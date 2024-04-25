Bojan Miovski and Bayley Hutchison scoop top prizes at Aberdeen’s 2023-24 awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bojan Miovski and Bayley Hutchison scoop top prizes at Aberdeen’s 2023-24 awards

Miovski and Hutchison land the main awards at the annual ceremony.

By Danny Law
Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Striker Bojan Miovski was crowned Aberdeen’s player of the year at the club’s annual awards.

The North Macedonia international, who is reportedly attracting interest from Dutch side Feyenoord, has scored 24 goals for the Dons this season.

The 24-year-old was named player of the year and players’ player of the year at the ceremony held at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Bayley Hutchison, who is the top scorer in SWPL with 24 goals, won the Aberdeen FC Women’s player of the year award.

Midfielder Eilidh Shore won the Aberdeen FC Women’s players’ player of the year award for the fourth year in a row, while Maddie Finnie won the AFC Women young player of the year award.

Defender Jack Mackenzie scooped the young player of the year gong for the men’s first team. The 24-year-old has made 34 appearances this term.

Striker Alfie Bavidge, who has been on loan at Kelty Hearts, won the development player of the year award.

Defender Angus MacDonald’s superb effort against HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League was the men’s goal of the season, while Hannah Stewart’s long-range strike against Spartans was Aberdeen Women’s goal of the season.

