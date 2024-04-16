Aberdeen appoint Jimmy Thelin as manager with Swede to take charge in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen appoint Jimmy Thelin as manager with Swede to take charge in June

Elfsborg manager Thelin will start in the Aberdeen managerial role in early June.

By Sean Wallace
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match against Malmö FF and Elfsborg on 12 November 2023 in Malmö. Image: Petter Arvidson/Alamy.
Elfsborg's manager Jimmy Thelin before an Allsvenskan match against Malmö FF and Elfsborg on 12 November 2023 in Malmö. Image: Petter Arvidson/Alamy.

Aberdeen have appointed Jimmy Thelin as their new permanent manager with the Swede set to start at Pittodrie in early June.

The 46-year-old, along with assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami, will leave their current roles at Allsvenskan side IF Elfsborg this summer.

Current interim manager Peter Leven will continue to lead the first-team squad until the end of the campaign.

Leven will then be part of Thelin’s team as an assistant first team coach.

Thelin, who was contracted to Elfsborg until the end of the 2026 Swedish campaign,  led the club to a second-placed finish in the Swedish top-flight last season.

Thelin says he is honoured to be Aberdeen’s next manager and has vowed to bring success to Pittodrie.

2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has been linked with the Aberdeen job. Image: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

He said: “I am very honoured to be the new Aberdeen manager and to be coming to this great club and city.

“I wanted to be sure I was making the right step in my career, particularly as this will be my first time managing outside of Sweden.

“At Elfsborg we took a provincial club to compete at the top level and it is our intention to achieve the same at Aberdeen.

“The feeling I have about what I have seen at the club, the staff and the facilities was all very impressive.

“The vision, effort and support offered by Dave (Cormack), Alan (Burrows) and Steven (Gunn) have also convinced me it is a great opportunity for me and the club.

“I can promise the fans we will be striving to build and a develop a team that captures the hearts of the supporters and delivers success on the pitch.

“I’m looking forward to working with Peter and the players and I hope they get the win at Hampden this weekend.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (top right), chief executive Alan Burrows (bottom right) and director of football Steven Gunn watch a clash against Hearts at Pittodrie in December 2023. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s pursuit of Thelin

Thelin impressed when interviewed for the job last year but lost out to Barry Robson for the position.

Aberdeen resurrected their interest when Robson was axed in late January.

Thelin was reluctant to leave Elfsborg at the start of the Swedish season.

Elfsborg have landed Oscar Hiljemark of Danish second tier club Aalborg as replacement for Thelin.

Chairman Cormack insists the club interviewed several top candidates for the post and were willing to be patient to land Thelin.

And he says Elfsborg didn’t make it easy for Aberdeen as they were determined to keep Thelin.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, right, and chief executive Alan Burrows during a Premiership match. Image: SNS.

Cormack said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Jimmy to Pittodrie this summer

“The extensive process we ran allowed us to speak with several excellent candidates from both the UK and abroad.

“As the process evolved, we were determined to land Jimmy and were prepared to be patient.

“Elfsborg certainly didn’t make it easy for us, which tells you how highly they think of his six-year tenure.”

Thelin will be given time to build ‘something special’ at Aberdeen

Cormack says he understands it will take Thelin time to build “something special” at Pittodrie and is willing to give him that.

He said: “The board felt that Jimmy’s style and playing philosophy, his ability to continually develop excellent players within a successful player trading model.

“And his experience at taking a team and having them compete at the top end of the table all really matched the criteria we had set out at the start.

“He has a reputation in Sweden as a team builder; someone who will methodically construct a winning side over time.

“From our point of view, we want this appointment to anchor the club for years to come, and to work with Jimmy and his coaching staff to create something special at Aberdeen.

“That will take time, we understand that.

“Everyone at Aberdeen is looking forward to working with Jimmy from June and, at the same time, are very thankful to Peter Leven for agreeing to lead the team until the end of the campaign.

“I would ask the fans to get right behind Peter, and the team, in the remaining matches of the 23/24 campaign.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (L) and chief executive Alan Burrows are closing in on the club's new manager. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (L) and chief executive Alan Burrows are closing in on the club's new manager. Image: SNS

Aberdeen finally have their new permanent manager, 76 days after Robson was axed on January 31.

During that period the Pittodrie hotseat has been occupied on an interim basis by Peter Leven (twice) and Neil Warnock who quit after just 33 days.

Now there is clarity for Aberdeen supporters and a new dawn for the club under Thelin.

 

