The Flying Pigs: No need to use the (police) force if you see a stray Stormtrooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: No need to use the (police) force if you see a stray Stormtrooper

Fit were officers worried aboot? Ab’dy kens Stormtroopers couldnae hit a barn door wi’ a banjo.

A very Scottish Star Wars Stormtrooper wearing a kilt, like the one who recently tried to travel from Aberdeen to Dundee on a Scotrail train. Image: Andrew Cawley
A very Scottish Star Wars Stormtrooper wearing a kilt, like the one who recently tried to travel from Aberdeen to Dundee on a Scotrail train. Image: Andrew Cawley
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken about youse, but I wiz raging aboot the mannie on the train tae Dundee fa wiz reported tae police cos he wiz dressed up as a kilted Stormtrooper fae Star Wars wi’ a plastic laser-blaster.

At’s jist unasseptable harassment, at’. He wiz only haein a bit o’ fun. Plus, he wiz in costume on the wye tae a comic book convention in Dundee, fit is reason enough tae let him on his wye, and quick, I’d hiv thocht.

The Flying Pigs

I da ken fit the officers wiz worried aboot. Even in the filums, ab’dy kens Stormtroopers couldnae hit a barn door wi’ a banjo. But this peer cosplayer hid tae be questioned by the police cos someb’dy fae reported him hid clearly niver seen Star Wars. The jammy beggar.

‘At is amazing, though, cos I thought Star Wars wiz something fit ab’dy hid tae ging through, like rubella. My youngest, Jayden, went through a massive phase, but thankfully he didnae go near ony Stormtrooper costumes or plastic guns. He wiz mair keen on lightsaber battles, fit is how my kitchen disnae hae strip lighting onymair.

But fit amazes me is, someb’dy actually did “see it, say it, sorted“! I da ken aboot youse, but faniver I hear ‘at annooncement asking ye tae say if something “disnae look right”, I hiv tae hud masel back fae shouting “that top wi those troosers!”

A ScotRail train.
See it, say it, sorted – even if it’s from a galaxy far, far away. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

So, it’s jist as well I dinna ging on trains much onymair. I dinna agree wi the ticket prices. And I’m nae comfortable in ony enclosed space far an alcohol ban is in force.

But there’s ayewiz some busybody, is there? Like yon time 15 o’ us got telt aff for passing an inflatable mannie aboot in the quiet coach fan we wiz aff tae Big Sonya’s hen night in Montrose. We wisnae hairming naeb’dy and, at least on that occasion, the police didnae come near us. Weel, they wiz feart, wis they?

@FlyingPigNews

More from Columnists

The Jacobite steam train, which looks a lot like the Hogwarts Express, crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Harry Potter and the magic of mechanical engineering
Is a disappointing hairdo on your wedding day a bad omen? Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Toasting to the golden wedding anniversary that never was
Areas never before seen by the public will be opened up for tours at Balmoral Castle. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Catherine Deveney: Balmoral public tours just a sophisticated swindle from scamming institution
The national flags of Nato member countries hang in The Mall in London, in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Campbell Gunn: No such thing as an easy answer when it comes to Scotland…
Admittedly, Police Scotland could be said to have invited such a challenge by declaring from the outset that every complaint under the new Act would be investigated' Image: Shutterstock
Derek Tucker: Police put in difficult position amid frenzied debate around new hate crime…
What happened to Hamish, Craig, and, Iain or John?
Iain Maciver: With a new generation of Lucas and Cillians I'm wondering why the…
Saltburn-by-the-sea
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen needs to take a page out of Saltburn-by-the-Sea's book
Humza Yousaf's SNP is expected to be in for a rocky ride post-general election later this year. Image: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Lack of leadership could cost SNP dearly at upcoming elections
Aberdeen harbour.
The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen serenaded by impromptu ship's horn concert
A scene in Coronation Street where MND sufferer Paul Foreman's therapist has confirmed his speech and ability to eat solid food have deteriorated and suggests it might be time to use a feeding tube. Paul and Bernie Winter return home and break the news that he can no longer eat solid food for fear of choking. Image: ITV
David Knight: Corrie's painful but enlightening MND storyline shows need for assisted dying bill

Conversation