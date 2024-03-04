Gallery: Afternoon disco for over-30s hailed huge success in Aberdeen

Aberdeen clubbers turned Night Fever into day fever last weekend at the premiere of Disco Days.

The daytime disco for over-30s proved to be a huge success, exceeding all of Aura nightclub’s expectations.

Hundreds of people filled the venue on Bridge Place as they danced the day away on Saturday.

Rather than the event kicking off after darkness fell, the disco took place between 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

‘You don’t stop having fun when you’re 30’

Tony Cochrane, owner of the nightclub said that the event “was better than they could have imagined.”

Adding: “We thought it would be good, but it was way above our expectations.

“It was more the way everybody enjoyed it – everyone was just smiling, singing and dancing from the start.

“The way they all dressed up, you could see they were making a proper event of it.

“It proved that you don’t stop having fun when you’re 30. They were putting the kids to shame.”

The daytime disco was held in Barbarella’s inside Aura. The room typically holds up to 500 people.

However, depending on its popularity, the event could be combined with the club’s day rave.

Did you attend Saturday’s daytime disco? Have a look through some of the best pictures from the event.