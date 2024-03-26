Referee confirmed for crucial encounter between Aberdeen and Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Referee confirmed for crucial encounter between Aberdeen and Ross County

The Dons host the Staggies at Pittodrie this weekend with only three points separating the teams.

By Danny Law
Ross County's Max Sheaf and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie battle for possession. Image: SNS
Ross County's Max Sheaf and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie battle for possession. Image: SNS

Kevin Clancy will be the man in the middle when Aberdeen take on Ross County in a crucial Scottish Premiership encounter this weekend.

The Dons are sitting ninth in the table but only three points above the Staggies, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Clancy will be taking charge of an Aberdeen game for the sixth time this season – and the Dons are yet to win when he has been the referee.

Referee Kevin Clancy took charge of the Championship match between Queen’s Park and Raith Rovers at Hampden Park on Saturday. Image: SNS. 

He was the official when the Dons came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Motherwell last month.

He also took charge of the 2-0 defeat at Hearts in January, the 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock in October, the 2-0 loss against Hearts at Tynecastle in September and the 3-1 home defeat against Celtic in August.

Clancy has refereered only one Ross County game this season – a 1-0 win for the Staggies at Kilmarnock in September.

His assistants at Pittodrie on Saturday will be Chris Rae and Gordon McCabe with George Calder the fourth official.

Steven Kirkland is on VAR duties with Graham McNeillie the assistant VAR.

Willie Miller: Every Aberdeen player will have to fight for Pittodrie future under the new manager

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match.
Willie Miller: Every Aberdeen player will have to fight for Pittodrie future under the…
Aberdeen caretaker boss Peter Leven during the 1-1 draw with Celtic. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Why Peter Leven should lead Aberdeen against Ross County
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Goal hero Bojan Miovski thanks Aberdeen for igniting international career
Northern Ireland Head Coach Michael O'Neil during a Northern Ireland press conference at Hampden. Image: SNS
Michael O'Neill focused on Northern Ireland as links with Aberdeen continue
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Steve Tosh backs Aberdeen's patient approach to pay-off in manager search
2
Michael O'Neill.
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill would assess offer from Aberdeen
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Richard Gordon: New Aberdeen manager should have strong knowledge of the Scottish game
hamilton sheriff court - google street view
Former Aberdeen player in court accused of attempted murder
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: New Aberdeen manager must hit the ground running
Former Dons captain Darren Young. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen captain Darren Young insists new Dons boss must get players and fans…