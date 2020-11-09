Mitch Megginson’s simple formula for Cove Rangers success – just score

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mitch Megginson believes he has a tried-and-tested formula in front of goal as his brace helped Cove Rangers to 3-0 win over Forfar Athletic.

The Cove skipper is now on five goals for the season and has helped the table-toppers clock up four consecutive wins since their promotion to League 1.

He said: “I always try to beat the previous season’s tally and there’s obviously less games this year. That’s me at five and the next target is 10. I try and score in every game.

“My record over the last three or four years has been good. You’ve got to go into every game confident, otherwise you won’t score.

“It’s a great start. We’ve had three clean sheets as well and a goal we probably shouldn’t have lost.

“It’s a fantastic start, stepping up to this league. We’ve gone about it professionally and done what we normally do.”

Cove took the lead inside four minutes on Saturday, with Rory McAllister finishing off a fine team move with a deflected shot past Daniel Hoban.

Megginson got his name on the scoresheet with a first-half penalty, after full-back Murray Mackintosh barged him to the turf. He beat Hoban confidently from the spot.

His second came just after the hour as he collected a fine pass from McAllister to tuck away.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

He added: “There’s movement, speed, strength – we all have different attributes up there. It’s probably the best we’ve passed the ball this season and at times they couldn’t live with us.

“It was more dropping deep and passing balls through, which I’m capable of doing. The third goal comes off a great touch and I’m moving off him.

“Rory is a presence up front and allows us to drop in and get balls. He can take care of the centre-backs and allows me, Mass (Masson) and Leighton (McIntosh) a bit more space to play.”

Cove take on Dundee tomorrow night in the Betfred Cup at Dens Park, having crossed paths with James McPake’s side during pre-season.

Megginson said: “We’ve seen Dundee during pre-season. They’re a good team and a competitive outfit. We’ve show in pre-season, albeit it wasn’t as competitive as Tuesday’s going to be, that we can match them.

“They’ve maybe done as well as they would have hoped in the league, so they’ll be raring to go. It’s a chance for them to get through in the League Cup as well, so they’ll be trying to get three points.”