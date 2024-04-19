Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos warns impressing Jimmy Thelin should not be motivation in Scottish Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos warns impressing Jimmy Thelin should not be motivation in Scottish Cup semi-final

Roos says reaching the Scottish Cup final, by beating Celtic, and lifting the trophy, should be the only incentive needed by Aberdeen's players.

By Sean Wallace
Keeper Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Keeper Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos insists impressing Jimmy Thelin should not be motivation to triumph in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

He reckons winning a trophy for the club and the fans should be the only incentive at Hampden on Saturday – not shining for the new gaffer.

Incoming New Dons manager Thelin will be closely monitoring the Hampden showdown against Celtic on Saturday from Sweden.

Elfsborg boss Thelin will join Aberdeen on a three-year deal on June 3.

Until then, the 46-year-old will remain at the Allsvenskan club until the Swedish top-flight’s summer break.

Roos welcomes the clarity delivered by Thelin’s appointment more than two months after Barry Robson was sacked on January 31.

However, he reckons the desire to win a trophy should be the sole motivation at Hampden, and not the knowledge Thelin is watching as he begins to assess the squad for next season.

Keeper Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Keeper Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

Asked if players will have something to prove at Hampden with Thelin watching, Roos said: “I hope not. I hope players don’t need that as an incentive.

“It needs to come from yourself.

“It should be the same from training on a Monday up to a big final.

“If you start thinking x,y and z around football games that’s when the performances drop.

“Being in a stable mindset should be the way forward.”

Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session ahead of the trip to Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session ahead of the trip to Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

‘Exciting times’ with new manager Thelin confirmed

The Aberdeen players were informed at Cormack Park on Tuesday morning before training that Thelin would be the new manager.

Thelin will be joined at Pittodrie by Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

Current interim manager Peter Leven will continue to lead the first-team squad until the end of the season.

Leven will then bolster Thelin’s backroom staff as an assistant first-team coach.

Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

Roos said: “It is very good to hear what is going on, not only for the staff who put in a lot of work. It is nice to see how we move on.

“He is going to finish at Elfsborg in the summer and then we will see what he wants from us.

“It will be good to meet him.

“It is exciting times.”

Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.

Roos ‘blessed’ at recent birth of son

Exciting times for Roos are not confined to football with a semi-final looming and a new manager confirmed.

Off the pitch, the keeper and partner Nadine Hanssen, the Aberdeen Women captain, recently celebrated the birth of a son.

Roos, 31, said: “It is always a blessing when you get a new arrival and I am really chuffed.

“It is a little boy – I have two little boys now.

“My wife and son are healthy, so there is nothing more you can ask for.

“This is a great time.”

Keeper Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the game at Livingston. Image: SNS
Keeper Kelle Roos during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

‘We really caused Celtic problems’

Leven secured a 1-1 draw with Celtic at Pittodrie in February in his first match as interim boss, just days after Robson was sacked.

Roos takes confidence from the performance against the cup holders.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

He said: “It was Pete’s first match and we gave them a tough game.

“The first half they were on top, and in the second half we really ramped it up. We really caused Celtic problems.

“That is important going into Saturday.

“In that game against Celtic, he (Leven) set us up well and in a way that suited us.

“We know we are playing against a very good team.

“So first and foremost we have to make sure we perform to the top of our abilities as individuals and as a team.

“Hopefully, we can get something from the game.”

Only winner’s medals matter to Roos

Aberdeen return to Hampden for the first time since losing the Viaplay Cup final 1-0 to Rangers in December.

The Dons were incensed when denied a late penalty in the final for a foul on Duk by Rangers keeper Jack Butland.

However, despite that late drama, Roos admits Rangers were the better team.

He isn’t sure where his Viaplay cup final loser’s medal is,.

Roos even considered throwing away the medal.

The Dutch keeper is only interested in winner’s medals – and aims to get one in the Scottish Cup this season.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lying on the pitch with his head in his hands
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski distraught at full-time after losing the Viaplay Cup Final to Rangers at Hampden Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “We hung in quite well (in the final) and that’s why you can say we felt we could have got something.

“At the same time, I do think the reality was that.

“They were the better team on the day, so from that sense there were no regrets. “

“I know we prepared right and were ready, but on the day it didn’t work out how we wanted it.

“I don’t know where it (medal) is, if I am really honest.

“My dad probably has it, stored away somewhere for me.

“I thought about throwing it away, but I knew my Dad wouldn’t have wanted me to do that. He is back in Holland.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women wing-back Hannah Innes unleashes the strike which saw her score her first SWPL goal of the season against Montrose.
Hannah Innes hoping for more after netting first SWPL goal this season
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board deserve praise for jumping off Scottish managerial merry-go-round to land…
Peter Leven s suffering sleepless nights managing Aberdeen, but is loving the interim role. Image: Shutterstock
Managing Aberdeen giving Peter Leven sleepless nights... but interim boss is dreaming of Scottish…
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Alex Smith: Big-game experience can help Aberdeen shock Celtic in Scottish Cup
Referee David Munro inspects the pitch ahead of Aberdeen's match with Dundee at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee hit with six-figure SPFL fine over five Dens Park pitch call-offs - including…
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic will end three-month injury nightmare at Hampden, confirms Peter Leven
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
Interim boss Peter Leven set to give Jimmy Thelin the lowdown on Aberdeen squad
Aberdeen Women celebrate scoring in the SWPL match against Montrose.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster 'frustrated' after Montrose win ends on sour note
Jimmy Thelin while manager of Elfsborg.
Sean Wallace: Jimmy Thelin must be given time by Aberdeen's board and fans
Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes Peter Leven will help him make a smooth…

Conversation