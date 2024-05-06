Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle must take confidence from form shown heading into play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle must take confidence from form shown heading into play-offs

Inverness will respect opponents Montrose - but they have to head to Angus with confidence and belief.

Sean McAllister celebrates after sealing Caley Thistle's 3-1 win over Morton. Image: SNS

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle have no time to feel sorry for themselves after their Championship season ended in a ninth-placed finish.

Friday’s gutsy 3-1 win against Morton came against the backdrop of relegation play-off rivals Queen’s Park leading most of the night on the way to their 2-0 victory over fourth-placed Airdrie.

Callum Davidson’s Spiders remained one point ahead of the Caley Jags and secured safety in eighth place.

When ex-Inverness defender Kirk Broadfoot wiped out Morgan Boyes’ marvellous volleyed opener, they could have gone into their shells.

But boss Duncan Ferguson rallied his side at the interval. He recently spoke of his fighting qualities and relegation is not on his agenda.

Cammy Harper’s penalty, which came from a disputed foul on Everton loanee Sean McAllister, raised the volume and McAllister rounded it off with a searing low drive.

Standing on its own, this was a fine display against Dougie Imrie’s capable, yet injury-hit side. It just came too late to save them.

Cammy Harper slots away his penalty against Morton. Image: SNS

Ex-Inverness players at Montrose

They now have to defeat League One’s fourth-placed club Montrose over two legs, tomorrow then Saturday before taking on Hamilton Accies or Alloa Athletic in the final should they get there.

Stewart Petrie’s Montrose secured their spot in the play-offs, ahead of Cove Rangers, with a week to spare and deserve plenty of praise for doing so.

Montrose have threats such as ex-ICT players Michael Gardyne and Matheus Machado as well as former Elgin City striker Kane Hester, who has 14 goals this term.

Their impressive 3-2 comeback win against Queen of the South on Saturday came hot on the heels of a 2-0 victory at Kelty Hearts.

Prior to that, Montrose were winless in six, so the revival will offer them fresh hope of beating ICT.

Montrose’s Kane Hester has scored 14 goals this season. Image: SNS

Three wins in five for Caley Thistle

However, Ferguson’s men are finding their feet too, especially – and vitally – at home.

Inverness have won three of their last five games overall. As well as beating Morton, they beat Arbroath 2-1 and Queen’s Park 1-0. 

Their 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic was a damaging result in their penultimate fixture as it allowed Queen’s Park to leapfrog them into eighth place.

Morgan Boyes volleys Inverness ahead against Morton. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS.

Defensively only bettered by champs

With Ferguson in charge, ICT collected 41 points from 32 games. When the former Rangers and Everton striker replaced Billy Dodds in the hot-seat in September, they only had one point from their first six league games.

Only once before has a team earned 42 points and plunged into the play-offs and that was Airdrie in 2008-2009.

Only champions Dundee United’s strong defensive record is 23 goals conceded was better than the 40 leaked by ICT over 38 matches.

And the 24 away points earned by Inverness was the equal third best in the division.

Ferguson pointed to the recent 1-0 home loss against Raith Rovers as the one which got away.

A combination of brilliant goalkeeping from Kevin Dabrowski and several efforts off the woodwork from ICT ended in Rovers taking three points thanks to a goal from Lewis Vaughan.

That was the game Ferguson spoke of as soon as the dust settled on their win over Morton.

Improving fortunes on home soil

But if you put those two home performances together, it’s important this week.

Dreadful home results hampered them all season and Friday’s win was only their fourth home league victory in 18 outings of the campaign.

To have beaten Arbroath and now Morton at the Caledonian Stadium when they might well need a positive result against Arbroath this Saturday is perfect timing.

They are coming good when they really have to. Falling into League One for Caley Jags would come with all sorts of implications.

However, this determined Inverness team, spurred on by Ferguson, should have enough about them to see off Montrose then Hamilton or Alloa.

The journey starts tomorrow. Buckle up, it won’t be easy, but ICT have to set off with confidence rather than dread to Links Park.

