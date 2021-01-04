Cove Rangers: Ryan Strachan hopes corner has been turned in form bid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ryan Strachan hopes Cove Rangers are back on an upward trajectory again after their uncharacteristic loss of form.

Cove have won their last two games 1-0 win, including Saturday’s win over nine-man Peterhead, which has snapped their five-game winless run.

It was a difficult time for a side which had become accustomed to success during their run to League One, enduring four narrow defeats – Dumbarton, Falkirk, Montrose and Clyde – and a draw at Airdrie.

However, beating Montrose and then the Blue Toon has lifted them from mid-table back up to second in the table again.

Strachan said: “We’ve had things in that run (that haven’t gone their way) and been unlucky in a couple of games. To get two clean sheets in a row and six points out of six, hopefully we’re on an upward curve.

“We knew things would come back – it’s a confidence thing. We lost to Falkirk and didn’t deserve to and the next four were all narrow games.

“We’re trying to build momentum again. That’s key and so is confidence. We’ll go again next week – I’m not sure if the manager will freshen things up.”

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Results went Cove’s way on Saturday, with Falkirk losing away at East Fife and Montrose being held to a goalless draw by basement side Forfar.

Strachan, like his manager Paul Hartley, was not overly impressed by the manner of their performance against Peterhead, given they had a man advantage for the majority of the game.

Rory McAllister’s early goal was all that separated the two sides at the end, despite red cards for Simon Ferry and Steven Boyd.

Strachan added: “The red card spoiled it. When it was 11 v 11 I thought we had control and had some good chances.

“But the longer it goes the more confident they get. We gave them a few opportunities to get balls into the box and while we deserved the points, we weren’t great.

“We definitely made it hard for ourselves. I don’t know if it was a mentality thing for us, with them going down to nine men. But we struggled to break them down.”