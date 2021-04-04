Cove Rangers’ Jamie Masson to face scan after injury in Rangers tie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jamie Masson will have a scan on his ankle after being stretchered off in the second half of Cove Rangers’ Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers.

Masson collapsed just after the hour after tracking back, with his studs appearing to get caught in the Ibrox turf during the 4-0 defeat.

After laying on the ground for several minutes, Masson was stretchered off and Hartley fears the worst for one of the mainstays of his team.

He said: “Jamie will go in for a scan – it doesn’t look like a good one. We felt if we came through the game unscathed with injuries that’d be pleasing, but we’ve got a few knocks, with (Mitch) Megginson, (Leighton) McIntosh and Masson.

“It looks like his ankle, so he’ll get scanned today. We knew this might happen because of the congestion in the fixture list. We’ve not had a lot of time to prepare.”

© SNS Group

First-half goals from Jermain Defoe, Kemar Roofe (two) and Nathan Patterson ensured Rangers would progress to face Celtic in the last 16.

There is a quick refocusing of priorities for Cove, who now head to Clyde on Tuesday night in League One action before facing Dumbarton at home on Saturday.

Hartley added: “You go in at half-time 4-0 down and you fear the absolute worst. Credit to the players – we said to them at half-time to try get a clean sheet in the second half. It was relentless against us.

“We were totally dominated by a very good team. Some of our players have not faced that quality before and will not probably face it again.

“We were well-beaten, but we never gave up. We did things much better in the second half than we did in the first. Some of the goals we gave away were poor goals on our part.

“We regrouped at half-time and we stuck to our task in the second half. We’re playing against a very good team.”