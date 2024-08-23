Joe Harper: Kevin Nisbet would strengthen Aberdeen’s attack but Ester Sokler should still be first choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Kevin Nisbet would strengthen Aberdeen’s attack but Ester Sokler should still be first choice

Aberdeen legend assesses manager Jimmy Thelin's centre-forward options following Bojan Miovski's transfer to La Liga club Girona.

Millwall forward Kevin Nisbet (7) runs forward during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper
By Sean Wallace

Hopefully Aberdeen can push through a loan deal to secure Scotland international striker Kevin Nisbet from Millwall.

The Dons have reportedly opened up talks with the English Championship club to land Nisbet on loan.

Securing Nisbet would be a strong addition to the Aberdeen attack as he is a player who has always impressed me.

The 27-year-old was a £2million signing for Millwall from Hibs last season but has fallen down the pecking order at the New Den.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s needs to bolster the attack following Bojan Miovski’s transfer to Spanish La Liga club Girona for a club record fee.

Miovski is a class act and having scored 44 goals in two seasons at Pittodrie leaves huge shoes to fill.

Nisbet has a proven record in the Premiership having scored 39 goals in 101 appearances for Hibs.

He has also been capped 11 times by Scotland.

Scotland’s Kevin Nisbet during a training session at Lesser Hampden, Glasgow. Image: PA

Securing Nisbet on a loan deal would be a wise move and if he has an impressive season then the Dons should move to sign him on a permanent deal.

However that is a long way off and if he does come to Pittodrie Nisbet will have to work to get a starting slot.

If Nisbet is secured on loan I would still start with Ester Sokler as the preferred striker.

Sokler was very patient last season when Miovski was the main man and banging in the goals.

Whenever Sokler was given an opportunity last term he grabbed it, such as scoring a dramatic leveller in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Sokler has impressed me during his time at Aberdeen and has earned the right to be number one striker after Miovski’s exit.

This season Sokler has scored four goals.

Ester Sokler of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock.
Ester Sokler of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Cup match against Queen’s Park. Image: Shutterstock.

However, it is important to have players who are starting being pushed hard by people in the same position desperate to take their place.

That is what Nisbet would do for Sokler if a loan deal for the striker is completed.

Aberdeen boss Thelin also signed striker Peter Ambrose from Hungarian club Ujpest this summer.

Ambrose has made a positive start to his Pittodrie career and I’m sure he will also grab any chance offered to him to shine.

Aberdeen summer signing Peter Ambrose scores to make it 4-0 against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen summer signing Peter Ambrose scores to make it 4-0 against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen strikers will have the benefit of what I expect to be superb service from winger Topi Keskinen this season.

The £860,000 paid by the Dons to Finnish club HJK Helsinki to sign Keskinen already looks to be a bargain.

Finnish U21 international Keskinen made a sensational debut when scoring the late winner in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Queen’s Park.

Keskinen has fast feet, but also has a fast brain which is equally as important.

His speed of thought was shown by that winning goal when he took the ball with his right then immediately spun to score with his left.

What I loved about his debut is that the winger clearly has absolutely no fear in running at defenders and taking them on.

He is a player who will get the Red Army rising up out of their seats in anticipation of what he is about to do next.

Signing the winger on a four-year deal is a fantastic piece of business by Aberdeen.

He looks like a player who will only get better and that will inevitably bring interest from other clubs.

If Keskinen reaches his immense potential the Dons can eventually sell him to a higher level for a major profit, just as they did with Miovski.

But not before the winger lights up Pittodrie and Scottish football.

 

