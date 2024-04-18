From Greece to the Granite City: How Sofia Kondylia has brought the positive power of dance to Aberdeen

Invigorated and more connected to our bodies is how Sofia Kondylia hopes people feel after attending one of her dance classes in Aberdeen.

From floor acrobatics and contemporary dance to chair exercises and dance fitness, the 38-year-old is inviting adults of all abilities to discover the joy of movement at one of her many community classes across the city.

“In this era, more and more people are getting disconnected from their bodies,” says Sofia.

“Adults need to move, express themselves and reconnect with their bodies.

“I want people to feel invigorated and better connected with their bodies because it can have a positive impact on our minds and our everyday life.”

Lifelong love of dance

Born and raised in Athens, Greece, Sofia’s love of dance was evident from a very young age.

“I’ve been dancing since I was a little girl,” says Sofia.

“I started with gymnastics and then transferred to ballet as well as contemporary and modern dance.

“At some point I realised it was something that I really liked and I wanted to do however I also had a big love for drawing, making crafts with my hands and also for mathematics.”

After leaving school Sofia studied Architectural Engineering from the National Technical University of Athens.

“During my studies, I never abandoned my dancing,” says Sofia

“So after I finished my architecture course, I went onto study Dance and Dance Pedagogy at Rallou Manou Higher Professional Dance School in Athens.”

Following her dreams

Sofia says it was tough to make a living from dancing in Greece but she was determined to make it work.

“The decision I had to make was to either drop dance or search for a country where it could work,” says Sofia.

“I wasn’t willing to give up dance so I decided I was going to become a dance artist and do it all – choreograph, teach and perform.”

In 2020, after studying for a Masters in Performance Practices and Artistic Research at the ArtEZ University of the Arts in the Netherlands, Sofia moved to Aberdeen where she worked at the Citymoves Dance Agency.

“I came to Aberdeen for a residency at the Citymoves Dance Agency,” says Sofia.

“I very much liked how I was being treated as there is more respect for what we do as dancers, dance artists and freelancers here.

“I also liked the atmosphere of the city.”

Dance classes for all

Over the past four years, Sofia has worked hard to develop dance classes for people of all ages and abilities.

“In my classes, I focus on helping people to find flow in their practice through technical awareness, creativity, and a sense of community,” says Sofia.

“People can expect high-quality and enjoyable classes in a safe, relaxed atmosphere where everyone is welcome.”

Get into the dancing groove

Contemporary dance is one of the classes Sofia teaches at the Rosemount Community Centre every Monday evening and also at the Citymoves Dance Agency on a Thursday evening.

“It’s a class which is suitable for everyone who needs a touch of the dancing groove and artistic expression in their everyday life and workout routine,” says Sofia.

And for a fun-filled Friday night, Sofia also holds an adult floor acrobatics class at the Ferryhill Community Centre.

“Everyone can come along to the floor acrobatics class which is a high-intensity, full-body workout for adults who want a practice which is fun, imaginative, and effective,” says Sofia.

“Each session includes cardio with agility props, calisthenics-inspired conditioning, and acrobatics on soft matts.

“At the class, people will learn and master floor tumbling, handstands, cartwheels, and more.”

Classes for over 55s

Some of the other classes Sofia teaches includes a stretch and tone class at the Citymoves Dance Agency as well as a chair strength and balance class for people aged 55 and over at the Ferryhill Community Centre on Friday lunchtimes.

One of Sofia’s most popular classes is the over 55 dance fitness class which she holds at Ferryhill as well as at St Stephen’s Church Hall and at Hilton Community Centre.

“The dance fitness class is great fun and both the ladies and gentlemen who come along, absolutely love it,” says Sofia.

Mindful art classes

And as a nod to her architecture background, Sofia is also launching a drawing and sketching class on Wednesday next week (24th April) at the Ferryhill Community Centre.

“It’s going to be a friendly and relaxed drawing class designed for art enthusiasts of all levels,” says Sofia.

The future is bright

Reflecting on her new life in Aberdeen, Sofia couldn’t be happier as she sees the joy people get from her classes.

“It makes me feel complete to see people enjoy dance,” says Sofia.

“I feel that I’m offering something to humanity, my little pebble and making a little change in other people’s everyday lives which I hope is positive.”

Looking to the future, Sofia, who also teaches children, is keen to bring the positive power of dance to even more people.

“I’m happy at the moment but I would like to organise some workshops in the future,” says Sofia.

“My classes are now taking off and I’m thinking of ways to expand to reach more people.”

For more information on Sofia Kondylia, check out her website sofiakondylia.com or her Facebook page @Sophia.Kondylia or Instagram @sofia.kondylia