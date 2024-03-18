Ref Watch: Did Willie Collum get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s victory against Motherwell?

Aberdeen travelled to Fir Park to face Motherwell in a crucial relegation battle.

Willie Collum was the referee, supported by Steven McLean on VAR. How did he and his officiating team get on?

In what was a 1-0 victory for the visitors, there were two controversial moments in the match. Unsurprisingly they involved handball decisions.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell felt his team were harshly treated with the hosts on the wrong end of these calls.

Harsh decision by ref Collum and VAR during Aberdeen v Motherwell match

The Dons were 1-0 up courtesy of a Leighton Clarkson goal when Well thought they had equalised through an Angus MacDonald own goal.

The goal looked clean and nobody was claiming for anything. Nobody knew what the VAR check was for, it certainly was not clear and obvious.

Referee Collum would be sent to the monitor, where VAR had spotted a very unfortunate handball by Theo Bair in the build up.

It does appear to strike the arm of the Canadian, but he knows nothing about it and there’s not really anything he can do about it.

It is an incredibly harsh decision and similar to the penalty Aberdeen conceded last week against Dundee when Jack MacKenzie was adjudged to have handled.

Yes, the arm may appear to be in an unnatural position, but what is he supposed to do?

I think the hosts were very hard done by for a slight handball to rule out the goal.

The incident didn’t directly lead to a goal. The shot by Lennon Miller goes in due to the deflections, not the handball.

I think the goal should have stood, it was not a clear and obvious error.

Unfortunately, VAR is still looking to pick things out as opposed to knowing what they are looking for.

If that goal happened before VAR was introduced nobody would have been questioning it.

Should Motherwell have had a penalty?

With the game being tight, Aberdeen were desperately holding onto their one goal lead.

In the last few moments of the game, the ball appeared to hit the arm of Graeme Shinnie.

Play was stopped before the referee blew for full time. Indicating this could be the last play of the match.

A VAR check would not ask for a review and the game ended.

I think a penalty would have been very harsh as the arm is not outstretched. I don’t think it was a handball.

The game was well over the allocated additional time. I know it is a minimum of three minutes but a good two and half minutes were played over.

There was an injury for the Dons, which only took up about one minute of this time but I think the referee should have stopped the game earlier.

However, I am surprised the penalty wasn’t given. It’s not a handball but we have seen plenty of these incidents ending in penalties this season.

This now becomes the bigger issue because of how often handballs are given and everyone expects a handball in the box to result in a penalty.

Once again the consistency is not there. I don’t think it is handball in either of the two big incidents so the referee got one right and one wrong on Saturday.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.