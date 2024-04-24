Sean Wallace: New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin must bid to smash damaging Old Firm status quo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin must bid to smash damaging Old Firm status quo

New Aberdeen boss should attempt to show clubs outwith Celtic and Rangers can challenge the Glasgow giants.

Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
By Sean Wallace

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin must ultimately aim to smash the tired status quo of Scottish football.

There is a depressing narrative within Scottish football that clubs outside of Celtic and Rangers must always stay in their own lane.

That the hackneyed duopoly of the Old Firm cannot be challenged.

Know your place, stay in your lane, don’t get ideas above your station.

It is a defeatist attitude that has infected Scottish football for too long and it is time for it to end.

Even in writing this column, calling for a manager to have the self-belief and vision to stand up to the Old Firm I will inevitably be mocked by some.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald celebrates with Killian Phillips after scoring to make it 3-3 in the Scottish Cup semi-final.
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald celebrates with Killian Phillips after scoring to make it 3-3 in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

But why shouldn’t a club and manager stand up and attempt to break the status quo?

Rangers and Celtic in a two-way scrap for the Premiership crown is exciting… if you’re a fan of the Glasgow two.

For supporters of the other 10 top flight clubs it is the monotonous and depressing.  Same old, same old.

The Premiership is locked in a frustrating, dreary groove to see which Old Firm club wins the league.

Aberdeen’s board made a bold move by jumping off the Scottish football managerial merry-go-round with the appointment of Thelin.

They could have taken the easy, and quick, route by going for one of the managers bandied about when any top-flight managerial job in Scotland comes up.

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven celebrates after Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen scored to make it 3-3 in the 119th minute; against Celtic.
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven celebrates after Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen scored to make it 3-3 in the 119th minute; against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen didn’t. Chairman Dave Cormack and the board opted to take in a manager from overseas.

They broke the mould with the appointment of Thelin, now the ultimate step is to have a pop at trying to break the status quo in Scottish football.

Thelin will arrive in Scotland free of any preconceptions about Scottish football.

He will begin his Pittodrie career free from the belief that unfortunately permeates the Premiership that it is a two-horse race before a ball is even kicked.

That teams outwith Celtic and Rangers must feed off scraps from the Glasgow clubs’ table, fighting for a third-placed finish at best.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski and fans as he scores to make it 2-2 against Celtic.
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski and fans as he scores to make it 2-2 against Celtic. Image; SNS

You can either blindly accept it or do something about it.

Aberdeen appear to have done something about it as Thelin comes from a league where more than two teams can push for the title.

Thelin took provincial club Elfsborg from the mid-table to a runners-up league finish last season, only losing out on the title to Malmo on goal difference.

In Scotland you are ridiculed for suggesting the Old Firm duopoly can be challenged.

I’m not saying Aberdeen will push for the title next season as Thelin will need a few windows to build his own team.

But if he and the board get player recruitment right why can’t he lead the Dons to a title challenge in future seasons?

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows are closing in on the club's new manager.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack (L) and chief executive Alan Burrows are closing in on the club's new manager. Image: SNS

Aberdeen were in a title challenge under Derek McInnes in 2015/16.

They were only one point behind leaders Celtic in March.

A title race was on but unfortunately the Reds’ fight faltered in the latter stages.

Rangers were not in the league at the time but that is irrelevant.

That Dons squad proved they were strong enough to challenge at the top.

From next season the Premiership champions will no longer automatically make it into the group stage of the Champions League.

That could be another potential leveller.

For the good of Scottish football a manager and club need to attempt to blow up the depressing duopoly.

Over to you Jimmy!

