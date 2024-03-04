Gallery: Afternoon disco for over-30s hailed huge success in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Afternoon disco for over-30s hailed huge success in Aberdeen

All the best pictures as clubbers turned Night Fever into day fever in the Granite City.

By Shanay Taylor

Aberdeen clubbers turned Night Fever into day fever last weekend at the premiere of Disco Days.

The daytime disco for over-30s proved to be a huge success, exceeding all of Aura nightclub’s expectations.

Hundreds of people filled the venue on Bridge Place as they danced the day away on Saturday.

Rather than the event kicking off after darkness fell, the disco took place between 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

‘You don’t stop having fun when you’re 30’

Tony Cochrane, owner of the nightclub said that the event “was better than they could have imagined.”

Adding: “We thought it would be good, but it was way above our expectations.

“It was more the way everybody enjoyed it – everyone was just smiling, singing and dancing from the start.

“The way they all dressed up, you could see they were making a proper event of it.

“It proved that you don’t stop having fun when you’re 30. They were putting the kids to shame.”

The daytime disco was held in Barbarella’s inside Aura. The room typically holds up to 500 people.

However, depending on its popularity, the event could be combined with the club’s day rave.

Did you attend Saturday’s daytime disco? Have a look through some of the best pictures from the event.

Days are the new nights. Image: Tony Cochrane.
Clubbers enjoying the day. Image: Tony Cochrane.
The event launched on Saturday. Image: Tony Cochrane.
The event was a sell out. Image: Tony Cochrane.
Guests dressed to impress. Image: Tony Cochrane.
The event was a huge success. Image: Tony Cochrane.
Clubbers enjoying the atmosphere. Image: Tony Cochrane.
Guests at the daytime disco. Image: Tony Cochrane.
There is set to be another daytime disco later this month. Image: Tony Cochrane.
The disco took place at Aura nightclub. Image: Tony Cochrane.
People at the daytime disco. Image: Tony Cochrane.

 

