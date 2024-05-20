Fan view: Ester Sokler matches Jens Petersen’s 1967 Aberdeen record with first Premiership goal at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: Ester Sokler matches Jens Petersen’s 1967 Aberdeen record with first Premiership goal at Ross County

Chris Crighton on the record-equalling Ester Sokler, who could be tasked with replacing only some of Bojan Miovski's goals next term under Jimmy Thelin.

Ester Sokler celebrates scoring the opening goal against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ester Sokler celebrates scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

When Ester Sokler signed for Aberdeen, he will have daydreamed about scoring his first league goal. Doubtless he fancied making an instant impression back in August, hearing his name echoing around Pittodrie as the Red Army acclaimed a new scoring hero…

He probably wasn’t budgeting for it to arrive in the May sunshine, with the Dons playing out the last minutes of their futile season in the outpost of Dingwall.

But with Bojan Miovski hungrily holding out his bowl at the front of the queue for goals, it is not entirely Sokler’s fault that he should have had to wait so long for crumbs to fall onto his plate.

Not that he has been totally barren whilst waiting to break his league duck. In netting his first four senior Dons goals in four different competitions, he completes a feat previously recorded only by the great Jens Petersen – and not to presume it will be so long before he nets his second.

Miovski will again be targeted by big spending clubs this summer and it is not defeatist to wonder whether the incoming Jimmy Thelin will pass him in the doorway.

Thelin’s teams don’t rely on solitary scorer

If so, Sokler could be a serious beneficiary, with the new manager redistributing the burden of replacing Miovski’s goal output.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen celebrates with team mates after scoring to give Aberdeen a 0-3 lead.
Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen celebrates with team-mates after scoring to give Aberdeen a 3-0 lead against Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin’s Elfsborg teams have never relied on a single scoring source.

In each of their last three completed seasons, their leading league scorer was responsible for fewer than one in five of their goals, and the top two less than a third. In all of Aberdeen’s last three campaigns, those figures have been over a quarter and over half respectively.

Whoever leads Thelin’s line next season will be only part of a wider attacking whole.

If there are big boots to fill, Thelin’s tactics could offer Sokler a sizeable insole.

