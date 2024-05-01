Strictly Star Karim Zeroual in Madagascar bringing hiking boots to Move It for Inverness show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strictly Star Karim Zeroual in Madagascar bringing hiking boots to Move It for Inverness show

The former CBBC presenter is determined to get out exploring when visiting Inverness and Aberdeen with Madagascar the Musical.

Karim Zeroual is playing King Julien in Madagascar the Musical.
Karim is taking on the mantle as King Julien in Madagascar the Musical. Image: Stuart Glover and Barry Martin
By Lottie Hood

Actor, presenter and Strictly star, Karim Zeroual, is used to all kinds of crazy.

However, shuffling around on his knees in a lemur costume while knocking cast members off their feet might be a first, even for the former CBBC presenter.

Karim has taken on the heavy crown as the iconic and inflated lemur King Julien in Madagascar the Musical.

A big fan of the Dreamworks Animation film and hilarious character, Karim said when he was offered the role it was a “no brainer”.

Karim Zeroual is playing King Julien.
Karim Zeroual is playing King Julien in Madagascar coming to Inverness and Aberdeen. Image: BM-PR/ Eden Court

And this summer, Karim is hoping to use the opportunity to crack out the hiking boots when Madagascar arrives in Inverness and Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old last visited the north-east when starring in the Here Comes the Boys tour which stopped in Aberdeen for a 20-minute performance at Trump International Links Golf Course.

Only remembering brief glimpses of bagpipes, the sea and the golf course, this time Karim is determined to explore starting with their stop off at Eden Court from May 2 to 5.

He added: “I’m excited to go for a hike and see the countryside. I’m definitely going to have a little wander and immerse myself.

“It’s nice to get out and about and meet the people and do anything the city has to offer with all the cast.”

‘No show is like the other’

The new dad is also hoping his role in the musical will help him score some cool dad points.

While his nearly two-month-old daughter Zayna might not know who King Julien is now, Karim said: “Hopefully, she’ll appreciate it when she’s older.”

In the story that follows four animal friends from Central Park Zoo being marooned on Madagascar, Karim’s character, King Julien, is the partying and egotistical king of lemurs.

Karim Zeroual as King Julien
King Julien is a very fun character to play. Image: Mark Dawson Photography.

Since the film’s release in 2005, the ring-tailed lemur’s accent and comedic lines have become iconic and well-loved by many.

While this left Karim feeling the pressure to get the crazy character right, it has been a role he has been having a lot of fun with.

“I absolutely love doing the show, Karim said. “It’s just such a fun show to do.

“King Julien was a legend, as a kid, he was my favourite character.

“He’s just so up himself, I absolutely love it. It’s just really fun to play.

Madagascar cast on stage
Madagascar the Musical arrives in Inverness on May 2. Image: Stuart Glover and Barry Martin.

“It’s quite a long tour, so it’s really nice to go out there, to see everyone have fun and have a party with you at the end. Especially with my character, I get to do Move It.

“I’ve got a bit more free rein to be mischievous with the character and ad-lib a bit more. No show is like the other.”

But will there be dancing?

Last hitting the West End as young Simba in The Lion King when at school, Madagascar has forced Karim to “dust off the old song sheet”.

Since his two-year run in The Lion King, Karim has enjoyed a six-year stint as a CBBC presenter, was featured in The Sparticle Mystery sci-fi series, starred on Strictly Come Dancing and presented the documentary A Week to Beat the World.

Of course, the one question Strictly fans will be wondering is whether Karim will also be dusting off his sparkling dancing shoes in Madagascar.

However, it seems his costume might make that difficult.

Karim Zeroual in the costume as King Julien.
For his costume, Karim spends most of his performance shuffling on his knees. Image: Mark Dawson Photography.

“This is definitely the toughest costume without fail and I’ve had my fair share of crazy costumes on CBBC and even in The Lion King,” he said.

“I’ve got fake legs that make me look really small. I’m just hobbling around on my knees.

“I’ve got a huge tail that’s absolutely massive and clears out the performers on stage most nights. I hit everyone without fail.

“Although my knees do hurt from doing the show, when you see how small I am compared to how muscly and big Alex the Lion is….and you see me on my knees, it is automatically just hilarious because he’s so serious King Julien.

“So when you see that kind of seriousness and royalty about him and how small he is with me on my knees, it’s just hilarious.”

Madagascar the Musical on stage with Gloria the hippo.
Jarnéia Richard – Noel plays Gloria the hippo. Image: Mark Dawson Photography.

Madagascar the Musical in Inverness and Aberdeen: ‘A feast for the eyes’

But do not worry dancing fans, there is a special introduction at the start of the show with Karim standing on two feet as a zookeeper where he gets to show off a few tricks.

Saying it was a show for the whole family to enjoy, he added: “It really does have a journey in the show and a really amazing narrative.

Karim Zeroual plays as the zookeeper.
Karim appears first on stage as a zookeeper. Image: Stuart Glover and Barry Martin.

“It’s just an absolute feast for your eyes, the music’s great and the cast are phenomenally talented. It’s a really good day out.

“We’d love to meet you so please come backstage and say hello after.”

Madagascar the Musical is arriving at Eden Court in Inverness on Thursday May 2 to Sunday May 5 and at Aberdeen’s HMT from August 14 to 17. 

Conversation