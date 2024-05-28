Family in shock after ‘sickening’ raid on Inverness crazy golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family in shock after ‘sickening’ raid on Inverness crazy golf course

Gus MacDonald is appalled after thieves broke into his business.

By Michelle Henderson
Gus MacDonald holding a club and balls at Inverness Crazy Golf.
Owner Gus MacDonald says he was appalled to discover they had been targeted by thieves. Image: Sandy MCCook/ DC Thomson.

An Inverness family are ‘appalled’ after thieves raided their city business for the second time.

Gus MacDonald was shocked to discover the Inverness crazy golf facility had been broken into overnight.

Gus, who runs the Bught Road attraction alongside his mum, Beth, found the door had been forced open and a three-figure sum of money stolen upon returning to work this morning.

Thieves are believed to have emptied the club’s charity box – earmarked for their 24-hour charity Golf athon next month – alongside the till’s float.

Gus believes a sum of around £150 is missing.

The matter has since been reported to the police.

Owners appalled to discover overnight break-in

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Gus says witnessing the community’s goodwill being targetted in this way sickens him.

He said: “We are appalled; It’s horrible.

“The thing that annoys us most is that somebody has seen our charity box, which was bolted to the counter, and I despise the fact that anyone has targeted that.

“I think they must have seen it, in my opinion.

“We’re appalled by the break-in.

“It’s not about the monetary value, in all honesty.

Wood splinters on the door frame following a break-in.
Gus MacDonald took to social media to share an image of the damage to the door frame following last night’s break-in. Image: Inverness Crazy Golf.

“There is a lot of goodwill for the golf club because we do a lot for the community and to have that stolen just sickens you, it really does.”

The family took over the business, near Bught Park, in 2016 and has gone on to win countless awards.

Gus said it is not the first time they have been victim to thieves; a horrible experience they hope never to experience again.

He added: “We got broken into a number of years ago pre-CCTV and quite a reasonable amount of money got taken then but thankfully, this time, we only had our float there, which you must have.

“Thankfully, every night I’ve emptied the charity box that people that people have so kindly donated money to us for our golf Athon.

“Hopefully it is just a one-off.”

Owners review CCTV footage

The team are now reviewing CCTV footage as they attempt to track down those responsible.

This morning, the devastated owner shared news of the break-in on Facebook, uploading a picture of their damaged door.

He is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch, as they work to recoup what has been lost.

His statement reads: “Sadly we got broken into last night, so we will be open later than usual.

“Waiting on police coming. Thankfully our charity box gets emptied of notes every evening so they only got our float and £20ish in coins from the box. (We will personally replace that ourselves).

“We are appalled. If anyone has any info please get in touch. We should have some good CCTV images. I’ll post more when I have more info. Thanks in advance if you could share this post. Raging.”

Inverness Crazy Golf entrance with wooden hut and metal fencing.
Last night’s break-in marks the second time the city attraction has been targeted. Image: DC Thomson.

Gus calls on those responsible to do the right thing and come forward.

He added: “Hopefully, they have the decency to replace the money that they took and have a bit of remorse, but I doubt that very much.”

News of the break-in has sent shockwaves across the Inverness community.

Inverness crazy golf raid – reaction

Scores of people have taken to the comments to condemn their ‘outrageous’ actions.

One person wrote: “That’s just disgusting. They will get caught. I hope they have to do community service – ie: work at yours for free to repair the damage they have caused – then they will also have to face your regulars too.”

Another wrote: “Ugh, I thought the person stealing the lady’s flowers was awful, but this is outrageous. Sorry, this has happened to you.”

One fan wrote: “That’s awful, why would people do that. Absolutely disgusting.”

Another added: “What is wrong with people these days honestly.”

A Police spokesperson said: “Around 9.15am on Tuesday, May 28, we received a report of a break-in and theft at premises on Bught Road, Inverness that had taken place in the early hours of the morning.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 0721 of 28 May.”

