is shocking.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock after Wednesday night's 2-0 Premiership loss to St Johnstone.
Image: SNS.

In the loss to St Johnstone, too many Dons players ended up hiding from the ball.

It smacked of players not wanting to accept a pass in case they made a mistake, and then all the pressure goes on them.

The defence is a shambles and have failed to secure a clean sheet in the Premiership since returning from the winter break.

That is nine straight league games where they have conceded. It is embarrassing.

Aberdeen have conceded 11 goals in the five Premiership matches under Warnock.

The defence ball-watch and are all over the place.

I would have loved to have played against a defence like Aberdeen’s when I was a player!

Dons' Richard Jensen is judged to have handled the ball which led to a penalty and St Johnstone's opener.
Image: SNS.

The midfiield is being over-run and there is no service now to Bojan Miovski up top.

I don’t know what Warnock thought he was coming into when he took on the interim managerial role until the end of the season.

He has admitted it is not his type of team and has already said there are no leaders and the players are too nice and too easily bullied.

But Warnock needs to get this team delivering wins and quickly.

Alarm bells are ringing and the danger must be heeded.

If they aren’t, a dismal season could become disastrous for Aberdeen.

Major problem if Miovski stops scoring for Aberdeen

Aberdeen have been far too reliant on Bojan Miovski this season and the problems will intensify if his goals dry up or the striker is injured.

If Miovski isn’t scoring or is sidelined, who is going to pitch in with the goals?

There has been no-one pushing forward this season to consistently deliver goals apart from leading scorer Miovski.

He is on 22 goals for the season, which is an impressive return at any time.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski looks dejected during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie.
Image: SNS.

It is a fantastic return at a club struggling in the bottom six.

However, Miovski has not scored in Aberdeen’s previous four games.

He had netted five in four games before that.

No-one is stepping up to take some of the scoring pressure off Miovski.

It doesn’t help players like Miovski when basic things like corners are being fired over the heads of everyone in the box and failing to find a Dons player.

Aberdeen’s trip to St Mirren on Saturday is an absolute must-win and the biggest game of the season.

Three points could hopefully stop the rot and start the revival.

The problem is… I look at this Dons team’s performances and struggle to see where the next win is coming from.

Six wins from 27 Premiership games is an unacceptable return and tells the sad story of  dismal season.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 to Kilmarnock.
Image: SNS.

Cove Rangers’ promotion hopes alive

Cove Rangers hopes of finishing in the promotion play-off zone in League One remain very much alive.

A late goal from Josh Kerr secured a 2-1 win over Annan Athletic at the weekend.

It was a welcome return to winning ways after disappointing 4-1 loss to Alloa Athletic in their previous match.

Cove are just two points behind fourth-placed Montrose and hold a game in hand – so the bid for promotion continues.

Conversation