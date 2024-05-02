Former Aberdeen prospect Finn Yeats pleased to prove himself in Falkirk title triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen prospect Finn Yeats pleased to prove himself in Falkirk title triumph

The 20-year-old has helped the Bairns win League One.

By Callum Law
Falkirk's Finn Yeats and Cove Rangers' Tyler Mykyta battling for the ball. Image: SNS.
Finn Yeats, right, in action for Falkirk against Cove Rangers.

Finn Yeats has been a key part of Falkirk’s charge to the League One title and is delighted to have proved himself in full-time football following his release by Aberdeen.

The 20-year-old left the Dons two years ago, but has since become a regular for the Bairns.

This season Yeats – who is the soon of former Huntly, Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Keith player Craig – has made the right-back slot his own at the Falkirk Stadium.

John McGlynn’s men will finish their league campaign unbeaten if they avoid defeat against Alloa on Saturday.

Yeats said: “It’s been fantastic season from a team point of view, it’s been great to help the club get promoted.

“As soon as we won the league the goal was to try to keep the unbeaten run and create a bit of history for Falkirk on top of just winning the league.

“Personally, I’ve played almost 100 games for Falkirk in two seasons which is brilliant.

“It’s been good to show I am capable after leaving Aberdeen. The way it worked out it didn’t really feel like I got a full run at it with Aberdeen to prove myself.

Finn Yeats, left, has helped Falkirk win League One.

“But I think it shows there are various ways to break through and get your career going.

“For me coming to Falkirk, proving I can play full-time football and winning a league has been great.

“It shows what young players can do if they get a chance, in some ways getting released by Aberdeen was the best thing that could have happened to me.

“Would I be in this situation otherwise? Probably not, but everyone’s pathway is different.”

Future ambitions

Having impressed with Falkirk, Yeats is ambitious when it comes to his future prospects.

He added: “I think the ambition of every Scottish player is to get to the top flight in Scotland and also try to move down south as well.

“I’m not saying that will happen, but it’s good to have ambition.

“At Falkirk we’re going to be in the Championship next season and I’d hope we could push to try to get into the Premiership.”

Yeats will receive his league medal on Saturday following Falkirk’s final game of the season.

Craig Yeats during his time with Huntly.

However, he still has a way to go to catch his dad when it comes to medals.

Craig won the Breedon Highland League six seasons in succession, five times with Huntly and once with Peterhead, as well collecting various cups at Highland League level.

Finn, who had a loan spell with Keith a couple of years ago, said: “I’ve got one medal now and hopefully by the end of my career I’ve caught him up.

“He did well in the Highland League and he does give me a wee bit of stick. He says ‘you’ve not done anything yet, I’ve won six you’ve only won one.’

“It’s just banter, but I’ve hopefully got plenty of time left in the game to catch him up.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Keith v Wick Academy and Brora Rangers v Turriff United highlights

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara on being trusted to start big games
Finn Yeats, right, in action for Falkirk against Cove Rangers.
Aberdeen's Scottish Youth Cup final hopes sunk by Rangers comeback
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Why Junior Hoilett should be one of Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's first…
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS
Ester Sokler tipped to have a 'big season' under new Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin…
Finn Yeats, right, in action for Falkirk against Cove Rangers.
Aberdeen Women and Montrose serve up a thriller in Pittodrie homecoming
Aberdeen U18 youth captain Alfie Stewart ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final at HampdenImage: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen U18s captain Alfie Stewart targeting Scottish Youth Cup glory in Hampden final against…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald (left) celebrates with team-mate Killian Phillips after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: PA
Willie Miller: Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald must be impressing new manager Jimmy Thelin
2
Finn Yeats, right, in action for Falkirk against Cove Rangers.
Duncan Shearer: Peter Leven has a big role to play at Aberdeen going forward
Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen and Motherwell's Blair Spittal battle for the ball. Image; Shutterstock
Interim boss Peter Leven explains why a back four is best for Aberdeen
Motherwell's Jack Vale and Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie has potential for future Scotland call-up, says Peter Leven