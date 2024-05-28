Exclusive: New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues call for unity from Dons board and fans in bid to deliver glory

New manager Jimmy Thelin has called for everyone involved with Aberdeen to work together to deliver success.

Thelin wants to see unity with the board, team, Pittodrie staff and supporters to move together in “one direction”.

The Swede is determined to deliver success to the Dons – but says everyone associated with the club, himself included, must “give everything” in the bid for glory.

The 46-year-old is set to call time on his career at Elfsborg, the club he led to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight last season.

Although Thelin was confirmed as Aberdeen boss on April 16, he is remaining at Elfsborg until the Allsvenskan enters a summer break.

His final game with Elfsborg is away to IFK Goteborg on Saturday.

And Thelin has issued a rallying call to the club and supporters ahead of his arrival in the Granite City.

He said: “We have a lot of work to do together at Aberdeen.

“Everyone has to be working in the same direction – me, the staff, the people inside the club and the supporters.

“We have to keep it in one direction and give everything we have to create success together.

“I think everyone is really looking forward to working together.”

‘When it was most turbulent, we managed to keep the direction’

Thelin bade an emotional farewell to many Elfsborg supporters in his final home game at the Boras Arena on Friday.

Elfsborg beat Halmstads BK 2-0 for a fourth straight home league victory.

Thelin will bring Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Peter Leven, who engineered a revival in form at Aberdeen as interim boss, will be assistant first team coach to Thelin.

Thelin began his managerial career with Jonkopings Sodra IF in 2014 and led them to the Swedish second-tier title the following year.

It was the first time Jonkoping had reached the top-flight since 1969.

Elfsborg appointed Thelin in winter 2017.

The first season was tough for Thelin at Elsborg, but within two years he had led the Boras-based club to an Allsvenskan runners-up finish.

He did it again last season when missing out on the league title by goal difference to Malmo.

The title went down to a final match decider with Malmo winning 1-0.

Thelin insists the key to Elfsborg’s success during his near seven-year spell at the club was unity and retaining direction under pressure.

He wants the same at Pittodrie.

He said: “What I am proud of is how closely we have all worked.

“When it was most turbulent, we managed to keep the direction.

“We didn’t get carried away by the pressure from outside or all the emotions when there are setbacks.

“There have been ups and downs – and through that the ties are tied even closer.

“Elfsborg is a very united club.”

Dealing with high player turnover

Thelin has a reputation for securing and developing emerging talent then providing regular first-team game-time.

Then selling on at a substantial profit.

It is a model that requires a high turnover of players, but Thelin has consistently built successful teams to make Elfsborg one of the top clubs in Sweden.

Aberdeen also have a similar recruitment and player transfer model.

Thelin said: “Every year we have had a high turnover of players.

“It is not always easy to get a hit right away.

“It takes some time before players find their way – Elfsborg is very good at that.

“There had been changes in the squad because some players have moved on (last winter). They have done a lot of good for Elfsborg and it was time for them to take the step into Europe.

“Then we have to find that basic stability, some have very high peaks, but need a higher platform to start on.

“That journey must be made by all players, and all have made it.

“You sometimes forget that everyone needs that time.”