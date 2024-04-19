Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos warns impressing Jimmy Thelin should not be motivation in Scottish Cup semi-final

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos insists impressing Jimmy Thelin should not be motivation to triumph in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

He reckons winning a trophy for the club and the fans should be the only incentive at Hampden on Saturday – not shining for the new gaffer.

Incoming New Dons manager Thelin will be closely monitoring the Hampden showdown against Celtic on Saturday from Sweden.

Elfsborg boss Thelin will join Aberdeen on a three-year deal on June 3.

Until then, the 46-year-old will remain at the Allsvenskan club until the Swedish top-flight’s summer break.

Roos welcomes the clarity delivered by Thelin’s appointment more than two months after Barry Robson was sacked on January 31.

However, he reckons the desire to win a trophy should be the sole motivation at Hampden, and not the knowledge Thelin is watching as he begins to assess the squad for next season.

Asked if players will have something to prove at Hampden with Thelin watching, Roos said: “I hope not. I hope players don’t need that as an incentive.

“It needs to come from yourself.

“It should be the same from training on a Monday up to a big final.

“If you start thinking x,y and z around football games that’s when the performances drop.

“Being in a stable mindset should be the way forward.”

‘Exciting times’ with new manager Thelin confirmed

The Aberdeen players were informed at Cormack Park on Tuesday morning before training that Thelin would be the new manager.

Thelin will be joined at Pittodrie by Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

Current interim manager Peter Leven will continue to lead the first-team squad until the end of the season.

Leven will then bolster Thelin’s backroom staff as an assistant first-team coach.

Roos said: “It is very good to hear what is going on, not only for the staff who put in a lot of work. It is nice to see how we move on.

“He is going to finish at Elfsborg in the summer and then we will see what he wants from us.

“It will be good to meet him.

“It is exciting times.”

Roos ‘blessed’ at recent birth of son

Exciting times for Roos are not confined to football with a semi-final looming and a new manager confirmed.

Off the pitch, the keeper and partner Nadine Hanssen, the Aberdeen Women captain, recently celebrated the birth of a son.

Roos, 31, said: “It is always a blessing when you get a new arrival and I am really chuffed.

“It is a little boy – I have two little boys now.

“My wife and son are healthy, so there is nothing more you can ask for.

“This is a great time.”

‘We really caused Celtic problems’

Leven secured a 1-1 draw with Celtic at Pittodrie in February in his first match as interim boss, just days after Robson was sacked.

Roos takes confidence from the performance against the cup holders.

He said: “It was Pete’s first match and we gave them a tough game.

“The first half they were on top, and in the second half we really ramped it up. We really caused Celtic problems.

“That is important going into Saturday.

“In that game against Celtic, he (Leven) set us up well and in a way that suited us.

“We know we are playing against a very good team.

“So first and foremost we have to make sure we perform to the top of our abilities as individuals and as a team.

“Hopefully, we can get something from the game.”

Only winner’s medals matter to Roos

Aberdeen return to Hampden for the first time since losing the Viaplay Cup final 1-0 to Rangers in December.

The Dons were incensed when denied a late penalty in the final for a foul on Duk by Rangers keeper Jack Butland.

However, despite that late drama, Roos admits Rangers were the better team.

He isn’t sure where his Viaplay cup final loser’s medal is,.

Roos even considered throwing away the medal.

The Dutch keeper is only interested in winner’s medals – and aims to get one in the Scottish Cup this season.

He said: “We hung in quite well (in the final) and that’s why you can say we felt we could have got something.

“At the same time, I do think the reality was that.

“They were the better team on the day, so from that sense there were no regrets. “

“I know we prepared right and were ready, but on the day it didn’t work out how we wanted it.

“I don’t know where it (medal) is, if I am really honest.

“My dad probably has it, stored away somewhere for me.

“I thought about throwing it away, but I knew my Dad wouldn’t have wanted me to do that. He is back in Holland.”