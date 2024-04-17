Interim boss Peter Leven set to give Jimmy Thelin the lowdown on Aberdeen squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Interim boss Peter Leven set to give Jimmy Thelin the lowdown on Aberdeen squad

Interim boss Leven had a 25 minute phone conversation with Thelin on Tuesday evening and will give him vital info until he arrives at Pittodrie in June.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: Shutterstock.

Interim Aberdeen boss Peter Leven confirmed he will give Jimmy Thelin the lowdown on the squad before the new manager arrives in the summer.

Aberdeen have agreed a deal for Elfsborg head coach Thelin to become their new manager on a three-year contract.

The 46-year-old Swede will continue at Allsvenskan runners-up Elfsborg until the Swedish summer break before moving to Pittodrie in early June.

Leven will remain in interim charge for the rest of the season then become an assistant first-team coach under Thelin.

For the rest of the campaign Leven will regularly relay valuable information to Thelin to help him begin his Pittodrie career with a bang.

Aberdeen players were informed prior to training on Tuesday morning that Thelin would be the next new manager and would arrive in June.

The club officially announced the appointment at 1pm later that day, coinciding with a press conference by Elfsborg on their managerial situation.

Leven then had a 25 minute telephone call with Thelin on Tuesday evening.

It will be the first of many conversations with Thelin before he arrives in the Granite City.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right), chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.

Leven said: “I had a brief chat with Jimmy on the phone, letting him know if he needs anything just to let me know.

“Whether that’s about games, conversations about players, whatever.

“He said we’d be in regular contact.

“I got his number and we arranged a chat.

“We spoke for a good 20, 25 minutes.

“He’s definitely excited. It’s a new challenge for him.

“I asked him if his family was going to come over with him.

“He’s going to come over first and then get them settled in.”

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during a training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the game against Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during a training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the game against Livingston. Image: SNS

‘We’ve got to respect Elfsborg’

Thelin, who was contracted to Elfsbrorg until December 2026, will bring his assistants Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson to Pittodrie.

Asked if he will help implement anything for Thelin before he arrives in June, Leven said: “I don’t think so.

“We’ve got to respect Elfsborg

“He’s still in a job there.

“I think there’ll be dialogue but we’ll take it week by week.”

Players relieved to receive clarity on managerial situation

Under Thelin’s guidance Elfsborg finished runners-up in the Swedish top flight last season, only losing out on the title by goal difference.

The bid to appoint a new permanent manager took 10 weeks following the dismissal of Barry Robson on January 31.

Leven said finally having clarity on the managerial situation brought relief to the players.

Ester Sokler and Slobodan Rubezic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “We told the boys before training on Tuesday before it came out that Jimmy had signed and was bringing Emir and Christer with him.

“It’s good to get that clarity.

“You could see a bit of relief in the clarity for them. It’s really good news.

“I think for the players, knowing the new manager is there and watching is a good thing.”

Leighton Clarkson (C) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

‘They have to show how good they are to the new coaching team’

Thelin will be closely monitoring Aberdeen’s semi-final clash against Celtic on Saturday.

The new manager is set to start at Pittodrie on June 3 ahead of what will inevitably be another busy summer transfer window of ins and outs at the club.

Leven reckon the onus is now on players to prove their worth to Thelin and his management team – starting at Hampden.

He said: “They’ve got something to prove now.

“The new manager is going to come in and they have to show how good they are to the new coaching team.”

Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Thelin appointment unifies the club

Leven will oversee the five post-split bottom six Premiership games before the end of the campaign and Thelin’s June arrival.

The 40-year-old will also lead the bid to end the club’s 34-year Scottish Cup wait, dating back to 1990.

He hopes the confirmation of Thelin’s imminent arrival will be a timely boost ahead of the semi-final clash with Celtic.

Aberdeen's Duk Dundee's Jordan McGhee in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk Dundee’s Jordan McGhee in action. Image: SNS

Leven said: “It’s good for the club, to get us all together again.

“Hopefully it lifts the boys and helps give them that little bit extra with the semi-final coming up this weekend.

“I hope the timing is ideal and we get a good result on Saturday.

“It is another chance to get to a cup final.

“Two cup finals this season would be amazing but again we are playing a team on form right now and so it is going to be difficult

“The players needed it (Thelin confirmation) and the fans needed it to happen.

“I’m delighted for the club to get it over the line.”

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes Peter Leven will help him make a smooth transition into Scottish football

 

