Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City learn post-split opponents

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City have found out their post-split opponents after the final round of League One and League Two fixtures.

Cove will face Falkirk away on Saturday, before playing Partick Thistle at home three days later.

Paul Hartley’s side will be back at Montrose on April 29 before finishing at home to Airdrieonians on May 1.

Peterhead are in League One’s bottom half and are at home on Saturday against Clyde, before they have a small break before their game next Thursday away to East Fife.

Their final two games of the split are at home to Forfar and on the road against Dumbarton.

In League Two, Elgin have a free Saturday this weekend before starting their play-off run against Stranraer at Stair Park.

They are at home to Stirling Albion on April 29 and away to Edinburgh City two days later, before playing their final game against Queen’s Park on May 4.

Fixtures:

Cove Rangers

April 24 – Falkirk (A)

April 27 – Partick Thistle (H)

April 29 – Montrose (A)

May 1 – Airdrieonians (H)

Peterhead

April 24 – Clyde (H)

April 29 – East Fife (A)

May 1 – Forfar (H)

May 4 – Dumbarton (A)

Elgin City

April 27 – Stranraer (A)

April 29 – Stirling Albion (H)

May 1 – Edinburgh City (A)

May 4 – Queen’s Park (H)