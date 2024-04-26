How a former Barnardo’s worker turned his podcasting passion into business

For years, Ryan Hutcheon has had a passion for podcasting.

He previously worked for Barnardo’s Works in Elgin supporting people into education, employment or training.

In 2021, he started the North East Corner podcast with some friends.

Then two years later, he took the plunge to set up The Lighthouse Podcast Studio in Lossiemouth after seeing a gap in the market.

Ryan said: “I took up podcasting during the pandemic when I was between jobs and restrictions were starting to lift in 2021.

“I had a bit of money there, as I wasn’t spending as much as normal so I started up a podcast with a mate and bought high quality gear.

“On the side, for a while I was also producing other people’s podcasts and editing it.”

Then the idea to open a studio came about.

The 27-year-old is also an Adobe Certified Professional in digital video using Adobe Premiere Pro.

Ryan added: “I didn’t realise how many people had their own podcasts up here.

“I saw a lot of podcasts were using Zoom calls and thought there was a gap in the market for my set of equipment and my skillset.

“It took a couple of grand to get the business off the ground.

“It isn’t the final product, but it has a lot of potential.

“I’m so happy I have managed to take my interest in podcasting and turned it into a skillset and now running a business.”

What is his ambition going forward?

He has revealed their ambitions going forward for the studio.

He added: “I want it to become the best recording space in the area for creatives.

“I have industrial standard of equipment in the studio.

“On opening other studios, I have been asked a lot about this.

“I’m open to it if the opportunity comes around and it is financially viable

“I’m focused on growing the business.”

The studio provides recording and editing facilities.

