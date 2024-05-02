Former Aberdeen prospect Finn Yeats pleased to prove himself in Falkirk title triumph

Finn Yeats has been a key part of Falkirk’s charge to the League One title and is delighted to have proved himself in full-time football following his release by Aberdeen.

The 20-year-old left the Dons two years ago, but has since become a regular for the Bairns.

This season Yeats – who is the soon of former Huntly, Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Keith player Craig – has made the right-back slot his own at the Falkirk Stadium.

John McGlynn’s men will finish their league campaign unbeaten if they avoid defeat against Alloa on Saturday.

Yeats said: “It’s been fantastic season from a team point of view, it’s been great to help the club get promoted.

“As soon as we won the league the goal was to try to keep the unbeaten run and create a bit of history for Falkirk on top of just winning the league.

“Personally, I’ve played almost 100 games for Falkirk in two seasons which is brilliant.

“It’s been good to show I am capable after leaving Aberdeen. The way it worked out it didn’t really feel like I got a full run at it with Aberdeen to prove myself.

“But I think it shows there are various ways to break through and get your career going.

“For me coming to Falkirk, proving I can play full-time football and winning a league has been great.

“It shows what young players can do if they get a chance, in some ways getting released by Aberdeen was the best thing that could have happened to me.

“Would I be in this situation otherwise? Probably not, but everyone’s pathway is different.”

Future ambitions

Having impressed with Falkirk, Yeats is ambitious when it comes to his future prospects.

He added: “I think the ambition of every Scottish player is to get to the top flight in Scotland and also try to move down south as well.

“I’m not saying that will happen, but it’s good to have ambition.

“At Falkirk we’re going to be in the Championship next season and I’d hope we could push to try to get into the Premiership.”

Yeats will receive his league medal on Saturday following Falkirk’s final game of the season.

However, he still has a way to go to catch his dad when it comes to medals.

Craig won the Breedon Highland League six seasons in succession, five times with Huntly and once with Peterhead, as well collecting various cups at Highland League level.

Finn, who had a loan spell with Keith a couple of years ago, said: “I’ve got one medal now and hopefully by the end of my career I’ve caught him up.

“He did well in the Highland League and he does give me a wee bit of stick. He says ‘you’ve not done anything yet, I’ve won six you’ve only won one.’

“It’s just banter, but I’ve hopefully got plenty of time left in the game to catch him up.”