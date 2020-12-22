Fraser Fyvie urges Cove Rangers players to fix errors and end winless run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fraser Fyvie reckons it is down to the Cove Rangers players to rectify their recent loss of form.

Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Clyde marked their fifth game on the bounce without a win and their fourth loss in that period.

All of the defeats – they have lost to Dumbarton, Montrose and Falkirk – in this run have only come by one goal, highlighting the minimal margin for error they have in League One.

Fyvie said the setup in place at Cove, put on by the club and management team, is there for the players to succeed. It is now down to them to fix the small errors that are costing them points.

He said: “The manager puts us in a formation and does all he can for us. Everything is there for us to go and do well on the pitch. It’s only us as players that make mistakes and only us that can rectify that.

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

“It’s really important to start putting points on the board. Every player in there loves the coaching staff – they put everything there for us, the whole club.

“It’s nothing to panic about. We know we dominate games but maybe we just need to shore up a bit more defensively. Little errors are big things.

“I think it’s up to us to become accustomed to the fact there are good strikers in this league. They have got better players than League Two, they’re fitter, they’re more organised.

“When there’s someone like David Goodwillie in the team, they know and we know he’s someone who can hurt you. Yes it’s a good goal by the boy at the end, but maybe we should take the draw and not be so open.”