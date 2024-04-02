Aberdeen boost as Slobodan Rubezic set to return for Scottish Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boost as Slobodan Rubezic set to return for Scottish Cup semi-final

Centre-back Rubezic has been sidelined with a knee injury for nine weeks, but is on course to be in contention for the Hampden clash with Celtic.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic (L) and Ester Sokler (C) during a training session at Cormack Park, on March 29. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic (L) and Ester Sokler (C) during a training session at Cormack Park, on March 29. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic is on course to return from an injury nightmare in time for the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The centre-back has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on January 24.

There were initial fears the 24-year-old could be ruled out for the seaso,n but scans revealed Rubezic did not require surgery.

Interim boss Peter Leven confirmed Montenegro international Rubezic has now returned to non-contact training with his team-mates.

Leven revealed Rubezic is scheduled to return to action in mid-April.

The Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic is on Saturday, April 20.

Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone.
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Leven said: “Rubi is looking at mid-April, he’s training really well.

“He’s been dipping in and out with us, doing non-contact stuff.

“So hopefully in a few weeks he’ll step up again.”

‘His first contact in duels is one of the best in the league’

Rubezic was signed last summer from Serbian SuperLiga club FK Novi Pazar on a three-year contract for a fee of £200,000.

Aberdeen beat off competition from a number of clubs in Europe to sign the centre-back.

The Dons have the option to add a fourth year to Rubezic’s contract.

Since arriving at Pittodrie, the defender has forced his way into the Montenegro international squad.

Rubezic has been capped three times since signing for the Dons, and scored his first international goal for Montenegro in a 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Hungary last November.

However, his season was derailed when he suffered the serious knee injury in January.

Such was the concern about the severity of the injury, team-mates Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler held up Rubezic’s no.33 shirt in support of their colleague following a goal in the 1-1 draw with Dundee in January.

Bojan Miovski (9) and Ester Sokler hold up Slobodan Rubezic's shirt.
Bojan Miovski (9) and Ester Sokler hold up Slobodan Rubezic’s shirt. Image: Shutterstock.

Rubezic was a regular starter for the Dons before his injury setback.

He racked up 29 starts, including starting all eight games in Europe.

Since his injury blow, the Dons have registered just one clean sheet in 12 Premiership fixtures – the recent 1-0 win over Motherwell.

Leven reckons the presence of 6ft 4in stopper Rubezic has been missed.

Defender Slobodan Rubezic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on March 29.
Defender Slobodan Rubezic during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on March 29. Image: SNS.

He said: “Rubi’s first contact in duels is one of the best in the league so he’s important for us.

“We’ve missed him.

“He’s a big part of the squad. ”

Slobodan Rubezic, Bojan Miovski and Jonny Hayes during an Dons training session at Cormack Park, on March 29.
Slobodan Rubezic, Bojan Miovski and Jonny Hayes during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on March 29. Image: SNS.

Rediscovering league winning touch

Leven has been placed in interim charge of the Dons as the club’s hierarchy work on appointing a permanent manager.

The 40-year-old has led Aberdeen to back-to-back Premiership wins, overcoming Ross County (2-1) and Motherwell (1-0).

Those victories have greatly reduced the threat of the Reds being dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

Aberdeen are now six points ahead of Ross County, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with seven Premiership fixtures remaining.

Leven insists he has tried to take pressure off the players at a time of uncertainty regarding the next permanent manager.

Dons Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County.
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “There have been glimpses this season of how good we can be.

“You’ve seen what the team is capable of in the Europa Conference League and in the cup competitions.

“In the league we haven’t been consistent enough, but did Europe hinder that? Maybe a little bit.

“I’ve tried to take the pressure off of them.

“Pressure can blur your football vision.

“We have got very good football players in this team.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn watching a match from the stands
Willie Miller: Drawn out search for a manager not fair on Aberdeen fans
More than 1,800 fans were in attendance the first time Aberdeen Women played at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to return 'home' to Pittodrie for third time with SWPL clash against…
Former Aberdeen FC Women's coach Kenny Strachan is opening up about his struggles with bowel cancer. Image: Clan Cancer Support
'A mental struggle': Former Aberdeen FC women's coach recovering from bowel cancer
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates as he scores the winner against Ross County at the weekend.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's deep summer shake-up moves into focus after Dons step closer to…
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Duk hailed as 'unplayable' by interim manager Peter Leven
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during the 2-1 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Revealed: Interim boss Peter Leven's half-time message which inspired Aberdeen to defeat Ross County
Ebbe Skovdahl's first press conference as Aberdeen manager, alongside chairman Stewart Milne. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Danny Law: How will new Aberdeen manager set the tone at first press conference?
Jamie McGrath, of Aberdeen, after scoring the winner in the Dons' 2-1 victory over Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.
Fan view: Excited to see what Jamie McGrath can do in better-balanced Aberdeen side
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates with Richard Jensen after scoring the winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath vows Aberdeen will not take foot off the pedal in bid to…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster on the touchline during a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster slams 'terrible' display after 3-0 defeat at Motherwell

Conversation