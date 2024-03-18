Ref Watch: Did Willie Collum get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s victory against Motherwell?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref Watch: Did Willie Collum get the big calls right in Aberdeen’s victory against Motherwell?

The home side had a goal chalked off for handball and a late penalty appeal turned down by the official.

Referee Willie Collum on the pitch during the Aberdeen v Motherwell game
Referee Willie Collum rules out Motherwell's Lennon Miller's goal for handball after a VAR check during a cinch Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen travelled to Fir Park to face Motherwell in a crucial relegation battle.

Willie Collum was the referee, supported by Steven McLean on VAR. How did he and his officiating team get on?

In what was a 1-0 victory for the visitors, there were two controversial moments in the match. Unsurprisingly they involved handball decisions.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell felt his team were harshly treated with the hosts on the wrong end of these calls.

Harsh decision by ref Collum and VAR during Aberdeen v Motherwell match

The Dons were 1-0 up courtesy of a Leighton Clarkson goal when Well thought they had equalised through an Angus MacDonald own goal.

The goal looked clean and nobody was claiming for anything. Nobody knew what the VAR check was for, it certainly was not clear and obvious.

Referee Collum would be sent to the monitor, where VAR had spotted a very unfortunate handball by Theo Bair in the build up.

It does appear to strike the arm of the Canadian, but he knows nothing about it and there’s not really anything he can do about it.

It is an incredibly harsh decision and similar to the penalty Aberdeen conceded last week against Dundee when Jack MacKenzie was adjudged to have handled.

Yes, the arm may appear to be in an unnatural position, but what is he supposed to do?

Motherwell's Lennon Miller's goal
Motherwell’s Lennon Miller’s goal, which was later disallowed due to a handball. Image: SNS.

I think the hosts were very hard done by for a slight handball to rule out the goal.

The incident didn’t directly lead to a goal. The shot by Lennon Miller goes in due to the deflections, not the handball.

I think the goal should have stood, it was not a clear and obvious error.

Unfortunately, VAR is still looking to pick things out as opposed to knowing what they are looking for.

If that goal happened before VAR was introduced nobody would have been questioning it.

Referee Willie Collum during the Aberdeen v Motherwell match
Referee Willie Collum had a busy afternoon. Image: SNS.

Should Motherwell have had a penalty?

With the game being tight, Aberdeen were desperately holding onto their one goal lead.

In the last few moments of the game, the ball appeared to hit the arm of Graeme Shinnie.

Play was stopped before the referee blew for full time. Indicating this could be the last play of the match.

A VAR check would not ask for a review and the game ended.

I think a penalty would have been very harsh as the arm is not outstretched. I don’t think it was a handball.

The game was well over the allocated additional time. I know it is a minimum of three minutes but a good two and half minutes were played over.

There was an injury for the Dons, which only took up about one minute of this time but I think the referee should have stopped the game earlier.

However, I am surprised the penalty wasn’t given. It’s not a handball but we have seen plenty of these incidents ending in penalties this season.

This now becomes the bigger issue because of how often handballs are given and everyone expects a handball in the box to result in a penalty.

Once again the consistency is not there. I don’t think it is handball in either of the two big incidents so the referee got one right and one wrong on Saturday.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.