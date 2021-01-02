Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looking to build on impressive 2020 displays

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley is hopeful his side can build on an impressive 2020 on the park.

The Aberdeen side were crowned League Two champions early in the year in their first season in the SPFL, before a promising start to life as a League One side.

Their form tailed off somewhat towards the end of the year but a 1-0 win over Forfar Athletic helped steady the ship.

Cove face Peterhead today at the Balmoral Stadium in their first game of 2021.

Hartley said: “It’s been a challenging year but a good year. I enjoyed what we did and we’re enjoying being in League One. Hopefully we can carry it on.

“The club have been on a high for a few years now. We’re only in our second year in the SPFL so we’ve got to be able to enjoy what we’ve all done.

“There’s a lot of hard work ahead but hopefully we can all build on it at the start of the New Year. We just have to take it game by game, week by week, it’s challenging for everybody.”

Cove won the reverse fixture 2-0 earlier in the season at Balmoor but Hartley is wary of an improved Blue Toon side this afternoon.

He added: “This is another hard game – Peterhead are in good form. I went and watched them against Montrose and they played really well in the first half.

“They’re a dangerous team so we know it’s going to be tough. We’re at home so hopefully we can build on last week’s game.”