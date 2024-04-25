Bojan Miovski and Bayley Hutchison scoop top prizes at Aberdeen’s 2023-24 awards

Striker Bojan Miovski was crowned Aberdeen’s player of the year at the club’s annual awards.

The North Macedonia international, who is reportedly attracting interest from Dutch side Feyenoord, has scored 24 goals for the Dons this season.

The 24-year-old was named player of the year and players’ player of the year at the ceremony held at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Bayley Hutchison, who is the top scorer in SWPL with 24 goals, won the Aberdeen FC Women’s player of the year award.

Midfielder Eilidh Shore won the Aberdeen FC Women’s players’ player of the year award for the fourth year in a row, while Maddie Finnie won the AFC Women young player of the year award.

Our 2023/24 Player of the Year, sponsored by Boskalis, is Bayley Hutchison. Well done on a fantastic season @bayleyhutchison 👏#StandFree 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FOv8BnVg9g — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) April 25, 2024

Defender Jack Mackenzie scooped the young player of the year gong for the men’s first team. The 24-year-old has made 34 appearances this term.

Striker Alfie Bavidge, who has been on loan at Kelty Hearts, won the development player of the year award.

Defender Angus MacDonald’s superb effort against HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League was the men’s goal of the season, while Hannah Stewart’s long-range strike against Spartans was Aberdeen Women’s goal of the season.