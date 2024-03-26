Referee confirmed for crucial encounter between Aberdeen and Ross County

Kevin Clancy will be the man in the middle when Aberdeen take on Ross County in a crucial Scottish Premiership encounter this weekend.

The Dons are sitting ninth in the table but only three points above the Staggies, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Clancy will be taking charge of an Aberdeen game for the sixth time this season – and the Dons are yet to win when he has been the referee.

He was the official when the Dons came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Motherwell last month.

He also took charge of the 2-0 defeat at Hearts in January, the 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock in October, the 2-0 loss against Hearts at Tynecastle in September and the 3-1 home defeat against Celtic in August.

Clancy has refereered only one Ross County game this season – a 1-0 win for the Staggies at Kilmarnock in September.

His assistants at Pittodrie on Saturday will be Chris Rae and Gordon McCabe with George Calder the fourth official.

Steven Kirkland is on VAR duties with Graham McNeillie the assistant VAR.