Aberdeen fan view: Peter Leven deserves enormous credit for steering Dons away from relegation danger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Peter Leven deserves enormous credit for steering Dons away from relegation danger

Chris Crighton reflects on Leven's role in guiding the Dons away from a dogfight at the bottom of the table.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
By Chris Crighton

It is often said that, in sport, it is better to be lucky than good. If that is the case, then poor Peter Leven is on the wrong end of the equation.

Leven, obviously, would never claim himself to be among those most significantly affected by Vladimir Putin’s grisly invasion of Ukraine. But it is with more than the standard measure of Scottish self-deprecation that he laments the fact that his coaching CV is likely to make most interesting reading in the two countries least conducive to employment opportunities for British citizens.

There are not many coaches whose professional trajectory has passed through Orenburg, Dynamo Brest and Jarrow Roofing, and with seemingly few takers upon his return to the UK, Leven openly wondered whether a ceiling had been placed above him. His unexpected inability to personally savour the fulfilment of his short-term target at Aberdeen is wistfully in keeping with the ill-starred nature of his career journey.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Levenduring last month’s match against Dundee. Image: SNS. 

But his absence from Pittodrie on the day relegation was officially seen off does not detract from Leven’s huge contribution to its attainment.

It is less than two months since the reins were dropped by a manager who foresaw no further wins being registered by a heartless team incapable of keeping the ball out of its net. Yet Leven has picked them up and ridden those same players on a six-game unbeaten league run, with five clean sheets, surrounding the gutsy effort in the epic Scottish Cup semi.

It has been a fortuitous confluence of club and coach, each being what the other needed at the right time. Whether Leven reverts to his previous role or chooses to explore the options he may well have, it will be with the deep gratitude of this Red Army, and best wishes for his lasting health.

More from Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin will take charge of Aberdeen in June as things stand. Image: Alamy Live News.
Red tape means no plan for Aberdeen's new boss Jimmy Thelin to move to…
Aberdeen Interim Manager Peter Leven during the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hoping for swift return of interim boss Peter Leven after…
Wes Burns of Ipswich Town celebrates promotion with fans at the end of Saturday's 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen trio help Ipswich Town win promotion to Premier League
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen players in 'shock' at interim boss' Peter Leven's hospitalisation on eve of 1-0…
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven admitted to hospital for emergency operation
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Tough for clubs to adapt to new findings linking female footballers' menstrual…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald admits he feared he was no longer wanted at Pittodrie
2
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
New boss Jimmy Thelin now planning Aberdeen's pre-season from Sweden
Aberdeen Women's captain Hannah Stewart in action against Montrose at Pittodrie on Tuesday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen skipper Hannah Stewart believes Dons are best of the rest in SWPL
Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during a Premiership match with Dundee on April 13. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error…