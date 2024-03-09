Neil Warnock reveals why he stepped down as Aberdeen interim boss and his parting advice to Pittodrie board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Neil Warnock reveals why he stepped down as Aberdeen interim boss and his parting advice to Pittodrie board

Departing Neil Warnock confirms the Aberdeen board are 'well down the line' to appointing a permanent manager

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to the fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after beating Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Departing Neil Warnock has revealed he stepped down as interim boss after informing the Aberdeen board they need to appoint a new permanent manager NOW.

Warnock sensationally called time on his time at Pittodrie after just 33 days and eight games at the helm.

The 75-year-old stepped down after taking the club to Hampden with a 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Kilmarnock.

Warnock says he made the call because Aberdeen need a permanent manager in now to allow time to assess the squad before the summer transfer window.

The veteran manager told the Pittodrie board his decision at a meeting on Thursday.

Warnock confirmed the Dons hierarchy are close to appointing a permanent manager.

Until the new boss is appointed, first-team coach Peter Leven will be in the dugout.

Neil Warnock celebrates at full time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS
Warnock said: “I said I would help them out and then give them my advice – and my advice is to try to get a new manager as soon as possible.

“They are well down the line. I don’t think it is far away.

“It needs an overhaul in the summer and there’s no good waiting until then.

“We had a chat on Thursday and I said it was the right time to bring somebody in now.

“I told them what I thought and we have left amicably.

“If it is one game or whatever, Peter (Leven) will be okay,

“I think the lads know what they are doing now.

“Hopefully the manager who comes in will realise how lucky he is and get a grip and I think the club can go forward.

“I just said (to the board) they need to bring in a manager quickly.

“I think he needs to have a couple of months looking at the squad now in depth.

“Because I think to be successful, he (new manager) needs a couple of months to assess it.

“The hard thing I think has been done as I think the standards have been set. I think they’ll keep to them now.

“It will probably help the new manager now and make his job a little bit easier.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s search for a permanent manager at an ‘advanced stage’

The Pittodrie hierarchy are closing in on new permanent manager with chairman Dave Cormack confirming the process is “at an advanced stage”.

The successful candidate will be Aberdeen’s sixth manager in just over three years.

Warnock may have walked away with the Dons in the Scottish Cup semis, but they are also still threatened with a potential relegation battle.

Asked if the Pittodrie board tried to persuade him to stay longer, Warnock said: “No.”

Former Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Leeds United boss Warnock failed to win a Premiership match during his short time at Pittodrie.

Under Warnock, the Dons lost four and drew two of six league games.

Aberdeen are 10th in the table – just four points above the relegation play-off zone.

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack during a Scottish Cup quarter final against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Evening Express Aberdeen Sports Awards inspire Warnock to cup win

Warnock revealed his attendance at the Evening Express Sports Awards at the P&J Live on Thursday helped inspire him to lead the Dons to Hampden.

“My time (at Aberdeen) has been up and down,” he said.

“I didn’t enjoy last Saturday night (after 2-1 loss at St Mirren) if I’m honest.

“And I did think what am I doing here at 75!

“I knew I had to be the one that gets everyone positive.

“It actually helped me going to the Aberdeen Sports Awards on Thursday night.

“When I saw the kids, some of them disabled, win awards, I thought: ‘Wow we are lucky to be a football manger and players in the modern game’.

“That helped me a lot – going to the awards.

“I’m glad I was able to get to a semi-final as we were superior in every department, so it was a really good way to end.”

Evening Express Aberdeen Sports Awards 2024. Pictured are Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock and Evening Express/Press and Journal editor Craig Walker Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Skipper Shinnie to miss semi-final

Warnock stepping down was not the only late drama at Pittodrie.

A late yellow card for captain Graeme Shinnie rules him out of the semi-final.

Shinnie was booked in the 90th minute for protesting to referee John Beaton after he was wiped out by James Balagizi but no foul was given.

The semi draw takes place on Monday night after the last quarter final tie between Morton and Hearts at Cappielow.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (C) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen race into two-goal lead

Aberdeen went ahead in the 12th minute when Stuart Findlay failed to clear a long ball upfield from Stefan Gartenmann.

Defender Findlay’s mistimed header fell to Bojan Miovski, who displayed great vision by backheeling to bypass Lewis Mayo and find Junior Hoilett’s run into the box.

Hoilett’s low shot was parried by keeper Will Dennis at his near post.

The loose ball fell to Jamie McGrath who fired home from close range.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when Hoilett’s cross from the left was laid off by McGrath with a superb touch to Shinnie.

Captain Shinnie unleashed a vicious rocket from just inside the box that left keeper Dennis no chance.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie scores to make it 2-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock hit back when Kyle Vassell broke past Nicky Devlin to hit the byline.

Vassell’s cross found Daniel Armstrong, who drilled a low 15-yard finish beyond Roos.

McGrath’s shot deflected into goal

Aberdeen extended their advantage in the 66th minute when Jack MacKenzie burst down the left flank.

His cross found McGrath, who stabbed a 10-yard shot at goal.

The effort deflected off Stuart Findlay’s shoulder to take it beyond keeper Dennis for an own goal.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 with teammate Angus MacDonald (L) against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 7; Devlin 7 (Milne 88), Gartenmann 7, MacDonald 7, MacKenzie 8; Barron 7 (Clarkson 90 + 1) , Shinnie 8;  McGrath 8, Phillips 7, Hoilett 8 (Duk 82); Miovski 7 (Sokler 82)

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Hayes, Morris, Polvara.

KILMANOCK (4-4-2): Dennis 6; Wright 6, Findlay 5, Mayo 6, Nbada 6; Armstrong 7 (Mackay-Steven 75), Polworth 6 (Balagizi 75), Donnelly 6, Watson 4 (Murray 46); Watkins 6, Vassell 7 (Stewart 75).

Subs not used: O’Hara, Deas, McKenzie, Cameron, van Veen

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 10,879

Man-of-the-match: Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen)

