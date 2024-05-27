Exclusive: Jimmy Thelin reveals what will drive him to be a success at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Jimmy Thelin reveals what will drive him to be a success at Aberdeen

The new Aberdeen manager spoke to the Press and Journal in Sweden about his hopes for life at Pittodrie.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
By Sean Wallace

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has vowed to bring the same “energy” to Pittodrie that made Elfsborg a major force in Swedish football.

The 46-year-old said an emotional farewell to Elfsborg supporters in his final home game for the Allsvenskan club at the Boras Arena on Friday.

Thelin has agreed a three-year contract to manage the Dons that will officially begin on June 3.

Elfsborg defeated Halmstad BK 2-0 on Friday evening as club legend Thelin was given a rousing send off by home supporters.

Fans cheered the new Dons boss for 15 minutes after full-time and Thelin delivered a farewell message to the fanbase via megaphone.

Thelin was officially confirmed as Dons boss on April 16 but opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight entered a summer break.

He revealed the stress ramped up since his appointment as Aberdeen manager as he is so desperate to leave Elfsborg on a high.

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge.
Thelin said: “It was emotional, for sure.

“I have only good memories from Elfsborg and I will use that energy and bring it to Aberdeen with myself and my staff.

“It has been quite stressful now because I want to leave the club with my head held high and not lose games.

“This was the last time on the home pitch and it was emotional, and also before and after the game.

“I had already felt it in the last match before this (2-1 away loss to GAIS) that it is beginning to come to an end.

“It is becoming real.

“You can think about it at home but then when I arrived at the stadium I realised it is the last time.

“But there are good feelings as I had a happy time here.

“I have good memories and it is a good feeling, not sad.”

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin talks with Sean Wallace at the Boras Arena, Sweden.
Thelin looking forward to Aberdeen

Thelin will take Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Aberdeen.

The new Dons boss has two more games with Elfsborg, both away.

They face defending Allsvenskan champions Malmo (Tuesday, May 28) before Thelin’s final bow against IFK Göteborg on Saturday, June 1.

Appointed Elfsborg manager in 2017, Thelin led the Boras-based club to two Swedish top-flight runners-up finishes.

Last season Elfsborg lost out on the league title to Malmo on goal difference.

Thelin will leave Elfsborg having secured European qualification for the 2024-25 season.

Elfsborg will enter the Europa League at the first qualifying round stage, with the draw set to be made on June 18.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.
Thelin said: “It feels special.

“It will be even more so when it is completely clear and I can sit at home on the sofa and think about these six-and-a-half years at Elfsborg.

“But I am also happy to look forward to going to Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad.
Thelin addresses inconsistent form

Allsvenskan runners-up Elfsborg’s form has been inconsistent this season and that continued following Thelin’s appointment as Aberdeen boss.

Since he was confirmed as the Dons new manager Elfsborg have won four and lost four.

During that run Elfsborg beat defending champions and current league leaders Malmo 3-1 at the Boras Arena.

They also thrashed AIK Solna 6-1 at home.

Elfsborg fans in Jimmy Thelin's final home game for the club.
On the inconsistency of performance, Thelin said: “On the one hand, there have been injuries and some suspensions.

“There have been close matches and not everyone has had the 90 minutes in their legs.

“And then they have not been ready for full games, therefore there was some rotation.

“If you don’t have the right basic training, you are not ready for so much match play.”

Conversation