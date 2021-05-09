Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Paul Hartley has seen tight affairs between Cove Rangers and Airdrieonians this season and sees little reason for that to change come Tuesday night.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Saturday, with Leighton McIntosh cancelling out an unfortunate own goal from Ross Graham.

There has been little to separate Cove and the Diamonds in their four games this season. Both sides have won one each, while the weekend was the second draw between the two teams.

The winner at the Penny Cars Stadium in three days’ time will advance to face either Morton or Montrose, with the latter holding a 2-1 advantage from their first leg.

Cove boss Hartley said: “It’s in the balance. We knew it being a two-legged affair, we needed to go down there on Tuesday night still in the game.

© SNS Group

“We had a lot of good chances and just maybe weren’t clinical enough in the final third. I was pleased with how we played.

“I thought it would be close. They had an opportunity to make it 2-0 but we had good opportunities in the game, so it was good that we came from a goal down.

“You sometimes need a bit of luck in the game and we recovered. It’s been tight affairs between the teams so far and I expect the same on Tuesday night. The players will give it their all to get a result.”

Cove had some respite before the game, having had a midweek free of fixtures after a run of four games in seven days.

It showed in their performance levels, with greater energy on display than in their 2-0 defeat against the same side the week previous.

© SNS Group

Hartley said: “The players have given it everything. It’s been a tough run of games for them over the last couple of weeks.

“Both teams are trying to get to the final, so I expect it to be another tough game on Tuesday night.”

There will be an added incentive for all four clubs in their second legs on Tuesday, knowing that should they get through supporters will be able to attend both legs of the final.

Hartley added: “It’ll be a pleasing thing but we’ve got to get there first. Everything will be geared towards Tuesday night now and we’ll prepare properly for a big game.”