Neil Warnock reveals why he stepped down as Aberdeen interim boss and his parting advice to Pittodrie board

Departing Neil Warnock has revealed he stepped down as interim boss after informing the Aberdeen board they need to appoint a new permanent manager NOW.

Warnock sensationally called time on his time at Pittodrie after just 33 days and eight games at the helm.

The 75-year-old stepped down after taking the club to Hampden with a 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Kilmarnock.

Warnock says he made the call because Aberdeen need a permanent manager in now to allow time to assess the squad before the summer transfer window.

The veteran manager told the Pittodrie board his decision at a meeting on Thursday.

Warnock confirmed the Dons hierarchy are close to appointing a permanent manager.

Until the new boss is appointed, first-team coach Peter Leven will be in the dugout.

Warnock said: “I said I would help them out and then give them my advice – and my advice is to try to get a new manager as soon as possible.

“They are well down the line. I don’t think it is far away.

“It needs an overhaul in the summer and there’s no good waiting until then.

“We had a chat on Thursday and I said it was the right time to bring somebody in now.

“I told them what I thought and we have left amicably.

“If it is one game or whatever, Peter (Leven) will be okay,

“I think the lads know what they are doing now.

“Hopefully the manager who comes in will realise how lucky he is and get a grip and I think the club can go forward.

“I just said (to the board) they need to bring in a manager quickly.

“I think he needs to have a couple of months looking at the squad now in depth.

“Because I think to be successful, he (new manager) needs a couple of months to assess it.

“The hard thing I think has been done as I think the standards have been set. I think they’ll keep to them now.

“It will probably help the new manager now and make his job a little bit easier.”

Aberdeen’s search for a permanent manager at an ‘advanced stage’

The Pittodrie hierarchy are closing in on new permanent manager with chairman Dave Cormack confirming the process is “at an advanced stage”.

The successful candidate will be Aberdeen’s sixth manager in just over three years.

Warnock may have walked away with the Dons in the Scottish Cup semis, but they are also still threatened with a potential relegation battle.

Asked if the Pittodrie board tried to persuade him to stay longer, Warnock said: “No.”

Former Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Leeds United boss Warnock failed to win a Premiership match during his short time at Pittodrie.

Under Warnock, the Dons lost four and drew two of six league games.

Aberdeen are 10th in the table – just four points above the relegation play-off zone.

Evening Express Aberdeen Sports Awards inspire Warnock to cup win

Warnock revealed his attendance at the Evening Express Sports Awards at the P&J Live on Thursday helped inspire him to lead the Dons to Hampden.

“My time (at Aberdeen) has been up and down,” he said.

“I didn’t enjoy last Saturday night (after 2-1 loss at St Mirren) if I’m honest.

“And I did think what am I doing here at 75!

“I knew I had to be the one that gets everyone positive.

“It actually helped me going to the Aberdeen Sports Awards on Thursday night.

“When I saw the kids, some of them disabled, win awards, I thought: ‘Wow we are lucky to be a football manger and players in the modern game’.

“That helped me a lot – going to the awards.

“I’m glad I was able to get to a semi-final as we were superior in every department, so it was a really good way to end.”

Skipper Shinnie to miss semi-final

Warnock stepping down was not the only late drama at Pittodrie.

A late yellow card for captain Graeme Shinnie rules him out of the semi-final.

Shinnie was booked in the 90th minute for protesting to referee John Beaton after he was wiped out by James Balagizi but no foul was given.

The semi draw takes place on Monday night after the last quarter final tie between Morton and Hearts at Cappielow.

Aberdeen race into two-goal lead

Aberdeen went ahead in the 12th minute when Stuart Findlay failed to clear a long ball upfield from Stefan Gartenmann.

Defender Findlay’s mistimed header fell to Bojan Miovski, who displayed great vision by backheeling to bypass Lewis Mayo and find Junior Hoilett’s run into the box.

Hoilett’s low shot was parried by keeper Will Dennis at his near post.

The loose ball fell to Jamie McGrath who fired home from close range.

Aberdeen doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when Hoilett’s cross from the left was laid off by McGrath with a superb touch to Shinnie.

Captain Shinnie unleashed a vicious rocket from just inside the box that left keeper Dennis no chance.

Kilmarnock hit back when Kyle Vassell broke past Nicky Devlin to hit the byline.

Vassell’s cross found Daniel Armstrong, who drilled a low 15-yard finish beyond Roos.

"What about that from the Aberdeen skipper!" Graeme Shinnie makes it two for the hosts in this Scottish Cup quarter-final ⚽️⤵️#BBCFootball #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/AtFKoHwB5j — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) March 9, 2024

McGrath’s shot deflected into goal

Aberdeen extended their advantage in the 66th minute when Jack MacKenzie burst down the left flank.

His cross found McGrath, who stabbed a 10-yard shot at goal.

The effort deflected off Stuart Findlay’s shoulder to take it beyond keeper Dennis for an own goal.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 7; Devlin 7 (Milne 88), Gartenmann 7, MacDonald 7, MacKenzie 8; Barron 7 (Clarkson 90 + 1) , Shinnie 8; McGrath 8, Phillips 7, Hoilett 8 (Duk 82); Miovski 7 (Sokler 82)

Subs not used: Doohan, Jensen, Hayes, Morris, Polvara.

KILMANOCK (4-4-2): Dennis 6; Wright 6, Findlay 5, Mayo 6, Nbada 6; Armstrong 7 (Mackay-Steven 75), Polworth 6 (Balagizi 75), Donnelly 6, Watson 4 (Murray 46); Watkins 6, Vassell 7 (Stewart 75).

Subs not used: O’Hara, Deas, McKenzie, Cameron, van Veen

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 10,879

Man-of-the-match: Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen)