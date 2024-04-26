New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin could face summer fight to keep Bojan Miovski, fears interim boss Peter Leven

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven fears new manager Jimmy Thelin will face a battle in the summer to retain star striker Bojan Miovski.

Dutch giants Feyenoord are reportedly the latest club to target Miovski with the view to a possible summer swoop.

The 24-year-old goal hero is also being tracked by clubs in Germany, Spain, Italy and England.

Leven isn’t surprised clubs across Europe are taking notice as the Pittodrie goal hero has scored 24 times in all competitions this season.

The interim gaffer reckons Miovski could still hit the 30 goal mark before the campaign ends.

Miovski was named player of the year and players’ player of the year at Dons’ annual awards ceremony this week.

Leven also addressed reports linking him to the vacant Barnsley managerial job.

He said: “Bojan is obviously going to get interest, he’s scored 24 goals this season.

“You saw the performance he put in last weekend against Celtic, with his work rate, hold-up play and terrifying defences.

“He scored his goal as well.

“There’s always going to be interest when you’re in form like that.”

‘How far he goes will be up to Bojan’

North Macedonia international Miovski is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2026.

Miovski is also understood to have admirers at Premiership leaders Celtic.

Defending Dutch top flight champions Feyenoord currently sit second in the Eredivisie and are guaranteed Champions League group stage football next season.

Feyenoord won the Dutch Cup at the weekend with a 1-0 win against NEC Nijmegen in the final.

Aberdeen are in no rush to sell Miovski who Leven believes continues to improve at Pittodrie.

Leven said: “How far he goes will be up to Bojan.

“For me, he’s got everything.

“When I first came in last summer I didn’t realise how good he was and I think he’s kicked on this season.

“He’s got stronger, quicker and he’s more intelligent – then add in that he’s a natural finisher.”

Striker Miovski’s target is 30 goals

Aberdeen will finish the campaign in the Premiership bottom six, with five games remaining.

The post-split fixtures begin with a home clash against Motherwell on Saturday.

Leven reckons Miovski can hit six goals in the remaining games to reach the 30 goal landmark.

He said: “We have five games left and I’m sure Bojan’s target will be to get to 30 goals.

“I would like to think that’s his aim.

“I don’t think anyone here would deny that he’s capable of getting there, it’s well within his grasp.

“If we keep giving him the service to Bojan he’ll put them away.

“Last weekend against Celtic the quality of the pass from Leighton Clarkson was unbelievable so we have to continue creating for him and the other strikers.”

Leven addresses Barnsley job link

Leven has impressed during his role as interim boss with the Dons undefeated in the last four Premiership games.

They also pushed Celtic to penalties in the Scottish Cup semi-final before being edged out 6-5 in the spot-kick shootout.

That form has reportedly led to Leven moving on to the radar of English League One side Barnsley as they search for a new manager.

Barnsley sacked Neill Collins earlier this week with the club pushing for the play-offs.

Leven says the link is flattering but he is committed to Aberdeen where he will be assistant first team coach to Thelin next season.

On the Barnsley link he said: “It’s nice to get that kind of recognition but I can always improve.

“I’m loving it here and I’m here next season with the new manager and staff coming in.”

‘We need to be at it against Motherwell’

Under Leven the Dons have lessened the threat of being dragged into the relegation play-off, but it has still not been fully extinguished.

Aberdeen are five points ahead of 11th placed Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off zone.

In the Dons’ previous game against Motherwell at Pittodrie the Reds were 3-0 down after only 30 minutes under former interim boss Neil Warnock in February.

They rallied to draw 3-3.

Leven has a fully fit squad available to face Well.

He said: “It will be a tough game as Motherwell have some good players.

“But we are at home and have to take advantage of our first two games at Pittodrie.

“We have done OK against Motherwell this season but obviously we can’t give them another three goal start.

“We need to be at it against Motherwell.”