Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle must take confidence from form shown heading into play-offs

Caley Thistle have no time to feel sorry for themselves after their Championship season ended in a ninth-placed finish.

Friday’s gutsy 3-1 win against Morton came against the backdrop of relegation play-off rivals Queen’s Park leading most of the night on the way to their 2-0 victory over fourth-placed Airdrie.

Callum Davidson’s Spiders remained one point ahead of the Caley Jags and secured safety in eighth place.

When ex-Inverness defender Kirk Broadfoot wiped out Morgan Boyes’ marvellous volleyed opener, they could have gone into their shells.

But boss Duncan Ferguson rallied his side at the interval. He recently spoke of his fighting qualities and relegation is not on his agenda.

Cammy Harper’s penalty, which came from a disputed foul on Everton loanee Sean McAllister, raised the volume and McAllister rounded it off with a searing low drive.

Standing on its own, this was a fine display against Dougie Imrie’s capable, yet injury-hit side. It just came too late to save them.

Ex-Inverness players at Montrose

They now have to defeat League One’s fourth-placed club Montrose over two legs, tomorrow then Saturday before taking on Hamilton Accies or Alloa Athletic in the final should they get there.

Stewart Petrie’s Montrose secured their spot in the play-offs, ahead of Cove Rangers, with a week to spare and deserve plenty of praise for doing so.

Montrose have threats such as ex-ICT players Michael Gardyne and Matheus Machado as well as former Elgin City striker Kane Hester, who has 14 goals this term.

Their impressive 3-2 comeback win against Queen of the South on Saturday came hot on the heels of a 2-0 victory at Kelty Hearts.

Prior to that, Montrose were winless in six, so the revival will offer them fresh hope of beating ICT.

Three wins in five for Caley Thistle

However, Ferguson’s men are finding their feet too, especially – and vitally – at home.

Inverness have won three of their last five games overall. As well as beating Morton, they beat Arbroath 2-1 and Queen’s Park 1-0.

Their 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic was a damaging result in their penultimate fixture as it allowed Queen’s Park to leapfrog them into eighth place.

Defensively only bettered by champs

With Ferguson in charge, ICT collected 41 points from 32 games. When the former Rangers and Everton striker replaced Billy Dodds in the hot-seat in September, they only had one point from their first six league games.

Only once before has a team earned 42 points and plunged into the play-offs and that was Airdrie in 2008-2009.

Only champions Dundee United’s strong defensive record is 23 goals conceded was better than the 40 leaked by ICT over 38 matches.

And the 24 away points earned by Inverness was the equal third best in the division.

Ferguson pointed to the recent 1-0 home loss against Raith Rovers as the one which got away.

A combination of brilliant goalkeeping from Kevin Dabrowski and several efforts off the woodwork from ICT ended in Rovers taking three points thanks to a goal from Lewis Vaughan.

That was the game Ferguson spoke of as soon as the dust settled on their win over Morton.

🗣️ Manager Duncan Ferguson gives his thoughts following our 3-1 win against Greenock Morton — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 4, 2024

Improving fortunes on home soil

But if you put those two home performances together, it’s important this week.

Dreadful home results hampered them all season and Friday’s win was only their fourth home league victory in 18 outings of the campaign.

To have beaten Arbroath and now Morton at the Caledonian Stadium when they might well need a positive result against Arbroath this Saturday is perfect timing.

They are coming good when they really have to. Falling into League One for Caley Jags would come with all sorts of implications.

However, this determined Inverness team, spurred on by Ferguson, should have enough about them to see off Montrose then Hamilton or Alloa.

The journey starts tomorrow. Buckle up, it won’t be easy, but ICT have to set off with confidence rather than dread to Links Park.