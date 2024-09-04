Exclusive: Aberdeen legend Joe Harper to be honoured by SFA with medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen legend Joe Harper to be honoured by SFA with medal

Aberdeen's goalscoring legend King Joe will receive a special medal from the SFA ahead of the Nations League clash with Poland at Hampden

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen goal scoring legend Joe Harper in action. Image: SNS

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper is set to receive a medal from the SFA in recognition of scoring a record five goals in a single international match.

The Pittodrie great will be presented with the medal at Hampden before Scotland’s Nations League clash against Poland on Thursday.

Aberdeen’s all-time leading goalscorer says he is tremendously proud to be honoured for his five goal salvo against Canada in 1967.

The only other player to score five goals in an international game for Scotland was Newcastle United legend Hugh Gallacher against Northern Ireland in 1929.

Harper was still a teenager when he hit the five goal spree on a summer tour of Asia and Oceania by a Scotland XI.

The Scots played Israel, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Auckland Provincial, Vancouver All Stars and New Zealand Under-23’s, winning every game.

At the time the matches were not recognised as full internationals.

However in 2021 the SFA announced the games against Canada, Australia and Israel from that tour would be upgraded to full international status.

That also meant ‘King of the Beach End’ Harper’s five goals against Canada counted as coming in a full international – and a joint Scotland scoring record.

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper whilst starring for Scotland. Image: SNS

Harper said: “It is a real honour to be presented with a medal for scoring five goals for my country.

“I’m absolutely delighted.

“The only other person to score five goals for Scotland is Hughie Gallacher.

“I was only 19-years-old at the time and it was a special feeling to score so many.

“I never imagined that 55 years later I would receive a medal for it.”

Aberdeen great Joe Harper during the 1977/78 season. Image: SNS

‘It was my job, scoring goals for fun’

The SFA’s decision to upgrade those games elevated Harper’s international cap count from four to five.

It also allowed players who never officially played for the national team before or after to each be given a commemorative cap.

Legendary former Aberdeen and Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson was one of those previously uncapped players.

Sir Alex received his cap on the pitch at Hampden at half-time in the 3-2 World Cup qualifier win against Israel in October 2021.

For Harper, 76, the five goals against Canada on June 13, 1967 held extra significance as they came in front of family.

Goal scoring legend Joe Harper in action for Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s all time leading scorer with 205 goals, Harper said: “My mum’s family lived in Canada.

“Her brother and his wife and daughter Anne-Marie were at the game.

“They also brought a lot of Scottish people they were friendly with.

“They were all singing ‘Joey Harper, Joey Harper’ which was fantastic.

“It was extra special to have family there to see me score five goals.

“I was allowed to go to their house that night for dinner.

“At that age it was my job, scoring goals for fun.”

Aberdeen’s Joe Harper (right) celebrates scoring from the penalty spot as Martin Buchan (no 6) congratulates him in the 1970 Scottish Cup final win against Celtic. Image: SNS

‘Scoring five was a dream come true’

Harper came off the bench, and scored, in a previous match on the tour when Scotland beat New Zealand under-23s 7-2 in Wellington.

The six week tour coincided with one of the greatest periods in Scottish football history when Celtic and Rangers both reached European finals.

Celtic became the first British club to win the European Cup when beating Inter Milan in Portugal in Lisbon on May 25, 1967.

Rangers faced Bayern Munich in the Cup-Winners’ Cup final, losing 1-0 after extra-time in Nuremberg on May 31.

The first game of Scotland’s tour was a 2-1 win against Israel on May 16 in Tel Aviv.

As a result players from Celtic and Rangers were not involved in the touring party which was primarily made up of young, promising talent.

Joe Harper scored goals for fun when he was at Aberdeen FC.. Image; DCT Media

Harper, who was inducted into the SFA Hall of Fame in 2019,  said: “I scored in my appearance before Canada.

“However Canada was my first start and to score five goals was a dream come true.

“People may say it was only Canada but they were a decent side and a lot of their team played in America.

“As a teenager to go to all those countries and then score five goals was a brilliant experience.

“I wasn’t even with Aberdeen at the time, I was with Huddersfield.

“I went to Aberdeen in 1969-70.”

