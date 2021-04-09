Something went wrong - please try again later.

Seb Ross is hoping for a big finish to the season with Cove Rangers – but also has one eye on his brother’s fortunes across the city.

His brother Ethan was handed his first Aberdeen start last weekend in the Scottish Cup against Dumbarton and has hopes of winning a contract extension at Pittodrie.

Seb, the elder sibling by 18 months, left the Dons last summer to join Cove in League One. They sit second in the table ahead of a hectic run-in to the season.

By chance, Cove also face Dumbarton tomorrow on league business, with the Rosses able to swap tips on the Sons.

A healthy rivalry keeps the brothers motivated and Seb hopes for a promising end to the season for both of them.

He said: “He’s trying to get himself in the team at Aberdeen and start, which he’s very close to doing right now. I’m trying to help Cove win the league, so we’ll see who can get the better of each other come the end of the season.

“We still have that sibling rivalry. It’s very healthy and we’ve had it for a long time. I’m sure he doesn’t mind saying it as well, but if one’s succeeding, deep down the other is happy, but there is a little bit of them wanting to be better.

“It’s just something that keeps spurring us along.”

Ethan is out of contract at the end of this season, but has handed a start by interim boss Paul Sheerin in the 1-0 win last weekend.

Ross has started the last two league games against Airdrieonians and Clyde, with Cove unbeaten from the four league games they have had since coming back last month.

However, they have not had their injury problems to seek, with Harry Milne and Jamie Masson out for the season and Mitch Megginson and Leighton McIntosh nursing knocks.

There will be rotation in the run-in and Ross is embracing the competition for places within the Cove squad.

He added: “I would obviously like to have started a few more – that’s just the person I am. I want to be involved. But I feel I’m getting more confident on the pitch and I’m getting more game-time, which I need right now.

“It’s such a tough squad to get in to. When I’m in the squad I need to keep playing well to keep my place.

“We go into training every Tuesday and Thursday to steal each others’ place. We’re friends outside of football, but when we’re on the pitch, everyone wants each others’ shirts.

“It’s healthy competition. We’ve been buzzing in training and there’s some big boots to fill. I feel with the players we’ve got in the squad we can fill them.”