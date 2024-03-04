Ref Watch: St Mirren v Aberdeen penalty call another example of VAR refereeing game – and not whistler Nick Walsh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: St Mirren v Aberdeen penalty call another example of VAR refereeing game – and not whistler Nick Walsh

Finlay Elder reviews the referee and VAR's performance in Aberdeen's gut-wrenching 2-1 defeat in Paisley.

Referee Nick Walsh awards a penalty to St Mirren after a foul from Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS.
Referee Nick Walsh awards a penalty to St Mirren after a foul from Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen conceded two injury-time goals against St Mirren in Paisley to lose 2-1 and prolong their winless run – but how did referee Nick Walsh, and Kevin Clancy on VAR, perform?

With the added pressure of Fifa president Gianni Infantino in attendance, visitors Aberdeen would take a very early lead at the SMISA Stadium, with Connor Barron scoring a stunning goal in the first minute.

The first refereeing flashpoints of the game were VAR checks, most notably a ridiculously-long penalty check against Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie for a challenge inside the Reds’ area.

It was a good challenge – there was definitely contact with the player, but he won the ball, and no penalty was ultimately awarded.

There have been too many VAR reviews this season which seem to be searching for something to penalise, instead of focusing on clear-and-obvious errors. And the one against Shinnie wasn’t the only one.

Ref Nick Walsh inconsistent with cards and fouls

The officials’ performance would not improve.

Bojan Miovski was harshly booked after charging down Buddies keeper Zach Hemming as the goalie went to clear the ball upfield.

There was very little – if any – contact, and Hemming jumped straight back to his feet as soon as referee Walsh produced the caution.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski and St Mirren's Zach Hemming collide. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski and St Mirren’s Zach Hemming collide. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski is shown a yellow card. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski is shown a yellow card. Image: SNS.

Walsh’s use of his yellow card was incredibly inconsistent throughout.

Aberdeen’s James McGarry was booked for his first foul, which saw him haul down his man after being beaten.

In my opinion, it was a yellow – he stopped his man from moving forward and putting a dangerous ball into the box.

However, two minutes earlier, Miovski cleverly roll the ball past Alex Gogic on the edge of the St Mirren box.

The striker would have got a shot away, but was brought down – however, no yellow was given.

Throughout the match there were so many soft fouls being awarded, for both teams, which is fine, but you have to be consistent. The referee severely lacked consistency on these calls, too.

I would’ve liked to have seen Walsh let a lot more go.

It’s Scottish football, teams are going to be physical. Let them get on with it, instead of blowing up for every small push.

Bizarre offside ruling against Bojan Miovski

There was also a very strange offside decision given in the second half.

Aberdeen striker Miovski was clearly offside when a ball was played forward.

But the St Mirren defender took the ball down, stalled on it, took two touches and then Miovski stole the ball off of him.

He did not interfere with play before this – the defender took three touches before Miovski was even close!

Penalty call was right, but VAR shouldn’t be making decisions for referees

The most important incident occurred in the 90th minute, though, with Aberdeen still leading 1-0, and sparked the Buddies’ comeback to win the game. 

Jamie McGrath made a great headed clearance at the back post, with the Dons’ Nicky Devlin and St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya chasing the ball down.

There was a collision between the two players, with the referee awarding a free-kick to the hosts.

My initial reaction was that it was just a coming-together – two players going for the same ball and tangling.

A VAR review followed, though, which took another four minutes.

I was surprised ref Walsh was not sent to the monitor to review the foul and the point of contact.

VAR official Clancy clearly simply told Walsh a penalty was to be awarded.

Referee Nick Walsh awards a penalty to St Mirren after a foul from Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS.
Referee Nick Walsh awards a penalty to St Mirren after a foul from Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS.

Having seen a replay of the incident, it was definitely in the box.

For me, the St Mirren player initiates the contact – he actually kicks into the leg of Devlin, not the other way round.

But I can understand why a penalty was given.

However, the referee should have wanted – and have been required – to review the footage himself.

It gives the decision credibility, it gives the process greater clarity and shows the referee is still the one making the decisions.

It is getting very frustrating how VAR is refereeing games.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

More from Aberdeen FC

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor. Image: Shutterstock
Should promotion specialist Dave Challinor be a contender for the Aberdeen job?
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock speaks to referee Nick Walsh following the 2-1 defeat against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Scottish Cup tie now represents a significant day in Aberdeen's recent history
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Midfielder Connor Barron believes struggling Aberdeen can still save their season
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Scottish FA President Mike Mulvaney who were also at the match between St Mirren and the Dons. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sends message to Dons fans after 'sickening' defeat against St…
St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock 'absolutely distraught' at injury time collapse in 2-1 loss…
5
Manager Neil Warnock during an Aberdeen press conference at Cormack Park, on March 1, 2024. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Neil Warnock's jokes not so funny anymore as Aberdeen slide towards relegation
3
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes looks dejected during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Jonny Hayes reveals even his nine-year-old son has been criticising him over Aberdeen's poor…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock vows to come out fighting after being 'kicked in…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes with Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen predicted line-up against St Mirren as Dons head to Paisley in search of…
Aberdeen Women celebrate with Eva Thomson after she scored against Glasgow City.
Clint Lancaster says Aberdeen Women head into Glasgow City clash with 'nothing to lose'

Conversation