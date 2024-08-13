Exclusive: Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen has English Premier League potential, says boss who sold him to Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen has English Premier League potential, says boss who sold him to Dons

HJK manager Toni Korkeakunnas spoke to us about the £860,000 signing from the Finnish top-flight club - who he thinks will make Aberdeen a profit.

New Aberdeen signing Topi Keskinen in action for HJK Helsinki during the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs - against Farul Constanta. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

Topi Keskinen has the potential to eventually move to the English top-flight and land Aberdeen a major profit, says the manager who sold him to the Dons.

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Europe and the American MLS to land the winger in an £860,000 transfer from Finnish top-flight side HJK Helsinki.

The 21-year-old, who has penned a four-year contract, is one of the most expensive signings ever made by Aberdeen.

HJK Helsinki have a sell-on clause inserted into Keskinen’s deal.

HJK manager Toni Korkeakunnas says Keskinen took the Veikkausliiga “by storm” last year in his debut season.

And he has backed the wideman to make a similar impact at Pittodrie.

Korkeakunnas was also Finland assistant manager for seven years until May this year – and revealed the player is on the radar for a debut senior cap.

Keskinen was named the Finnish top-flight “Rookie of the Year” in 2023 and his former boss reckons his red-hot form in his homeland is only the tip of the iceberg.

Topi Keskinen of HJK celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round match against Molde FK in Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock
Korkeakunnas said: “Aberdeen is a good move for Topi.

“And if everything goes right, it will be good for Aberdeen in the future by getting a profit.

“He is still developing and can get even better.

“The English Premier League might be one of the reasons he chose Scotland, as it is close to England and is watched by many teams down there.

“If he can impress at Aberdeen, it could be a stepping stone to there.

“Topi has physical abilities which are very rare, and he has so much potential.

“He is willing to learn and is very ambitious.”

Topi Keskinen runs at Eintracht Frankfurt’s Robin Koch for HJK Helsinki in the Europa Conference League at Deutsche Bank Park. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Topi took HJK by storm – and it is not very often that happens’

The Red Army will already be aware of Keskinen as he featured for HJK Helsinki in both Conference League group games against Aberdeen last season.

The winger started both games – a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie and 2-2 draw in Finland.

Keskinen began his career with Mikkelin Palloilijat in the Ykkösliiga (Finnish second-tier) where he netted 15 goals, with 10 assists, in 79 appearances.

That form alerted HJK, who swooped to sign him in late 2022.

In his debut season with HJK, the winger scored seven times, with eight assists and played in 14 European matches.

He played a key role in HJK Helsinki winning the Veikkausliiga title and the Liigacup.

HJK’s Topi Keskinen and Aberdeen’s Jack Milne in action during a Europa Conference League group stage match in Finland. Image: SNS.

Korkeakunnas said: “Topi is a country boy who came to the capital and is a late bloomer.

“He had a great season in the Finnish First Division.

“Topi was then spotted by HJK and took the club by storm.

“And it is not very often that happens – when a younger player comes to the capital of Helsinki and makes it straight away.

“He will bring top speed to Aberdeen as he is really, really fast.

“Topi is also brave and loves to challenge in one v ones.

“He has a very competitive nature and wants to compete and win.

“There are things that he can improve such as defensively, but he is willing to work hard and learn.”

‘Topi is for sure a future Finland international’

Winger Keskinen has been capped at under-19 and U21 level for Finland.

Korkeakunnas was manager of HJK Helsinki against the Dons last season and led them to the Finnish league title.

The match against Aberdeen in the Conference League group stage in November was the 55-year-old’s final game at the club’s Bolt Arena.

He left HJK Helsinki at the end of their Euro campaign and was replaced by Ferran Sibila, 35, who was assistant at Swedish club Malmo.

However, Korkeakunnas returned to manage HJK Helsinki four months ago following the dismissal of Sibila after a poor start to their 2024 season.

Korkeakunnas had been assistant to Finland manager Markku Kanerva since 2017, but had to leave that role on returning to HJK.

He revealed Aberdeen’s new winger, dubbed the “Finnish Mbappe” after the France and Real Madrid star, is on the radar for a senior international call-up.

HJK's Topi Keskinen and Aberdeen's Dante Polvara in action in the Europa Conference League at the Bolt Arena, Helsinki, last season. Image: SNS.
Korkeakunnas said: “I was seven years as a national team coach and we were talking about Topi already for that.

“He is one in the U21s who might be in very soon.

“Topi is for sure a future Finland international.”

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Europe and the MLS to sign Keskinen.

“There were quite a few discussions,” said Korkeakunnas.

“However, Topi really liked the way Aberdeen play.”

The self confidence of Keskinen

The winger arrives at Aberdeen match sharp, having played 23 times already this season as HJK Helsinki fight to retain the Finnish title.

Keskinen has scored seven goals this season, with two assists.

The Finland U21 cap turned his back on European action to move to Aberdeen.

HJK Helsinki are set to play FK Dečić in Montenegro on Thursday in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg.

Topi Keskinen of HJK in action during the Conference League play-off against Farul Constanta. Image: Shutterstock.

Korkeakunnas said: “Topi has a strong self confidence and wants to learn things.

“He is very determined and is a good guy who was very much liked within the team.

“Aberdeen made a good signing with Topi.”

 

