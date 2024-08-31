Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s pride in players and fans after storming to the top of the Premiership with dramatic win at Ross County

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin says the players and supporters should feel proud after storming to the top of the Premiership table.

A dramatic late winner eight minutes into time added on by substitute Kevin Nisbet maintained the Dons’ sensational start to the season under Thelin.

Aberdeen have won nine out of nine games in all competitions in the best start to a manager’s Pittodrie career in the club’s 121-year history.

The red hot Dons jumped three points clear at the top of the table with second placed Celtic not in action until hosting Rangers on Sunday (12.30pm).

It is the first time Aberdeen have topped the league since January 2015.

The last club other than Celtic to win their first opening four Premiership matches was Hearts in 2018.

The 2,289 strong travelling Red Army jubilantly chanted ‘we’re top of the league; we’re top of the league’ at full-time.

Thelin also confirmed midfielder Jamie McGrath was taken to hospital following a head knock.

The Dons boss said: “Football is built on passion and togetherness and we should be proud of Aberdeen, Aberdeen football club, our supporters and players.

“The players fought for that win in a difficult game.

“The fans played their part in what was a rollercoaster for them with goal, not a goal and the penalty.

“My players didn’t get emotional in the wrong way as they remained calm and tried to find a way to win the game.

“They were brave in the end because it is easy to be happy with a draw but we had one on ones and crosses.

“So I am so happy with the win and to celebrate together after that.

“You can celebrate and be excited by a late winning goal but everyone knows the league runs until May.

“It is a long way there but we have had good start after four games.

“We will take it game by game and focus on the right things.”

McGrath hospitalized after head knock

Thelin confirmed midfielder McGrath was taken to hospital during the game following a sickening head knock in the first half.

McGrath was forced off in the 35th minute after a clash of heads wit Kacper Lopata.

Thelin said: “We had a strong feeling that we had to win the game for Jamie.

“Now he is in the hospital and we have to see what has happened with him.

“Hopefully everything is fine but we have to go there and wait for the answer.”

Loan star Kevin Nisbet the goal hero

The loan signing of Kevin Nisbet from Millwall is already proving to be a sound piece of transfer business.

Scotland international Nisbet underlined his quality by coming off the bench to score a dramatic late winner.

Nisbet collected a cutback from Shayden Morris then slammed a clinical 10 yard drive home.

It sparked a pitch invasion from many of the travelling fans as the euphoria of moving top of the league hit.

Loan star Nisbet is up and running with his scoring account at Aberdeen.

Another summer signing was also key with keeper Dimitar Mitov brilliantly saving a penalty from Ronan Hale in the 64th minute.

Bulgarian international Mitov dominates his penalty area by coming confidently for crosses and he is also a strong shot stopper with solid distribution.

Mitov is another key summer signing.

VAR decisions dominate the action

Aberdeen and Ross County both had goals chalked off following a VAR review after referee Euan Anderson initially ruled them as good.

First the Staggies thought they had grabbed the lead in the 17th minute when a drive from Josh Nisbet was blocked by Gavin Molloy.

The ball cannoned off Ronan Hale and into the net – but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review.

Lightning struck twice when in the 50th minute when it was Aberdeen’s turn.

A superb 25-yard free-kick from substitute Vicente Besuijen cracked off the underside of the bar and bounced onto the goal line.

Slobodan Rubezic headed the rebound off the bar with the effort bouncing down.

Following a lengthy VAR review it was chalked off as Rubezic was ruled offside.

In a game dominated by VAR a penalty was awarded following another review.

Referee Anderson pointed to the spot after consulting the pitch side monitor, adjudging a shot from George Harmon to have struck Nicky Devlin’s hand.

Mitov brilliantly dived to his right to save Ronan Hale’s penalty.

Keskinen looks an £860,000 bargain

Summer signing Topi Keskinen impressed yet again his his third appearance since arriving on an £860,000 transfer from HJK Helsinki.

It is still very early days in the winger’s Aberdeen career but initial indications are that transfer fee, the second highest in the club’s history, will be a bargain.

Keskinen is so difficult to defend against due to his movement, vision skill and injection of pace.

Keskinen threated with two dangerous shots with one saved and the other fizzing inches wide of goal.

The winger curled a superb low cross along the face of goal in the first half after a rampaging run, but there were no takers to convert.

It was a delivery that deserved to be slammed by a team-mate into the back of the net.