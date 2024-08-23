Interview: How Sky football broadcaster Graham Hunter’s career kicked off in Cults in the 70s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Interview: How Sky football broadcaster Graham Hunter’s career kicked off in Cults in the 70s

The football broadcaster and writer admits it was a risk moving to Spain, but it summed up his attitude to tackling challenges.

Graham Hunter's lifelong love of football started in Cults. Image: DC Thomson/supplied.
By Neil Drysdale

Graham Hunter has never forgotten winning his first football trophy with Cults Club in 1976 and embarking on a magic carpet ride with the sport.

His father of the same name had taken him to Pittodrie in the late 60s when Aberdeen’s reserves turned out in blue strips and the youngster was enthralled by everything to do with corners and free kicks, penalties and playmakers; a veritable dictionary of delight.

So you can imagine Graham’s excitement when Alex Ferguson, the Govan shop steward with a passing resemblance to Taggart, turned up in the Granite City in the late 1970s.

He said: “Fergie’s attitude, and how his players reacted, LITERALLY changed my life. And I soaked up their: ‘We’re scared of no-one, we can beat anyone’ mentality.”

That giddy period of European success and trophies galore was the catalyst for him to launch a prodigious career as a football broadcaster, writer and columnist.

And now he has become an ambassador for the Denis Law Legacy Trust; a cause which has a personal connection and is very close to Graham’s heart.

Graham Hunter with his first trophy at Cults Club in Aberdeen in 1976.

It’s difficult nowadays to imagine the Spanish game on our TVs without Graham in the forefront of the coverage on Sky or Premier, bringing his expertise to bear whether talking about Barcelona, Real Madrid or the latest transfer targets for English clubs.

And yet there was no guarantee he would become a household name when he set out on the journey with his family. It was a gamble, a high-stakes tussle where he had to trust himself in a dog-eat-dog world of rumour, intrigue and occasional football action.

The Scot in the Spain dressing room

He said: “I’m into my 23rd year in Spain – longer than I’ve lived anywhere else. The early days were tough enough. No contacts, not much money, rudimentary Spanish and no job. But I just believed that I could do it.

“I owe my wife Louise and first daughter, Cara, for their loyalty and support. The highlight of my life here has been our second daughter, Annie, being born in Barcelona.

Graham Hunter’s family have been a constant source of joy throughout his time in Spain.

“A distant second place was working with Spain at the 2010 World Cup – my cameraman and I ended up filming pitchside throughout the final and I was the only journalist who was allowed into the winning dressing room.

“There were no Spaniards there, just this idiosyncratic, Dandies-supporting Scot. But I could name another 50 astonishing experiences.”

An inspirational father figure

His dad, a Pittodrie season-ticket holder for more than half a century was – and remains – a huge inspiration and crops up in so many tales from his son’s life.

As the business manager for comedy trio Scotland the What and a Ledingham Chalmers partner, he is clearly one of those classic north-east lad o’ pairts with myriad interests.

And that has rubbed off on his son’s approach to embracing different challenges.

Graham Hunter is proud of being an ambassador for the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

The Law badge on his shirt demonstrates his commitment to highlighting the epic work being carried out behind the scenes by the trust in Aberdeen – and once again, there’s a link between the past and the present which is worthy of illumination.

Graham said: “When [former Dons captain and Scotland internationalist] Martin Buchan moved from Aberdeen to Manchester United in 1972, my dad did his conveyancing – and they got Denis Law’s autograph for me.

‘Denis is one of the true greats’

“His 1964 Ballon D’Or prize is the only one which has ever been won by a Scottish player. In an age without mass televised football or the internet, or the homogenisation of football information, how brilliant must Denis have been in order to command the votes of the European cognoscenti?

“My dad, with [Scotland the What? stalwart] Buff Hardie, proposed Denis for his 2005 honorary degree from Aberdeen University and I was asked by the trust to give Denis’s proposal speech at HMT for the degree Robert Gordon University awarded him in 2017.

“The Streetsport-DLLT work in Aberdeen is, in my mind, one of the greatest things which I’ve ever seen in our city and I am hugely proud to be their ambassador.

“Thanks to them, we are one of only two cities in the UK to have three Johan Cruyff courts [in Rosemount, Tillydrone and Torry].

They work they do is heroic

“Kids who were causing bother on the streets, using up police and fire-brigade time now have chances to play sport, have a cause, have confidence and often have food to eat when otherwise they wouldn’t during the school holidays.

“Streetsport significantly reduces anti-social and nuisance behaviour – especially in terrific communities which happen to have low resources or high unemployment.

“So I adore the work of the trust, the staff and the volunteers – they are heroic.”

Graham Hunter gets photobombed by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

There’s no such thing as a typical day in the life for Graham and one suspects he wouldn’t have it any other way. Why settle into a rut when you can look for new stories, adventures and find yourself in the same frame as the likes of Jurgen Klopp?

And while Aberdeen FC have faced a difficult period in their history in the last couple of years, he is keeping the faith as fervently as any hot-gospel evangelist.

The busier it is, the better

He said: “I’m on La Liga TV every week (look out for it on Premier) and I report on Spain’s clubs and the national team [for www.uefa.com].

“The 40 days which I spent with the squad in the Black Forest, interviewing them and reporting on their matches as they won the European Championship [by beating England in the final last month] was another highlight of my career.

“I’ve a great friend in Duncan McMath who owns Zoom Sport International and I help him make football films. I often see my neighbour, [former Aberdeen, Spurs and Scotland star] Steve Archibald, and occasionally I get home to visit my dad.

“Whenever I can, I go to watch the mighty Dandies and I have got strong faith that we are well run – our training ground and the academy are both marvellous.”

He is the spirit of the Dandy Don

There’s a gallus quality about Graham which I’ve detected in other people from the region, be it fellow football enthusiast (and former boy band member) Ally Begg or the self-styled “wee loon from Maud”, renowned journalist Jack Webster.

They have all gone out into the world with the perspective that nobody’s better than them and they’ll stand or fall on their own endeavours.

But, ultimately, the common theme is that, no matter where they’ve journeyed, their Aberdeen home is where the heart is.

Graham Hunter shares a laugh with Gothenburg Great Doug Rougvie.

 

 

