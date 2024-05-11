‘Five or six really good chances’ and missed penalty: Aberdeen can right wrongs of last loss at Hibs, says Jamie McGrath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘Five or six really good chances’ and missed penalty: Aberdeen can right wrongs of last loss at Hibs, says Jamie McGrath

The Dons can leapfrog the Easter Road outfit to go top of the bottom six with a win in Edinburgh on Sunday.

By Ryan Cryle
The Aberdeen players were left dejected following their 2-0 defeat by Hibernian in December. Jamie Grath is left. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen can right the wrongs of their last visit to Easter Road when they visit Hibs on Sunday, says Jamie McGrath.

The Dons were made to pay for a lack of killer touch in front of goal in their 2-0 Premiership loss on December 3.

If they can take their chances in Edinburgh this weekend and record their first league victory over the Hibees at the fourth attempt this season, the Reds know they will leapfrog their hosts into seventh – top of the bottom six – in the top-flight. 

Midfielder McGrath said: “It was probably one of the best performances of the season, but typical of us, we didn’t get the job done on the day.

“We created five or six really good chances, and Bojan (Miovski) missed a penalty – for whatever reason the ball just wouldn’t go in the net.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski misses from the penalty spot during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road on December 3, 2023. Image: SNS.
“But we can take confidence from going down and playing very well that day.

“It’s a great place to play. A big open stadium, great pitch – I think that will suit us at the minute and think it will be a very interesting game.”

‘We could have been three or four-up in a few games’

Aberdeen head to Easter Road on a six-game unbeaten run in the Premiership and have won their last two outings – 1-0 home victories against Motherwell and St Johnstone.

McGrath thinks the Dons’ recent resurgence has been aided by interim manager Leven’s work with the club’s attacking players.

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann celebrates with Jamie McGrath after scoring to make it 1-0 during the home Premiership win over Motherwell. Image: SNS.
He said: “We have a lot of creative talented players up there and what we’re doing on the training pitch is obviously helping us.

“We’re working on different combinations, playing a bit more freely.

“A bit of confidence helps with that as well. I know we’ve only won 1-0 over the last two weeks, but I think we’ve not been bad value for that, and think we could have been three or four-up in a few of the games.

“Hopefully that can click on Sunday and we keep this run going – and put to bed our poor record down at Hibs.”

McGrath: Good to have interim boss Peter Leven back

Aberdeen Interim manager Peter Leven during Aberdeen's pre-Hibs press conference at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Leven missed last weekend’s Pittodrie win over Saints after it was discovered on Friday he needed an emergency operation to clear an infection from his left hip.

But the interim boss watched the game on a live stream from his hospital bed, while communicating on the phone with the caretaker coaching team led by under-18s coach Scott Anderson.

McGrath said: “It was just a message in the group chat on Saturday, saying Pete’s gone in to hospital and he needs surgery.

“Nothing really changed in terms of preparation that day. All our preparation had been done the day before and through the week.

“Every time we looked over Jonny (Hayes) was on the phone, so we knew Pete was watching from bed.

“It was just a case of going out, being professional and getting the job done – which we did.”

Despite getting the win against St Johnstone, McGrath says the players have been glad to have Leven back on the Cormack Park training pitch with them this week ahead of the clash with Hibs, after the “weird dynamic” of last weekend.

He said: “Obviously it’s tough what’s been happening to Pete over the past few weeks – he’s been in a lot of pain, so hopefully now that’s the end of it and he’s on the road to recovery.

“He’s still got a drip in his arm and he’s not moving too well, but he’s still out on the grass with us now and it’s good to have him back.”

