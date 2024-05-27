Exclusive: Jimmy Thelin reveals what will drive him to be a success at Aberdeen

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has vowed to bring the same “energy” to Pittodrie that made Elfsborg a major force in Swedish football.

The 46-year-old said an emotional farewell to Elfsborg supporters in his final home game for the Allsvenskan club at the Boras Arena on Friday.

Thelin has agreed a three-year contract to manage the Dons that will officially begin on June 3.

Elfsborg defeated Halmstad BK 2-0 on Friday evening as club legend Thelin was given a rousing send off by home supporters.

Fans cheered the new Dons boss for 15 minutes after full-time and Thelin delivered a farewell message to the fanbase via megaphone.

Thelin was officially confirmed as Dons boss on April 16 but opted to remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish top flight entered a summer break.

He revealed the stress ramped up since his appointment as Aberdeen manager as he is so desperate to leave Elfsborg on a high.

Thelin said: “It was emotional, for sure.

“I have only good memories from Elfsborg and I will use that energy and bring it to Aberdeen with myself and my staff.

“It has been quite stressful now because I want to leave the club with my head held high and not lose games.

“This was the last time on the home pitch and it was emotional, and also before and after the game.

“I had already felt it in the last match before this (2-1 away loss to GAIS) that it is beginning to come to an end.

“It is becoming real.

“You can think about it at home but then when I arrived at the stadium I realised it is the last time.

“But there are good feelings as I had a happy time here.

“I have good memories and it is a good feeling, not sad.”

Thelin looking forward to Aberdeen

Thelin will take Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Aberdeen.

The new Dons boss has two more games with Elfsborg, both away.

They face defending Allsvenskan champions Malmo (Tuesday, May 28) before Thelin’s final bow against IFK Göteborg on Saturday, June 1.

Appointed Elfsborg manager in 2017, Thelin led the Boras-based club to two Swedish top-flight runners-up finishes.

Last season Elfsborg lost out on the league title to Malmo on goal difference.

Thelin will leave Elfsborg having secured European qualification for the 2024-25 season.

Elfsborg will enter the Europa League at the first qualifying round stage, with the draw set to be made on June 18.

Thelin said: “It feels special.

“It will be even more so when it is completely clear and I can sit at home on the sofa and think about these six-and-a-half years at Elfsborg.

“But I am also happy to look forward to going to Aberdeen.”

Thelin addresses inconsistent form

Allsvenskan runners-up Elfsborg’s form has been inconsistent this season and that continued following Thelin’s appointment as Aberdeen boss.

Since he was confirmed as the Dons new manager Elfsborg have won four and lost four.

During that run Elfsborg beat defending champions and current league leaders Malmo 3-1 at the Boras Arena.

They also thrashed AIK Solna 6-1 at home.

On the inconsistency of performance, Thelin said: “On the one hand, there have been injuries and some suspensions.

“There have been close matches and not everyone has had the 90 minutes in their legs.

“And then they have not been ready for full games, therefore there was some rotation.

“If you don’t have the right basic training, you are not ready for so much match play.”