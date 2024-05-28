Exclusive: New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues call for unity from Dons board and fans in bid to deliver glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Exclusive: New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues call for unity from Dons board and fans in bid to deliver glory

New Aberdeen boss Thelin has delivered a mission statement ahead of his arrival at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran

New manager Jimmy Thelin has called for everyone involved with Aberdeen to work together to deliver success.

Thelin wants to see unity with the board, team, Pittodrie staff and supporters to move together in “one direction”.

The Swede is determined to deliver success to the Dons – but says everyone associated with the club, himself included, must “give everything” in the bid for glory.

The 46-year-old is set to call time on his career at Elfsborg, the club he led to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight last season.

Although Thelin was confirmed as Aberdeen boss on April 16, he is remaining at Elfsborg until the Allsvenskan enters a summer break.

His final game with Elfsborg is away to IFK Goteborg on Saturday.

And Thelin has issued a rallying call to the club and supporters ahead of his arrival in the Granite City.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge.
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran

He said: “We have a lot of work to do together at Aberdeen.

“Everyone has to be working in the same direction – me, the staff, the people inside the club and the supporters.

“We have to keep it in one direction and give everything we have to create success together.

“I think everyone is really looking forward to working together.”

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen.
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image: Bildbyran

‘When it was most turbulent, we managed to keep the direction’

Thelin bade an emotional farewell to many Elfsborg supporters in his final home game at the Boras Arena on Friday.

Elfsborg beat Halmstads BK 2-0 for a fourth straight home league victory.

Thelin will bring Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Peter Leven, who engineered a revival in form at Aberdeen as interim boss, will be assistant first team coach to Thelin.

Thelin began his managerial career with Jonkopings Sodra IF in 2014 and led them to the Swedish second-tier title the following year.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin taking Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena, Sweden.
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin taking Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena, Sweden. Image: DC Thomson.

It was the first time Jonkoping had reached the top-flight since 1969.

Elfsborg appointed Thelin in winter 2017.

The first season was tough for Thelin at Elsborg, but within two years he had led the Boras-based club to an Allsvenskan runners-up finish.

He did it again last season when missing out on the league title by goal difference to Malmo.

The title went down to a final match decider with Malmo winning 1-0.

Thelin insists the key to Elfsborg’s success during his near seven-year spell at the club was unity and retaining direction under pressure.

He wants the same at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson.

He said: “What I am proud of is how closely we have all worked.

“When it was most turbulent, we managed to keep the direction.

“We didn’t get carried away by the pressure from outside or all the emotions when there are setbacks.

“There have been ups and downs – and through that the ties are tied even closer.

“Elfsborg is a very united club.”

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin talks with Sean Wallace at the Boras Arena, Sweden.
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin talks with Sean Wallace at the Boras Arena, Sweden. Image: DC Thomson.

Dealing with high player turnover

Thelin has a reputation for securing and developing emerging talent then providing regular first-team game-time.

Then selling on at a substantial profit.

It is a model that requires a high turnover of players, but Thelin has consistently built successful teams to make Elfsborg one of the top clubs in Sweden.

Aberdeen also have a similar recruitment and player transfer model.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson.

Thelin said: “Every year we have had a high turnover of players.

“It is not always easy to get a hit right away.

“It takes some time before players find their way – Elfsborg is very good at that.

“There had been changes in the squad because some players have moved on (last winter). They have done a lot of good for Elfsborg and it was time for them to take the step into Europe.

“Then we have to find that basic stability, some have very high peaks, but need a higher platform to start on.

“That journey must be made by all players, and all have made it.

“You sometimes forget that everyone needs that time.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

The age-group award winners for season 2023/24 from Aberdeen FC's Youth Academy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen youth academy awards: Coaches on the talents named player of the year at…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Pieter van der Woude/Orange Pictures/Shutterstock (14362367aq) Vicente Besuijen of FC Emmen looks on during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between FC Emmen and SC Cambuur at De Oude Meerdijk on February 23, 2024 in Emmen, Netherlands. FC Emmen v SC Cambuur - Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie, De Oude Meerdijk, Emmen, Netherlands - 23 Feb 2024
Willie Miller: Vicente Besuijen should be given a clean slate by new Aberdeen boss…
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Exclusive: Jimmy Thelin on Aberdeen trip 18 months ago and 'culture and passion' of…
Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson and manager Jimmy Calderwood. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
Jimmy Calderwood 20 years on: Russell Anderson on the man who breathed fresh life…
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin taking Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena, Sweden Image: DC Thomson
What we learned at Elfsborg training as Jimmy Thelin drill leads to carbon-copy goal…
2
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Exclusive: Jimmy Thelin reveals what will drive him to be a success at Aberdeen
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
In search of Jimmy Thelin: We go to Sweden to learn more about Aberdeen’s…
Clark Robertson in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson ready to return home after year in Israel
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos at full time after the 1-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen legend says new goalkeeper must be transfer priority if Kelle Roos departs
Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Peter Leven will be a huge asset to new Aberdeen boss Jimmy…

Conversation