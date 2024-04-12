Peter Leven set for talks with Aberdeen chiefs on Monday amid expected confirmation of Jimmy Thelin as next manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Peter Leven set for talks with Aberdeen chiefs on Monday amid expected confirmation of Jimmy Thelin as next manager

Interim manager Leven says he doesn't want to discuss the Dons' dugout future until after Saturday's Premiership fixture at home to Dundee.

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven at training on Friday. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven at training on Friday. Image: SNS.

Interim boss Peter Leven says he will hold talks with Aberdeen chiefs on Monday over the club’s managerial situation – with the Dons expected to land Swede Jimmy Thelin as their next permanent gaffer.

Earlier this week, The Press and Journal revealed Aberdeen have been making strong progress in securing Elfsborg boss Thelin.

It is understood the 46-year-old will make the switch to Pittodrie in June, giving his current club, still in the early part of the Allsvenskan season, time to line up a replacement coaching team.

Leven is expected to remain in charge for Aberdeen’s six remaining Premiership matches, and for the conclusion of the Scottish Cup campaign – with the Dons playing Celtic in their semi-final at Hampden next weekend.

Though it is understood Thelin will bring his two assistants, Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson, with him to the Granite City following their Elfsborg farewell against IFK Goteborg on June 1, Leven is set to stay on as part of the new Reds coaching set-up.

Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Elfsborg’s manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.

However, 40-year-old Leven – in his second spell as Aberdeen interim boss since Barry Robson’s sacking in late January – is keeping his focus on tomorrow’s final pre-split fixture at home to Dundee, and said: “I’ve not had any chat with the club.

“They’ve said to me they’re going to have a chat with me on Monday.

“But I said: ‘Listen, whatever’s speculated, I don’t want to know anything about it until after this weekend. My full focus is getting three points against Dundee.'”

Leven: VAR guess revelation ‘incredible’ with lines drawn ‘on wrong person’ in SFA’s statement

Despite Aberdeen’s unbeaten run under Leven stretching to three games, last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Livingston confirmed Aberdeen will play out the Premiership post-split in the bottom six.

They would still have had a very slim chance of getting into the top half going into the Dundee game – had a late Bojan Miovski goal at Livi not been chalked off for offside against Angus MacDonald following a VAR check.

Controversy over the VAR call exploded in midweek, with the Dons releasing a statement revealing an SFA admission their officials had guessed whether MacDonald was offside after the Hawkeye system failed.

In the wake of Aberdeen’s claims, the SFA released a statement of their own, saying they had asked Hawkeye to check the offside retrospectively, releasing an image complete with calibrated lines which they claimed showed the correct decision had ultimately been reached.

A screengrab of a retrospective VAR check which the SFA says shows Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald was offside against Livingston. Image: Scottish Football Association.

However, even the placement of the lines on this after-the-fact analysis have been questioned, including by Leven, who said they “drew the lines on the wrong person”.

Leven described the officials’ initial decision to make a guess on whether MacDonald was offside as “incredible” and “really frustrating”, saying: “At the time, I said to the fourth official: ‘what are we waiting on?’ and he said: we’re waiting on an offside, but there’s a technical fault with the lines’.

“So after two minutes, the offside’s given and I’m presuming the lines are fixed – I never realised until Monday the lines were actually broken.

“The club spoke to the SFA, and they said: ‘Yeah, it was an educated guess’ – and I think that’s incredible!

“If you can’t get the lines, you’ve got to go with the onfield decision, so it’s frustrating. Really frustrating.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates what he thought was a late winner, only for it to be chalked off following a VAR review. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates what he thought was a late winner, only for it to be chalked off following a VAR review. Image: SNS.

He added: “People are fighting for points. Livingston are fighting for points, and obviously it’s went for them this time – but you can’t make educated guesses.”

With Aberdeen describing the current implementation of VAR in Scotland as “not fit for purpose” in their statement, Leven thinks a “better version” of the technology is needed – or the clubs are footing the bill for something which is not worth the cost.

He said: “If you look at the English Premier League, their VAR’s got more cameras and more money.

“I think we’ve got to get a better version going forward, because that’s a few games (where the technology has failed).

“I remember the game at (home to) Celtic, the first time I took charge, it never worked for the first 10 minutes.

“There’s obviously a fault somewhere because it’s not working all the time.”

‘Take the game’ to Dundee

Unlike Aberdeen, this weekend’s Pittodrie visitors Dundee are still battling for a place in the Premiership top six.

Leven expects to have a full complement to choose from, apart from Slobodan Rubezic, who “only started back full training this week” following his recovery from a knee injury.

Ester Sokler and Slobodan Rubezic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park on Friday. Image: SNS.

The Dons lost 1-0 to Dundee last month in the first game after Leven was reinstalled as interim boss following Neil Warnock’s short, ill-fated spell in interim charge.

It was a dreadful performance at Dens which intensified fears Aberdeen could get relegated, but two wins and the Livi draw have eased those concerns.

Leven wants the Dons to “take the game” to Tony Docherty’s Dee, ahead of the cup semi-final meeting with Celtic next Saturday, and said: “We were a wee bit inbetween in our passing and going long. We’ve had three or four games since then, and the boys know their responsibilities to a tee now.

Dundee's Luke McCowan and Aberdeen's Killian Phillips and Graeme Shinnie during the sides' Premiership meeting in March. Image: SNS.
Dundee’s Luke McCowan and Aberdeen’s Killian Phillips and Graeme Shinnie during the sides’ Premiership meeting in March. Image: SNS.

“We need to learn from it – what their weaknesses are and what their strengths are – and we’ve worked on that this week.

“They’ve done very well – they’ve got good players, especially in midfield.

“But we’re at home. We’ve got to take the game to them.

“We’re unbeaten in three – two wins and a draw – so we’ve just got to build that momentum and keep going.

“It’ll be a tough game.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
'Connor Barron and Claudio Ranieri? It would be incredible' - Expert explains why Aberdeen…
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi collide heads earlier this season. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic Scottish Cup semi starting XI poser, and Dons' manager…
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match with Malmo FF.
Jimmy Thelin expected to be next Aberdeen manager with early June start date
Aberdeen players look dejected as the referee rules Bojan Miovski's goal at Livingston offside. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen in 'not suitable for purpose' VAR blast as they reveal officials made offside…
3
New Aberdeen signing Slobodan Rubezic in action on his debut against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic: I cried for days over knee injury fears - and even…
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Development in Aberdeen's Jimmy Thelin pursuit as Elfsborg line up replacement coaching duo
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven aiming to get Duk firing again
Aberdeen fans during a Premiership match against Livingstonat the Tony Macaroni Arena.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen fans will just want Premiership season to end and next manager…
4
2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Duncan Shearer: Time is what the next Aberdeen manager needs most
Injured Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic looks on during the Premiership clash against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic is 'dying to play' at Hampden

Conversation