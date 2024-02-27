Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock explains time off last week, insisting ‘I’m not here for holiday’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock explains time off last week, insisting ‘I’m not here for holiday’

Warnock also responded to Aberdeen icon Willie Miller's criticism after the boss called out star striker Bojan Miovski following the loss to Kilmarnock.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a press conference at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a press conference at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Interim manager Neil Warnock insists he is not at Aberdeen for a holiday and is working as hard as he ever has in his career.

Warnock was criticised by some supporters on social media amid claims he took time off last week ahead of the trip to Kilmarnock, which the Dons lost 2-0.

The 75-year-old confirmed he was away from the club on Monday and Tuesday last week because he had an engagement he had committed to prior to joining the Dons.

That commitment had already been rescheduled to allow Warnock to lead the Dons out against Rangers at Ibrox in his first game at the helm, a 2-1 loss on February 6.

The Dons boss also said he gave the taxi driver who took him to Aberdeen Airport a “rollicking” for saying he had gone on holiday.

Warnock also confirmed star striker Bojan Miovski was given a few days off last week for “personal reasons” – not a holiday.

Aberdeen's manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock Image; Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock Image; Shutterstock.

He said: “I have not come up for a holiday – no matter what anyone says.

“I’m working as hard as I have ever worked to try to come up with a solution here.

“I will continue to do that.

“Coming up here, believe it or not, I could have picked far easier things to do and I just want to show the fans what I can do.

“I gave the driver that took me to the airport a rollicking.

“I said: ‘I don’t know who you said something to, but apparently I went on holiday.’

“What they don’t know is that I came up so quickly for the Rangers game.

“I had an appointment on the Tuesday when we played Rangers and I had to put that off.

“The first time I could get it rescheduled for was last Monday and Tuesday, so I had to go back home to fulfil that.

“I was so desperate to get up for the Rangers game, but people don’t know what is going on behind the scenes.”

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during his side's defeat by Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during his side’s defeat by Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Why Miovski was given a break

As Warnock met his prior commitment, the Dons squad trained as usual at Cormack Park under assistant Ronnie Jepson.

Their only additional commitment was their compulsory attendance at the club’s sponsors’ dinner last Tuesday.

Warnock said: “We had already planned what we were going to do on the Monday and Tuesday.

“The sessions were in place.”

Warnock will lead out the Dons against St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Wednesday as he searches for a first Premiership win since his appointment.

Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba celebrates with Stuart Findlay after scoring to make it 1-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland.
Kilmarnock’s Corrie Ndaba celebrates with Stuart Findlay after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Under Warnock the Dons have drawn two and lost two of four league fixtures.

Warnock confirmed star striker Miovski was also given time off last week – but it was certainly no holiday.

He said: “I did let Bojan have two days off for personal reasons.

“That was nothing to do with a holiday.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski in action during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski in action during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Warnock responds to Aberdeen legend Willie Miller’s criticism of Miovski comments

In the aftermath of the loss at Kilmarnock, the Dons boss highlighted striker Miovski’s role in conceding the opening goal at Rugby Park.

Gothenburg Great Willie Miller questioned Warnock’s reasoning in criticising his leading scorer in his Evening Express column.

Warnock has responded to the Pittodrie legend’s comments.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 to Kilmarnock.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski looks dejected at full time after losing 2-0 to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

He said: “Willie Miller said in the paper that I shouldn’t have said anything about Bojan because it was his man that scored (the first goal at the corner) on Saturday – what Willie doesn’t see is me taking him one-on-one in my room.

“Bojan knows what I think of him, and if he wants to get to the very top, then his performances have to be very good.

“He can’t be making mistakes like that.

“While I did say that in the press, they don’t see what I do with Bojan away from that to install confidence in him.

“It is hard because you only get little bits of the story.

“It is like David Moyes (West Ham manager) at the moment.

“They are eighth in the table and won a European trophy, but he is still getting slaughtered.

“In the game of football, you are going to get criticism on the back of performances like last week.”

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland.
Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock during the loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

‘There are a lot of things weighing up in my mind’

Warnock was brutally honest in his assessment of Aberdeen after the loss at Kilmarnock, saying the players are “too nice” and lacked physicality.

He said the Dons must land signings with a “nasty edge” in the summer.

Kilmarnock's Corrie Ndaba scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen.
Kilmarnock’s Corrie Ndaba scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Asked if he expected a response to those comments from his team against St Johnstone, he said: “Yes, but sometimes it has to come from me.

“My selection or what can I do to get a reaction.

“Will that same team give me a reaction on Wednesday night?

“There are a lot of things weighing up in my mind.

“I’ve to decide what is the best team to get a reaction or result.”

Can Warnock install that ‘nastiness’

If Warnock has pinpointed a lack of nastiness within the squad as a problem, can that still be instilled into a player, or is it too late?

“It is difficult,” he said.

“I mentioned it on Saturday, but how many times did they (Kilmarnock) leave their foot in and it could have been a yellow card?

“They didn’t get any cards.

“We would probably have stopped and picked them up and asked if they were alright?

“I don’t want them to be nasty, but I have to come up with some formula that can bring out the best of what we have.

“We have to stop the goals – the second goal came from our throw-in for a tap-in. It is scandalous really.

“We are working hard. That is what disappoints me, because we haven’t had the results.

“I want to get results and I will be trying hard to come up with a formula that can get us results.”

