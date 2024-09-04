Ross County Fans’ Panel: The August assessment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County Fans' Panel: The August assessment

Peter Mackay of the Staggies View and Ross Morren from the County Corner assess the last month.

Ross County fans during the play-off victory over Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Ross County entered the first international break of the season with two Premiership points from their opening four games.

There have been some encouraging signs from Don Cowie’s side, with the campaign starting with draws against Motherwell and Dundee United.

It is fair to say August also brought a couple of crushing blows, with the Staggies exiting the Premier Sports Cup at the hands of League Two Spartans, before suffering a 6-0 loss to Rangers at Hampden Park.

Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen was a big step back in the right direction, but a late Kevin Nisbet winner for the Dons left the Staggies empty-handed.

Peter Mackay from the Staggies View, and Ross Morren from the County Corner.

In our first Ross County fans’ panel of the season, Peter Mackay from the Staggies View and Ross Morren from the County Corner offer their thoughts on the campaign so far.

Following on from the group section of the Premier Sports Cup, how would you assess how the season has started since the Premiership opener at Motherwell?

Peter Mackay (Staggies View): Having yet to win a match in the league after such a strong League Cup group stage is disappointing. The draw against Motherwell was a fair opening day result, however I can’t help but feel like we wasted chances in the following match versus Dundee United.

Likewise, when Aberdeen visited Dingwall, a saved Ronan Hale penalty left a feeling of what could have been.

Ross County's Ronan Hale has a penalty saved by Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS
However, Don is probably viewing it as the opposite of me. We have only lost in the league to Rangers and Aberdeen who are both very strong, whilst larger teams Kilmarnock and Hearts are in fact having worse starts than the Staggies on just one point.

There is a long way to go, and even if we haven’t found that win yet, we’ve seen before under Malky Mackay that it can take time to click.

Ross Morren (County Corner): I think we’ve had a decent start to the season.

After a real bump in the road, with performances and results against Spartans and Rangers, the reaction the players showed against Aberdeen was really encouraging.

Kevin Nisbet’s later winner was a sucker punch, but the defensive solidity throughout the match was a huge improvement from the performance at Hampden the week prior.

At a quick glance, two points out of 12 might be a cause of concern for some fans.

However, if it wasn’t for a couple of penalty misses and the late Aberdeen winner, the Staggies could have quite easily picked up an extra 3-5 points from their two homes matches if they had a bit of luck on their side.

Don Cowie ended the transfer window with 12 new additions, with a few key players moving on through the summer. How would you summarise the window overall?

PM: It was always going to be incredibly difficult to replace the void left by Dundee-bound Simon Murray, but Ronan Hale genuinely feels like a good enough replacement.

Despite this, the area of concern for me is the lack of goals we have scored in league action. Netting just once in four matches is a slight concern.

Ronan Hale celebrates after netting Ross County’s equaliser against Dundee United. Image: SNS

I believe Yan Dhanda has left a bigger hole than Simon Murray. There has been a distinct lack of creativity throughout the side so far.

Noah Chilvers hasn’t necessarily hit the ground running or shown us what he can do in those advanced midfield areas yet, but hopefully, with game time, he will find his feet.

The signing of Josh Nisbet is a real statement, however. An Australian international and A-League player of the year entering our midfield should be a big boost going forward.

Overall our window has been decent, but we have hedged our bets by having absolutely no wingers in the squad – which has baffled me slightly.

RM: It would have been a tough task for any manager to try and replace their club captain, most creative outlet and top scorer.

The Staggies made some interesting signings with the likes of Akil Wright, Noah Chilvers, Josh Nisbet and Ronan Hale all impressing so far.

Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: SNS

The loan market has also been very successful for County over recent years. Will Nightingale has returned to Dingwall on loan from AFC Wimbledon for another season while Aidan Denholm has provided a lot of energy to the County midfield.

Despite the 12 new additions, the departure of Josh Sims to Yeovil Town and Jay Henderson’s loan move to Ayr United mean there’s not a natural winger in the squad at the moment. I wouldn’t be surprised if the club are monitoring the free agent market to bring in a wide player in the forward areas.

Do you have a picture of what your favoured starting line-up would be yet, in terms of both personnel and shape? Or are there still a couple of positions up for grabs in your eyes?

PM: The sensible way forward is to continue with the five-at-the-back shape.

Despite a Barcelona-like 45 minutes against Dundee United using a back four with a box midfield, it has left us looking really weak in defence against Spartans and Rangers.

Eamonn Brophy in action against Dundee United. Image: SNS

I think we could see a variation of both shapes Don has played so far, perhaps, with two midfielders playing behind a striker, rather than an out and out front two when using a back five.

However, in terms of personnel – there are several places still up for grabs. Most significantly, a second striker who will be the longer-term partner for Ronan Hale, as well as in attacking midfield.

RM: I think we’ll most likely see County line-up in three formations across the course of the season – 3-5-2, 4-2-2-2 or 5-4-1.

Against Aberdeen, the back three of Akil Wright, Kacper Lopata and Ryan Leak looked very solid. Don Cowie’s played a different backline in the majority of his matches so far this season, so it’ll be interesting to see if he gets a settled backline over the next few matches.

In midfield, club captain Connor Randall provides plenty of protection to the County defence. Scott Allardice is a favourite of the County fans and would add more strength and power to the County midfield.

Ross County midfielder Scott Allardice. Image: SNS

That defensive protection should allow the likes of Josh Nisbet, Noah Chilvers and Aidan Denholm have the freedom to try and create opportunities at the top end of the park.

In my opinion, the best striker partnership at the club is Jordan White and Ronan Hale.

White has scored some huge goals during his time in Dingwall and brings a physical threat that defences struggle to cope with. Hale looks like he has something special about him, he looks sharp and confident that he can score from anywhere on the park.

Following the international break, County return to a home double header against Dundee and St Johnstone, before ending the month away to Hearts. What would you say is a realistic September points haul to aim for?

PM: Home form under Don has been strong, and we should aim to keep that up.

I expect Dundee to provide a stern test, as will Hearts at Tynecastle despite a poor start. Four points should be the aim.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

A win over St Johnstone could be key in the grand scheme of things, and some folk might even label that as an early six-pointer.

A point on top of a win against Saints would be a positive month, however, I wouldn’t be too disheartened if three points was the haul.

RM: Dundee have had an impressive start to the season and provide a real attacking threat but look a bit suspect defensively at times. The Staggies managed to kick start their 2021/22 season with an important win against Dundee, could history repeat itself?

The St Johnstone match already feels like a big one. Most County fans will see that match as the most winnable of the September fixtures.

Ross County defender Will Nightingale in action against St Johnstone last season. Image: SNS

If Don Cowie’s side can pick up two positive results in those two fixtures, they’ll travel to face Hearts at Tynecastle with absolutely nothing to fear.

The Gorgie side have had a poor start to the season and with pressure starting to build on Steven Naismith, County might be able to take advantage of a Hearts side low on confidence and take a positive result back up the A9.

 

Conversation