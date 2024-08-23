Joe Harper: Kevin Nisbet would strengthen Aberdeen’s attack but Ester Sokler should still be first choice

Hopefully Aberdeen can push through a loan deal to secure Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet from Millwall.

The Dons have reportedly opened up talks with the English Championship club to land Nisbet on loan.

Securing Nisbet would be a strong addition to the Aberdeen attack as he is a player who has always impressed me.

The 27-year-old was a £2million signing for Millwall from Hibs last season but has fallen down the pecking order at the New Den.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s needs to bolster the attack following Bojan Miovski’s transfer to Spanish La Liga club Girona for a club record fee.

Miovski is a class act and having scored 44 goals in two seasons at Pittodrie leaves huge shoes to fill.

Nisbet has a proven record in the Premiership having scored 39 goals in 101 appearances for Hibs.

He has also been capped 11 times by Scotland.

Securing Nisbet on a loan deal would be a wise move and if he has an impressive season then the Dons should move to sign him on a permanent deal.

However that is a long way off and if he does come to Pittodrie Nisbet will have to work to get a starting slot.

If Nisbet is secured on loan I would still start with Ester Sokler as the preferred striker.

Sokler was very patient last season when Miovski was the main man and banging in the goals.

Whenever Sokler was given an opportunity last term he grabbed it, such as scoring a dramatic leveller in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Sokler has impressed me during his time at Aberdeen and has earned the right to be number one striker after Miovski’s exit.

This season Sokler has scored four goals.

However, it is important to have players who are starting being pushed hard by people in the same position desperate to take their place.

That is what Nisbet would do for Sokler if a loan deal for the striker is completed.

Aberdeen boss Thelin also signed striker Peter Ambrose from Hungarian club Ujpest this summer.

Ambrose has made a positive start to his Pittodrie career and I’m sure he will also grab any chance offered to him to shine.

Aberdeen strikers will have the benefit of what I expect to be superb service from winger Topi Keskinen this season.

The £860,000 paid by the Dons to Finnish club HJK Helsinki to sign Keskinen already looks to be a bargain.

Finnish U21 international Keskinen made a sensational debut when scoring the late winner in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Queen’s Park.

Keskinen has fast feet, but also has a fast brain which is equally as important.

His speed of thought was shown by that winning goal when he took the ball with his right then immediately spun to score with his left.

What I loved about his debut is that the winger clearly has absolutely no fear in running at defenders and taking them on.

He is a player who will get the Red Army rising up out of their seats in anticipation of what he is about to do next.

Signing the winger on a four-year deal is a fantastic piece of business by Aberdeen.

He looks like a player who will only get better and that will inevitably bring interest from other clubs.

If Keskinen reaches his immense potential the Dons can eventually sell him to a higher level for a major profit, just as they did with Miovski.

But not before the winger lights up Pittodrie and Scottish football.