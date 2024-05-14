Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s third Cruyff Court will bring huge benefits for kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s third Cruyff Court will bring huge benefits for kids

Aberdeen legend Miller also says the dream scoring debut of Fletcher Boyd, 16, at Hibs proves the Dons' youth development programme is working.

The Denis Law Legacy Trust, Aberdeen City Council and the Johan Cruyff Foundation officially open Cruyff Court Willie Miller, named after Aberdeen FC's legendary captain Willie Miller, in Tillydrone. Willie Miller taking a penalty to mark the opening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Sean Wallace

It was a great honour to be asked to put my name to the new Johan Cruyff football court which has opened in Aberdeen.

The new Cruyff Court Willie Miller has opened in the Tillydrone area of the city and will bring tremendous benefits to the community.

It is the third Cruyff Court in Aberdeen with the first one, named after legend Denis Law, opened in Catherine Street in 2017.

There is also a court in memory of Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper in the city’s Torry area, which was opened in 2019.

These courts are so important as they give youngsters the feeling that the community is trying to do something to help you to develop your own life.

Denis Law Legacy Trust, Aberdeen City Council and the Johan Cruyff Foundation officially opening of Cruyff Court Willie Miller, named after Aberdeen FC's legendary captain Willie Miller in Tillydrone.
That’s what you need at a young age.

You need initiatives and people that are going to help you through and allow to develop as a person.

Football is at the heart of this court, but is about allowing young people the opportunity to make a life for themselves.

Everyone concerned with providing the new court in Tillydrone, and the other two in the city, should be applauded.

These Cruyff Courts which are all over the world now, and they are a magnificent facility to allow youngsters to develop and grow.

But the real benefit is to give youngsters an opportunity to fill their time.

That is the most important thing.

Cruyff Court Willie Miller in Tillydrone, Aberdeen.
Cruyff Court Willie Miller. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

I came from the East End of Glasgow and there was very little to fill your time with other than football.

It wasn’t particularly organised as it was street football we played.

That was when you might be able to jump the railings to get into the school when it was closed for a game of football with the jerseys down for goal-posts.

And then get chased by the janitor.

It was all about finding something to do with your time back then.

Now thankfully things have moved on and the Cruyff Court in Tillydrone is an exceptional facility.

It has a hard surface and astro surface and is there for the community.

Willie Miller opening the new Cruyff Court with local kids.
Willie Miller opening the new Cruyff Court with local kids. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It is free of charge as well and is a community asset.

When asked to put my name to something that is going to help a local community, I was delighted to get involved.

It is through the Denis Law Trust, which I am an ambassador of.

The three Cruyff Courts are of huge benefit to the local area.

The benefit is reflected in the reduction of anti-social behaviour in the areas where the Cruyff Courts are.

Youngsters have to do something with their time, that is a big issue with growing up.

The legendary Aberdeen captain signing autographs to Riverbank School p7 pupils at the opening of the court.
Willie Miller signing autographs to Riverbank School p7 pupils at the opening of the Cruyff Court in Tillydrone. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

If you can fill that time and give them facilities that are free of charge and open all hours, that is great. So they can go and play football in a safe environment which is also floodlit at night.

It is bound to have a positive effect on the community and any antisocial behaviour.

It gives the kids positivity in their lives as well.

These courts really benefit in so many ways and it is such an exciting project.

It is incredible that Aberdeen now has three courts and a lot of credit goes to the people that work behind the scenes to pull it all together.

I just play a little part in it and am happy to do that and add my name to it.

The Gothenburg Greats attend the opening of the Cruyff Court Neale Cooper in Torry in 2019.
The Gothenburg Greats attend the opening of the Cruyff Court Neale Cooper in Torry in 2019. Image: DC Thomson.

Dream debut for teen Aberdeen star Fletcher Boyd

I was delighted to see teenager Fletcher Boyd score in the 4-0 defeat of Hibs to cap a dream debut for the 16-year-old.

What a few days it has been for Fletcher!

He played a key role in the Dons under-18s team who won the Club Academy Scotland U18 league title on Friday with a 2-1 win at Rangers.

Then, three days later he had a fairytale debut when scoring at Easter Road.

Aberdeen U18s also reached the SFA Youth Cup final only to narrowly lose out 2-1 to Rangers at Hampden.

It has been a great season for the U18s.

There has got to be a pathway for youngsters.

Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring on his debut against Hibs.
Aberdeen’s Fletcher Boyd celebrates after scoring on his debut against Hibs. Image: SNS.

There’s no point having a development programme if there is no pathway allowing young talent to progress.

Aberdeen have that pathway open to players in the youth system.

Connor Barron and Jack MacKenzie came through the system and are key first-team starters.

Supporters enjoy seeing youngsters come through the system into the first team.

On the back of the season he has had in the U18s, Boyd got the nod from interim boss Peter Leven at Easter Road.

You could see with how the rest of the Aberdeen first-team players enjoyed the celebration for the fourth goal because it was scored by a young kid being given an opportunity.

He grabbed that chance with both hands.

Teen star Boyd is a good news story that the club and the supporters needed.

When you add that to the quality of the Dons’ goals and performance at Easter Road, it was a great day for Aberdeen fans.

They watched the Dons dismantle a Hibs side who have some expensive players.

Yet Aberdeen really gave them a hammering and also delivered another shut-out.

It was the perfect day for Aberdeen.

2

Conversation