Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Tactical gambles paying off so far for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Dons manager's willingness to go for broke has been rewarded with nine wins out of nine.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

It may have been fleeting but the sight of Aberdeen sitting top of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday night was a significant development.

It may be early days in the Jimmy Thelin era at Pittodrie but we’re already at a point at saying something significant appears to be happening at the Dons.

The numbers don’t lie – this is the best start any manager has had in the club’s 121-year history – and it is being achieved thanks to a man who seems to have made an immediate connection with his players.

Thelin arrived in Scotland with a big reputation for building teams to challenge the established order in Sweden but repeating that feat in Scotland is a big ask.

No trophies are won in the summer months and indeed it would be premature in the extreme to be booking an open top bus for a Union Street parade any time soon, but there is certainly justifiable cause for optimism.

Thelin is a deep thinker

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNE
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov, who saved a penalty during the game, celebrates at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNE

Thelin can do no more than he has managed so far. Played nine, won nine.

In those nine matches we’ve seen comfortable wins, emphatic scorelines, and a couple featuring dramatic late winners.

At Ross County on Saturday we ticked off a few other boxes in the Thelin playbook – determination, a penalty save and an undeniable desire to win the game.

That determination and desire comes directly from the manager.

Thelin is a softly spoken affable guy but behind that cheery disposition lies an analytical brain.

His post-match interviews stressing the need to stay humble and keep working hard on improving is no façade.

He is a deep thinker who is constantly striving for more.

This is a man who spends most of the games in the dugout taking notes on what is working, what is not, and most importantly, devising a strategy on what changes he needs to implement.

Dons boss plays to win

Perhaps the most refreshing aspect of Thelin’s approach is that when substitutions are made they are with the aim of winning a game.

In the closely contested games there has been little sign of holding out for a draw. Thelin has an array of attacking options at his disposal and he is determined to use them.

So far the changes made have decided games in his team’s favour and Saturday was no exception.

Match-winner Kevin Nisbet’s arrival on the pitch was enforced by the head knock suffered by Jamie McGrath in the first half.

But the other substitutions point to a man tweaking his team and looking to find a breakthrough. Vicente Besuijen was sent on at half-time before the arrivals of Shayden Morris and Peter Ambrose 18 minutes from time helped decide the game.

It was Morris’ surging run and cutback which found Nisbet to score the dramatic winner in the seventh minute of injury-time.

That is why, when his team scores Thelin turns and celebrates the victory with every member of the supporting cast behind him on the touchline.

Everyone has a part to play.

It is premature to start a debate on whether this outstanding start can lead to a genuine challenge from the Dons this season.

But even with 34 games remaining in the league Aberdeen are doing everything they can to put themselves in the driving seat for the marathon race for Europe next summer.

Momentum is with the Dons.

